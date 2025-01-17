After years as a fashion editor, one thing has become abundantly clear: not all winter outfits are created equal. Of course, their primary function is to keep you warm—if they're doing that, you're already winning. But if you’re aiming to craft an ensemble that’s as chic as it is cosy, well, that’s a whole different ballgame.

The key, in my experience, lies in the layers you choose. A second-skin base layer is a must—it creates the perfect foundation for everything else to sit smoothly on the body. But beyond that, it's all about the details. Proportions, for instance, can completely transform an outfit. Take the tall roll-neck knit: layered beneath a jacket or shirt and then topped with a structured coat, this single piece can elevate your entire look. It’s a simple formula, but one of the chicest combinations I can think of for winter dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor recently offered a masterclass in this styling trick, stepping out in an elegant layered look that had me ready to stock up on roll-neck knits. Dynevor paired a sleek, form-fitting roll-neck under a light brown suede jacket, which she styled with a matching skirt. To complete the ensemble, she added one more layer: a calf-length camel coat. The result? A winter outfit that’s both polished and practical. Finishing her look with a—sadly out of stock—Celine bag and knee-high boots, Dynevor's outfit ticked all of my boxes for a chic winter look.

What made it particularly striking was the roll-neck itself. Peeking out from beneath her jacket, the knit extended elegantly up her neck, adding warmth and elongating her proportions. The effect was both functional and flattering—a subtle but impactful styling choice.

As we settle deeper into winter and our go-to knits start to feel a little too familiar, this layering trick offers a fresh way to reinvigorate your wardrobe. Whether layered under a crisp cotton shirt for a touch of texture or styled beneath a heavier coat and blazer for a streamlined silhouette, a roll-neck is a wardrobe's unsung hero I'll keep coming back to. Extending the life of the lighter items in your wardrobe, this trick ensures you look as stylish as you feel snug—and it's an outfit formula fashion editors always come back to in the cold.

Now the key to crafting a streamlined silhouette that doesn't look or feel overly chunky is all in the first layer. Try to look out for a form-fitting knit—ideally, a style that contains a little bit of elastane and will naturally adhere to your form—to ensure that the rest of your layers fit smoothly on the body.

If don't already have a roll-knit in your wardrobe and you’re looking for an easy way to breathe new life into your winter style, read on discover our edit of the best roll-neck knits below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ROLLNECKS HERE:

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in eight other shades, including black and a leopard print.

H&M Polo-Neck Jumper £13 SHOP NOW At less that £15, you really can't go wrong.

Mango Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater £25 £16 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Agolde Pascale Stretch-Lyocell Turtleneck Top £190 SHOP NOW Style with denim to keep things simple, otherwise, layer it underneath a cotton shirt and wear with tailored trousers.

Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top £45 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Uniqlo Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW This light grey shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Saint Laurent Ribbed-Knit Sweater £725 SHOP NOW Style with sharp tailoring for a chic city look.

N.Peal Margot Superfine Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper £275 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other neutral shades.