My Maximalist Makeup Earned Me the Most Compliments Last Season—Meet the MVP Products

Color that still feels chic.

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WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia wearing maximalist makeup.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia; MAC Cosmetics, Ulta; Victoria Beckham Beauty)
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I've been writing about beauty for roughly five years, but I've been using my face as a sketch pad for about 13. As a middle schooler who spent nearly every waking hour outside the classroom in a dance studio, I became quite accustomed to etching winged eyeliner, slathering on shimmery gold eye shadow, and gluing false lashes before the curtain call. (I eventually began doing the other girls' lashes too.) This practice soon became a ritual—one that not only centered me before a performance but also offered a creative outlet outside of the one that I turned into a competitive sport. Gone were the expectations, scores, and prospective trophies. In their place were dazzling splashes of color, mirror-ball finishes, and aptitude with an eyeliner pen.

Now, as a 26-year-old beauty editor, my makeup style has evolved after years of attending master classes with celebrity makeup artists, reporting on backstage beauty trends at New York Fashion Week, and growing my skills as a self-taught makeup artist. With an editorial point of view, this has sculpted the theatrical taste of my youth into something more refined, but still, the whimsy, color, and artistic references remain.

With recent runways exploding in a torrent of color and texture, my makeup followed suit, trading earthy neutrals for pops of periwinkle and black mascara for electric blue. Below is the maximalist makeup wardrobe I relied on this summer and am taking into fall.

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Meet My Maximalist Makeup Wardrobe

WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia wearing light blue eyeshadow.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia wearing maximalist makeup.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia wearing maximalist makeup.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.