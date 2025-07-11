Fact: Wearing This Sandal Colour Ensures White Jeans Look Chic, Not Cheap
I am a big fan of white jeans but even I'll admit they can look a little cheap or even dated if they aren't styled the right way. Thankfully, this timeless sandal colour negates this issue entirely.
White jeans are one of those fashion items I have a complicated love for. When styled well, they can look impossibly chic. But they’re also one of the easiest pieces to get, well, wrong. An awkward fit or misguided styling move can tip them into tricky territory. In particular, I’ve always found footwear to be a integral to making a white jeans outfit work.
Black shoes, while a classic default, can sometimes look too stark against white jeans, creating a contrast that leans more Saturday Night Fever than sleek minimalist. Brighter colours don’t always fare better, often feeling too brash or jarring against such a clean base. Even light tan, although sophisticated with cream and ecru tones, can sometimes look a little cheap with white for some reason. But recently, I spotted a combination that might just solve the dilemma entirely: Sabrina Elba wearing white jeans with rich brown sandals at Wimbledon. And suddenly, everything clicked.
Attending the tennis tournament, through thoughtful styling, Elba ensured her look felt the elevated part. Worn with a short-sleeve shirt, a brown belt, Bottega Veneta open weave bag and brown slider sandals., her jeans ensemble provided a welcome tonic in the sea of pretty dresses we've come to expect from the event. Every component just worked.
Unlike black, brown sandals soften the contrast of white jeans rather than highlight it. So, if you’ve ever felt unsure about how to style white jeans, this might just be the combination to try this summer.
Scroll on to shop my edit of chic white jeans and brown sandals.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.