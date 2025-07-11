Fact: Wearing This Sandal Colour Ensures White Jeans Look Chic, Not Cheap

I am a big fan of white jeans but even I'll admit they can look a little cheap or even dated if they aren't styled the right way. Thankfully, this timeless sandal colour negates this issue entirely.

Sabrina Elba wears a pair of white jeans with a white short sleeve shirt, brown belt and brown sandals at Wimbledon in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Maxine Eggenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

White jeans are one of those fashion items I have a complicated love for. When styled well, they can look impossibly chic. But they’re also one of the easiest pieces to get, well, wrong. An awkward fit or misguided styling move can tip them into tricky territory. In particular, I’ve always found footwear to be a integral to making a white jeans outfit work.

Black shoes, while a classic default, can sometimes look too stark against white jeans, creating a contrast that leans more Saturday Night Fever than sleek minimalist. Brighter colours don’t always fare better, often feeling too brash or jarring against such a clean base. Even light tan, although sophisticated with cream and ecru tones, can sometimes look a little cheap with white for some reason. But recently, I spotted a combination that might just solve the dilemma entirely: Sabrina Elba wearing white jeans with rich brown sandals at Wimbledon. And suddenly, everything clicked.

Sabrina Elba wears a pair of white jeans with a white short sleeve shirt, brown belt and brown sandals at Wimbledon in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the tennis tournament, through thoughtful styling, Elba ensured her look felt the elevated part. Worn with a short-sleeve shirt, a brown belt, Bottega Veneta open weave bag and brown slider sandals., her jeans ensemble provided a welcome tonic in the sea of pretty dresses we've come to expect from the event. Every component just worked.

Unlike black, brown sandals soften the contrast of white jeans rather than highlight it. So, if you’ve ever felt unsure about how to style white jeans, this might just be the combination to try this summer.

Scroll on to shop my edit of chic white jeans and brown sandals.

Shop White Jeans and Brown Sandals

Trf Wide-Leg Low-Rise Jeans
ZARA
Trf Wide-Leg Low-Rise Jeans

The perfect wide-leg jean cut does exist.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Straight Regular Jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans

I own these H&M jeans and really rate them, especially if you're looking for a straighter cut.

Anna Suede Slides
AEYDE
Anna Suede Slides

Simple but very stylish.

Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I hear amazing things about the fit of Agolde's Ren jeans from my fashion friends.

Leather Strappy Sliders With Buckle
ZARA
Leather Strappy Sliders With Buckle

Zara's sandals are exceptional this season.

The Full-Pipe Ankle Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Full-Pipe Ankle Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Barrel-leg jeans are still key this season.

Woven Leather Sandals
ST. AGNI
Woven Leather Sandals

The woven leather detailing is sublime.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

White and cream looks effortlessly chic every time.

Hugh Suede Slides
THE ROW
Hugh Suede Slides

Suede plus brown was always going to equal something very chic.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

Latest