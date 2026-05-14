Hailey Bieber Is the Face of Mango's Summer 2026 Campaign—Shop the Incredibly Cool Looks Before They Sell Out

With the amount of copying we are all doing when it comes to
Hailey Bieber's inspiring outfit rotation, it's no wonder that Mango tapped the chic style muse and businesswoman to be the face of its summer 2026 campaign. Knowing the collection is guaranteed to sell out with Bieber modeling the incredibly cool looks, I made sure to drop everything to shop and share the covetable pieces once I heard that it was live. Of course, the collection, the styling, and the L.A. backdrop did not disappoint.
Below, I share and shop out my top five outfit picks from the collection. The standouts are the
stellar jackets, It-girl shorts, and sleek dresses, but don't overlook the curated mix of accessories that elevate each look. Keep scrolling to discover and shop each of Bieber's ensembles, and make sure to scoop up your favorites because they will be gone before you know it. Check Out Hailey Bieber for Mango Summer 2026
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Resin Frame Sunglasses
A nice break from your usual black sunglasses.
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Metallic Hoop Earrings
These hoop earrings also come in silver.
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Lyocell Bomber Jacket
Fashion people love this jacket style.
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Chain-Print Scarf
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Fitted Cotton Shirt
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Check Mini Shorts
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Oversized Cotton Jacket
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Check Crop Shirt
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Fine-Knit Crop Top
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Leather Belt With Belt Loops
This belt makes a cool statement.
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Frilled Denim Mini Shorts
Hello, statement denim shorts.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Fitted Open-Back Dress
The back is where it's at.
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Suede Clutch Bag With Bows
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)
MANGO x Hailey Bieber
Cotton Trench With Maxi Lapels and Belt
Bring on the compliments.
MANGO
Bandeau Bikini Top With Ruching