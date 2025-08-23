I can’t lie, I’m over summer. Done. Finito. Finished. I’m over the daily guessing game of whether 31 degrees will actually feel like the depicted temperature, or if instead I’ll be met with grey skies and that underwhelming, muggy meh feeling instead. At this point in August, my mind has already drifted off into autumn. I long for its crisp breeze, the need for stylish, light layers and an earthy colour palette that makes getting dressed feel exciting again.
A quick scroll through my socials solidified this fact. From earthy tan hues to rich chocolate shades, brown-clad feet have taken over the fashion set. Whether it's Miu Miu’s boat shoes (which landed the number five spot in the Lyst Index Q2 report) or the unexpected resurgence of the Timberland loafer, brown footwear is definitely dominating. The brilliance of a brown shoe is that it adds a softer, more textured alternative to its black counterparts, making your outfit feel far more considered, all thanks to a quick colour change.
While it might feel like brown shoes crept onto the scene overnight, their rise has been steadily brewing for years. Back in the pre-autumn 2022 collections, we saw lighter brown tones quietly take shape on the runways, filtering into shows from Eudon Choi to Burberry and Stella McCartney. By autumn/winter 2024, although black footwear still held space, the shift was undeniable. Designers leaned into richer, more luxurious shades, with Gucci, Loro Piana and Tod’s leading the charge. Think, striking maxi coats styled with brown heeled boots and slouchy blue denim grounded by chocolate croc loafers.
Of course, when Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé arrived, which reignited our collective love of bohemia and placed suede firmly back in the spotlight, brown suede shoes felt like the only natural progression.
Now that we’ve established that brown shoes are officially a thing (and one trend I predict is here to stay), the next big question is: how do we style them? To help you get ahead of the curve, I’ve rounded up six expensive-looking brown shoe styles that are guaranteed to elevate your outfits this autumn. Scroll on to see the looks:
6 Brown Shoe Outfits I'm Set to Copy This Autumn:
1. Maxi Skirt + Shirt + Shoes + Suede Bag
Style Notes: We’ve seen everything from bright cherry reds to soft leather ballet flats this year, but this autumn, why not finish your outfits with a touch of brown satin? Rochelle Humes breathes life into her monochromatic ensemble with a suede Margaux bag and Prada ballet flats. The perfect throw-on-and-go shoe, they'd add an equally chic polish to a slouchy jean or a line maxi.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Cropped Cotton Shirt
I've been after the perfect black cropped shirt and this has tickled my fancy.
Wardrobe.NYC
Contour Pinstripe Wool Midi Skirt
There is nothing chicer than a pinstripe maxi.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas
The Prada satin ballet flats might be sold out, but if you're in the market for an investment pair, this Miu Miu pair is simply divine.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cannes Bag
I've had my eye on The Row Margaux bag for some time, but, like most of us, I can't afford it! This Vagabond bag feels like the perfect alternative.
Laura Vann
18ct Gold-Plated Sara Stone Set Gypsy Ring
The perfect addition to your jewellery stack.
2. Jacket + Dress + Boots
Style Notes: Year after year, boots prove themselves to be one of the hardest-working pieces in our capsule wardrobes. But it’s when the weather cools that they really come into their own. Whether adding a polished finish to a mini dress à la Liv Madeline or grounding a soft knit maxi, boots are the ultimate outfit finisher.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Irene Linen Jacket
This is Liv's exact jacket.
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress
Don't pack away your mini's just yet! The perfect boot will make them work hard in the coming seasons.
Jeffrey Campbell
Hot Lava Knee-High Boots
So chic with a mini dress or skirt.
MANGO
Bowling Shoulder Bag With Charm
This looks far more expensive than its affordable price tag.
3. Shirt + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: For me, the best autumn capsules are made up of pieces that work year-round and Julie Ferreri’s ensemble is proof of that. While an all-white outfit is often reserved for summer, the addition of a butter-yellow shirt and minimalistic details through her loafers and bag creates a look I’m definitely going to recreate this season. For cooler days, simply swap the shirt for a structured jacket for a look that’s as crisp as it is chic.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
A simple white tank will take you far.
Autograph
Pure Silk Collared Shirt
A butter yellow shirt is just so sleek!
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE jeans are a fashion persons' favourite.
AEYDE
Oscar Leather Loafers
A timeless classic.
Loewe
Large Pebble Bucket in Supple Grained Calfskin
I'm a recent bucket bag convert and the pebbled leather means it's going to last in your capsule wardrobe for years to come.
MANGO
Suede Belt
The perfect suede belt to tie your look together.
YSL
SL M103
A classic.
4. Jumper + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: The brown loafer trend has been bubbling for a while now, but the style I’m ready to dive all the way in on this season is the suede loafer. From Miu Miu’s penny loafers to the sell-out M&S styles, this shoe is showing up in every shade. From deep mahogany to soft latte, they’re the low-effort, high-impact staple adding elevation to the simplest of outfits. This autumn, pair with everything from white socks and a mini skirt or as Sarah Blyth has with black jeans and a brown jumper.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This has gone straight into my basket.
Hollister
High-Rise Washed Black Baggy Jeans
If you're in the market for a high quality, affordable pair of jeans look no further than Hollister.
COS
Oval-Buckle Leather Belt
You can never go wrong with a black belt.
ARRANGE
Leather Loafer
I have a feeling that these will sell out as fast as the M&S loafers.
Ysl
MINI LE 5 À 7 IN SMOOTH LEATHER
Not a want a need!
5. Jumper + Sheer Skirt + Heels
Style Notes: Brown shoes aren’t just for daytime—they work just as beautifully for your cold-weather night-out ensembles. Take Mimi Nguyen, who pairs a simple grey jumper with a sheer black maxi skirt and brown strappy heels to create a laid-back yet elevated look I’m keen to recreate this autumn. The key? Keep accessories minimal.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Mohair-Blend Jumper
This looks super luxe.
Reformation
Penelope Skirt
Don't pack your sheer skirts away just yet!
Reiss
Leather Slingback Buckle Court Shoes
The perfect heel hight to transition from day to night with ease.
VERAFIED
Hobo Leather Shoulder Bag
If you're done with leopard print, try a snake print bag this autumn.
LIÉ STUDIO
Sterling Silver the Caroline Earrings
If you have small ears like me, these are the perfect sized earring.
6. Head Scarf + Jacket + Boat Shoes
Style Notes: If a chunky brown boat shoe isn’t quite your style, try a softer leather iteration this autumn. Paired with a brown jacket (suede, in particular, is everywhere right now) it’s the easiest way to create a polished yet weather-appropriate look. If it’s too chilly to follow Savina Chow’s lead with shorts, simply swap in tailored trousers or jeans to maintain that same elevated, laid-back feel.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
Simple yet effective.
H&M
Fine-Knit Jumper
This expensive-looking high street find will sell out fast!