The 6 Sunglasses Brands Gen Z Is Wearing in 2026

These will elevate your everyday looks.

By
published
in Features
women wearing sunglasses
(Image credit: @aishafarida; @jessieandrews; @lilamoss)
Jump to category:

Gen Zers know what trends are up-and-coming, and they especially know what brands to buy into. I’m always on the lookout for fresh, fun, and cool brands to explore, and lately, I’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of eye-catching sunglasses. While on my search from site to site, I realized there are a lot of emerging and established brands popping up that are dedicated to making high-quality and stylish eyewear.

The brands I’ve been perusing are known for their unique aesthetics and exciting approach to design. Sunglasses have always been a way for me to express my personal style, even if my outfits are basic and plain, and I'm sharing my top picks with you. Dress up your outfits by shopping these standout sunglasses brands that Gen Zers love.

Bonnie Clyde

Founder Jon Yuan launched Bonnie Clyde in 2016. The company was operating in a converted movie theater in downtown Los Angeles, and since then, it’s taken off with brick-and-mortar stores, including a new location in New York. These frames are stylish and modern with classic twists that are undeniably chic. I’ve already bought a few pairs of the optical options, and now that I know the brand makes sunglasses, I’ve added a few to my wish list.

a woman wearing a white tee, yellow lace-trim skirt, brown suede bag, and brown big sunglasses

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Chimi

Chimi’s cofounders, Daniel Djurdjevic and Charlie Lindström, have their fingers on the pulse. From the cool marketing, featuring tastemakers and artists galore, to the unparalleled design codes, Chimi is a brand Gen Z is obsessing over. It girls like Lila Moss have been spotted wearing them, and rising superstars like Precious Renee Tucker have been featured in its campaigns. As a Gen Zer, I just know this brand will become a mainstream go-to soon.

a woman wearing a pair of brown bug-eyed glasses

(Image credit: @lilamoss)

Shop Chimi Sunglasses

Heaven Hayhem

Launched by chic influencer Pia Mance in 2022, Los Angeles&nda