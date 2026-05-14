Hailey Bieber Is the Face of Mango's Summer 2026 Campaign—Shop the Incredibly Cool Looks Before They Sell Out

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Hailey Bieber for Mango summer 2026 campaign.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

With the amount of copying we are all doing when it comes to Hailey Bieber's inspiring outfit rotation, it's no wonder that Mango tapped the chic style muse and businesswoman to be the face of its summer 2026 campaign. Knowing the collection is guaranteed to sell out with Bieber modeling the incredibly cool looks, I made sure to drop everything to shop and share the covetable pieces once I heard that it was live. Of course, the collection, the styling, and the L.A. backdrop did not disappoint.

Below, I share and shop out my top five outfit picks from the collection. The standouts are the stellar jackets, It-girl shorts, and sleek dresses, but don't overlook the curated mix of accessories that elevate each look. Keep scrolling to discover and shop each of Bieber's ensembles, and make sure to scoop up your favorites because they will be gone before you know it.

Check Out Hailey Bieber for Mango Summer 2026

Hailey Bieber posing for the Mango summer 2026 campaign wearing an off-white jacket and blue bloomer shorts.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Hailey Bieber posing for the Mango summer 2026 campaign wearing a blue jacket, a blue checked shirt, a white top, black belt, and ruffled denim shorts.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Hailey Bieber posing for the Mango summer 2026 campaign wearing a white open-back minidress and purple suede bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Hailey Bieber posing for the Mango summer 2026 campaign wearing a cropped cotton trench, black bikini top, black belt, and white pants.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)