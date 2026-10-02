It Turns Out, This "Dated" Eyeliner Trend Is the Key to Looking Like a Cool Celeb in Paris

I don't always wear eye makeup, and when I do, I usually smudge some shadow across my upper lash line, slick on a coat of brown mascara, and call it a day. Maybe I'll add some champagne shimmer on the inner corners of my eyes or swap the brown lashes for burgundy if I'm feeling fancy. But generally, I'm much more of a statement lip and blush girl than someone who loves to play around with the lids. To each their own!
Then during Paris Fashion Week, I saw Rihanna and Inde Navarrette cosigning a very cool, yet very low-key, trend I used to obsess over in middle school: colorful bottom eyeliner. It certainly made my inner thirteen-year-old smile, but the celebs wore it in a way that felt fresh for 2026 and officially inspired me to get back on the bottom-eyeliner bandwagon. Below, check out the looks for yourself and all the products you need to recreate them this fall.
To be honest, when I saw Rihanna pull up to the Matières Fécales show on Monday September 28, the last thing on my mind was her eyeliner. But in the Getty photos that followed, I was able to get a closer look at the mogul's eye makeup and noticed a stripe of bright red along her lower waterline. She kept her top lids neutral with a gold eye shadow and fluttery black lashes, so the red really pops underneath. The line itself is also pretty minimal—no smudging or smokiness—which is, in my opinion, what makes it so intriguing; it's one of those looks that will have people leaning in to ask, "Wait, are you wearing red eyeliner?"
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Then less than 24 hours later, Inde Navarrette showed up to Dior with a similar look—only this time in a dusty, denim blue. The liner was also a little more smudged than Rihanna's (celebrity makeup artist Kayli Rachelle actually used a limited-edition Dior eye shadow as liner), and it circled the top lash line as well for a monochromatic eye moment. Still, the rest of her eyes were kept minimal, which made the ring of blue really stand out. Both looks also focus on the waterline, which gives it a bit of that '90s, early 2000s edge. That said, if you're worried it might appear too "dated," using a colorful jewel-toned liner (blue, red, green, what have you) as opposed to black or brown will keep the look fresh and fashion-forward. Take it from the front-row regulars themselves.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.