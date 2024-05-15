From NYC to Paris, the Chic Flat-Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing on Repeat

fashion collage of four stylish influencers wearing featuring outfits with red ballet flats
(Image credit: @lucyalston_; @ruerodier; @marina_torres; @annelauremais)
Jennifer Camp Forbes
By
published

Flat shoes have been top-of-mind for many seasons now and for good reason. They are comfortable without sacrificing style and come in a plethora of colors and options. I, personally, am so thankful for this lingering flats infatuation, as I can barely last a day in heels. This season, mesh flats and ballet styles are some of the shoe trends to watch, but there is a particular colorway that is standing out above the rest: bright red.

The interest in red flats is actually a combination of two major trends right now: flat shoes, as previously mentioned, and red pieces in general, whether it be sweaters, bags, socks, or, in this case, shoes. A great red flat is actually a super-easy way to inject the popular color into your wardrobe and get that cool factor with very little effort. Below, I rounded up eight inspiring outfit ideas from NYC to Paris that feature chic red flats. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop each look.

1. Trench + Red Ballet Flats

fashion influencer Marissa Cox poses on the sidewalk in Paris wearing a trench coat, denim jacket, white tee, black pants, and sheer red mesh flats

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Shop the look:

Hooded Trench Coat
COS
Hooded Trench Coat

A light-coloured trench worth considering.

Loose Denim Jacket
H&M
Loose Denim Jacket

Denim jackets always come in handy.

Crew-Neck T-Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

The perfect white tee.

MADEWELL Trousers
Madewell
Pull-On Crop Straight Leg Linen Pants

I could live in these trousers.

Swan-Lake Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Swan-Lake Flat

Mesh flats are having a moment.

2. Blue Denim + Red Loafers

photo of influencer Lucy Williams's legs and feet in a car wearing jeans, red socks, and ATP Atelier red loafers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop the look:

LEVIS JEANS
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

You can't go wrong with Levi's.

Falke Socks
FALKE
Run Unisex Socks

Instantly adds a cool factor.

Weejuns Whitney Penny Loafers
G.H Bass
Weejuns Whitney Penny Loafers

I'm obsessed.

3. Dark Wash Denim + Tank + Red Ballet Flats

influencer Marina Torres poses in a warm-weather outfit with a claw hair clip, white tank top, basket bag, belted high-waist cuffed jeans, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Shop the look:

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

Closet-staple status.

Sharp Slim Belt
NA-KD
Sharp Slim Belt

So fun.

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Cuffed jeans are a personal favourite.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

Timeless.

4. Midi Skirt + Red Loafers

influencer Claudia Berresford sits on a curb next to a bouquet of flowers wearing a neutral sweater, brown suede bag, full black skirt, and red loafers

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Shop the look:

Andi Raglan Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Reiss
Andi Raglan Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

Lightweight and chic.

Leather Shopper Bag - Women
mango
Leather Shopper Bag

This looks designer.

free people
free-est
Lowen Midi Skirt

Full skirts are trending.

Karina Penny Loafer
ara
Karina Penny Loafer

A cool suede take.

5. Shorts + Red Flats

French influencer Anne-Laure Mais poses for a mirror selfie wearing a gray turtleneck sweater, studded shoulder bag, cream silk shorts, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the look:

High Neck Knit Sweater
ZARA
High Neck Knit Sweater

This only looks expensive.

Chloe Silk Short
Reformation
Chloe Silk Short

An elegant flair.

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

So cute.

influencer Lucy Alston sits on a sofa wearing a trench coat, gray sweater, brown bag, straight-leg jeans, and red Mary Jane ballet flats

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Shop the look:

Cotton Trench Coat With Belt
mango
Cotton Trench Coat With Belt

Very into this trench style.

The Cashmere Classic Crew Sweater
everlane
The Cashmere Classic Crew Sweater

Cashmere? Say less.

Medium Chiara Convertible Bag
Reformation
Medium Chiara Convertible Bag

Chocolate brown has the fashion set's attention.

LEVIS JEANS
Levi's
501 '81 Jeans

Did I mention I love Levi's?

Leather Mary Jane Flats - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

Sleek.

8. Red Top + Blue Jeans + Red Flats

French influencer Sabina Socol sits on a ledge on a Paris sidewalk wearing a red cardigan, a red tank top, light-wash jeans, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the look:

Millie Cashmere Off the Shoulder Cardigan
Reformation
Millie Cashmere Off the Shoulder Cardigan

Sexy yet cozy.

Levi's Ribcage Full-Length Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Ribcage Full-Length Jeans

Great under-£100 jeans.

Dream Ballerina - Poppy
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina - Poppy

Worth the investment.

9. Shirt Dress + Red Loafers

influencer Claudia Berresford poses with her feet propped up on a coffee table wearing a blue shirtdress and red patent loafers

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Shop the look:

Pinstriped Shirt Dress
COS
Pinstriped Shirt Dress

To wear all season long.

Rounded Suede Bag - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Rounded Suede Bag

A practical way to add some red into your wardrobe.

Penelope
Russell & Bromley
Penelope

An elevated loafer.

Explore More:
Ballet Flats Flats Outfit Inspiration
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸