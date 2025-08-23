Black Shoes Will Always Be Classic, But This Chic Shoe Colour is the Only One I'll be Wearing This Autumn

Black shoes will never not be chic, but this autumn all my outfits are finished with a brown shoe. Scroll down to discover the 6 looks I'm going to be recreating.

I can’t lie, I’m over summer. Done. Finito. Finished. I’m over the daily guessing game of whether 31 degrees will actually feel like the depicted temperature, or if instead I’ll be met with grey skies and that underwhelming, muggy meh feeling instead. At this point in August, my mind has already drifted off into autumn. I long for its crisp breeze, the need for stylish, light layers and an earthy colour palette that makes getting dressed feel exciting again.

When I think of dressing for autumn, after the colours, I automatically think of the shoes. From soft leather loafers to knee-high boots, every year, as soon as it begins to chill, I scour the internet for the perfect pairs to enhance my cold-weather capsule wardrobe. And while on my most recent hunt, I couldn't help but notice the sheer amount of chic brown shoes that are seemingly everywhere right now.

A quick scroll through my socials solidified this fact. From earthy tan hues to rich chocolate shades, brown-clad feet have taken over the fashion set. Whether it's Miu Miu’s boat shoes (which landed the number five spot in the Lyst Index Q2 report) or the unexpected resurgence of the Timberland loafer, brown footwear is definitely dominating. The brilliance of a brown shoe is that it adds a softer, more textured alternative to its black counterparts, making your outfit feel far more considered, all thanks to a quick colour change.

While it might feel like brown shoes crept onto the scene overnight, their rise has been steadily brewing for years. Back in the pre-autumn 2022 collections, we saw lighter brown tones quietly take shape on the runways, filtering into shows from Eudon Choi to Burberry and Stella McCartney. By autumn/winter 2024, although black footwear still held space, the shift was undeniable. Designers leaned into richer, more luxurious shades, with Gucci, Loro Piana and Tod’s leading the charge. Think, striking maxi coats styled with brown heeled boots and slouchy blue denim grounded by chocolate croc loafers.

Of course, when Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé arrived, which reignited our collective love of bohemia and placed suede firmly back in the spotlight, brown suede shoes felt like the only natural progression.

Now that we’ve established that brown shoes are officially a thing (and one trend I predict is here to stay), the next big question is: how do we style them? To help you get ahead of the curve, I’ve rounded up six expensive-looking brown shoe styles that are guaranteed to elevate your outfits this autumn. Scroll on to see the looks:

6 Brown Shoe Outfits I'm Set to Copy This Autumn:

1. Maxi Skirt + Shirt + Shoes + Suede Bag

Style Notes: We’ve seen everything from bright cherry reds to soft leather ballet flats this year, but this autumn, why not finish your outfits with a touch of brown satin? Rochelle Humes breathes life into her monochromatic ensemble with a suede Margaux bag and Prada ballet flats. The perfect throw-on-and-go shoe, they'd add an equally chic polish to a slouchy jean or a line maxi.

Shop the Look:

2. Jacket + Dress + Boots

Style Notes: Year after year, boots prove themselves to be one of the hardest-working pieces in our capsule wardrobes. But it’s when the weather cools that they really come into their own. Whether adding a polished finish to a mini dress à la Liv Madeline or grounding a soft knit maxi, boots are the ultimate outfit finisher.

Shop the Look:

3. Shirt + Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: For me, the best autumn capsules are made up of pieces that work year-round and Julie Ferreri’s ensemble is proof of that. While an all-white outfit is often reserved for summer, the addition of a butter-yellow shirt and minimalistic details through her loafers and bag creates a look I’m definitely going to recreate this season. For cooler days, simply swap the shirt for a structured jacket for a look that’s as crisp as it is chic.

Shop the Look:

4. Jumper + Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: The brown loafer trend has been bubbling for a while now, but the style I’m ready to dive all the way in on this season is the suede loafer. From Miu Miu’s penny loafers to the sell-out M&S styles, this shoe is showing up in every shade. From deep mahogany to soft latte, they’re the low-effort, high-impact staple adding elevation to the simplest of outfits. This autumn, pair with everything from white socks and a mini skirt or as Sarah Blyth has with black jeans and a brown jumper.

Shop the Look:

5. Jumper + Sheer Skirt + Heels

Style Notes: Brown shoes aren’t just for daytime—they work just as beautifully for your cold-weather night-out ensembles. Take Mimi Nguyen, who pairs a simple grey jumper with a sheer black maxi skirt and brown strappy heels to create a laid-back yet elevated look I’m keen to recreate this autumn. The key? Keep accessories minimal.

Shop the Look:

6. Head Scarf + Jacket + Boat Shoes

Style Notes: If a chunky brown boat shoe isn’t quite your style, try a softer leather iteration this autumn. Paired with a brown jacket (suede, in particular, is everywhere right now) it’s the easiest way to create a polished yet weather-appropriate look. If it’s too chilly to follow Savina Chow’s lead with shorts, simply swap in tailored trousers or jeans to maintain that same elevated, laid-back feel.

Shop the Look:

