From NYC to Paris, the Chic Flat-Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing on Repeat
Flat shoes have been top-of-mind for many seasons now and for good reason. They are comfortable without sacrificing style and come in a plethora of colors and options. I, personally, am so thankful for this lingering flats infatuation, as I can barely last a day in heels. This season, mesh flats and ballet styles are some of the shoe trends to watch, but there is a particular colorway that is standing out above the rest: bright red.
The interest in red flats is actually a combination of two major trends right now: flat shoes, as previously mentioned, and red pieces in general, whether it be sweaters, bags, socks, or, in this case, shoes. A great red flat is actually a super-easy way to inject the popular color into your wardrobe and get that cool factor with very little effort. Below, I rounded up eight inspiring outfit ideas from NYC to Paris that feature chic red flats. Keep scrolling to peruse and shop each look.
1. Trench + Red Ballet Flats
2. Blue Denim + Red Loafers
3. Dark Wash Denim + Tank + Red Ballet Flats
4. Midi Skirt + Red Loafers
5. Shorts + Red Flats
8. Red Top + Blue Jeans + Red Flats
9. Shirt Dress + Red Loafers
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
