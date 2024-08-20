It's True: This Underrated Scent Is the Secret to Always Smelling Sophisticated

When it comes to fragrance, we like what we like. Right? Those of us who veer toward the smoky, leathery, and woody will pick things like Byredo's De Los Santos and Maya Njie's Tobak in a heartbeat. For those loyal to warm, solar scents, Diptyque's Ilio, Victoria Beckham Beauty's Portofino '97, and the infallible Bronze Goddess by Estée Lauder will win top spots.

I know how hard it is to inch out of our comfort zones, especially when it has to do with something as emotional and visceral as the perfumes we wear. Well, allow me to introduce you to something new. It's something that'll satisfy the people who like fresh, bright, summery perfumes as well as those who prefer more unusual, unisex fragrances—lime.

"Citrus gives an effervescent effect in the top-note section of a perfume," says David Seth Moltz, co-founder of cult fragrance brand D.S. & Durga. "Since lime also smells green (think plants, herbs, moss, and grass), it's the perfect top note to announce other green notes."

The first time I tried a lime fragrance, I kicked myself for not doing so sooner. It was the freshness I craved to cut through the summer mugginess with enough kick and personality to feel like I wasn't wearing the same thing as everyone else. It was something of a scent revelation. Here are the zingy ones worth your time, broken down into what makes them special.

Shop the Best Lime Perfumes

1. Creed Virgin Island Water Eau de Parfum

Creed Virgin Island Water Eau de Parfum $345 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, bergamot, tropical fruits, coconut milk, coconut water, jasmine, white flowers, tonka bean, white musk Some scents smell like things, and some smell like memories. Creed's Virgin Island Water somehow does both. On first spray, you pick up the lime—zippy, vibrant, and alive—followed by spiced rum and coconut. It's like the first long cocktail sipped on the beach. No rush, just warm and sweet air, swaying coconut trees, and gently lapping waves.

2. Tom Ford Azure Lime Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford Azure Lime Eau de Parfum $300 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, lemon, orange, musk, buchu, sandalwood Zesty and woody without veering into air-freshener territory, Tom Ford's Azure Lime perfume is sensual and sophisticated. Think bright and clean freshness, a little kick of sweetness, and tons of dry, musky wood when it dries down.

3. Beauty Pie Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea Eau de Parfum

Beauty Pie Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea Eau de Parfum $80 $34 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, Sicilian lemon, green ivy, Brazilian orange, bergamot, fig leaves, rose centifolia, black tea, violet, cedarwood, amber, musk, cashmere woods An expensive-smelling fragrance at a fraction of the price, Beauty Pie's Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves & Tea perfume is fresh and green and chock-full of citrus, jammy fig, and warm cedarwood underneath. Late summer in a bottle? We think so.

4. Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime

Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime $112 SHOP NOW Key notes: Mango, lime, black pepper, mint, freesia, vetiver, thyme If you love juicy, tropical perfumes, Jo Loves's Mango Thai Lime fragrance is on the money. Ripe, dewy mango and zingy lime complement each other, eventually drying down to a green, soft citrus scent.

5. Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne $165 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, bergamot, mandarin orange, basil, thyme, iris, lilac, vetiver, patchouli An edit of lime fragrances wouldn't be complete without a mention of the cult favorite Lime Basil and Mandarin Cologne. Fresh and seasonless (it works just as well in high summer as it does on Christmas Eve), LB&M is green, clean, and crisp. It's the perfume equivalent of a perfectly starched white shirt.

6. Atelier Cologne Pacific Lime Cologne

Atelier Cologne Pacific Lime Cologne $76 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, Italian lemon, coconut, mint, eucalyptus A bottle full of vibrancy, this perfume encapsulates the joyful abandon of high summer. It's succulent thanks to the eucalyptus and has a splash of minty, limey citrus floating over the top. Think fruity and slightly watery with a delicate warmth underpinning it.

7. D.S. & Durga Bistro Waters Eau de Parfum

D.S. & Durga Bistro Waters Eau de Parfum $117 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime-flower water, coriander seed, pear, mandarin, bell pepper, pea flower, basil, nutmeg, moss water When you think of lime, you'll likely conjure up images of bright fruits ripe for the picking. You probably won't think about the flowers that bloom on the tree—lime blossoms. Well, D.S. & Durga did. Bistro Waters is a fresh, spicy, and herbaceous fragrance that brings together lime-flower water, coriander seed, green pepper, mandarin, and basil.

8. Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Pure Perfume Concentrate

Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Pure Perfume Concentrate $130 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, bergamot, mandarin, coriander seeds, vetiver, cedarwood atlas, sandalwood, patchouli, amber Brilliant lime fragrances often have something to bring them back to Earth, like woody and green notes. Goldfield & Banks's Bohemian Lime does just that. It's smooth and grounded thanks to vetiver, sandalwood, and cedar and includes bright, fizzy, tropical notes of lime. Soft and elegant, it's a citrus fragrance that transfers easily from daytime to evening.

9. Maison Margiela Replica Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette

Maison Margiela Under the Lemon Trees Eau de Toilette $165 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, petitgrain, cardamom, green tea, mate, coriander, white musk, cedar, rock rose Light and breezy, Margiela's Replica Under the Lemon Trees actually relies on lime, not lemon, for its crisp, energizing zestiness. Green tea and cardamom bring together the daydream of being ensconced under a lemon tree somewhere in Italy, watching the day slip away in a warm, balmy haze. Heavenly.

10. Commodity Gin

Commodity Gin $145 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lime, grapefruit juice, juniper berry, ginger leaf, freesia, labdanum, patchouli, smoky oak, musk While we might not spend the majority of our lives sipping fishbowl-sized gin and tonics in a Spanish plaza, finding a fragrance that inspires the same feeling is no bad thing. This refreshing, citrusy, fizzy blend uses lime and grapefruit juice to bring zest to the smooth, deep juniper berry and patchouli notes.

