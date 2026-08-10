While the weather might still be in the high 20ºC territory for now, as we know all too well, the British weather is prone to changing in an instant as quickly as the heat arrived; it will be gone again before we know it. As I scroll my favourite online stores, there’s one that I’ve been so impressed by for its transitional wardrobe, and it’s none other than Massimo Dutti.
Known for sleek tailoring, neutral-toned palettes and soft silhouettes, Zara’s wiser older sister is one of my favourite stores on the high street. Balancing trending details with timeless silhouettes, enduring palettes with vibrant accents, each piece has the ability to earn its keep over various seasons and years. Now with autumn on the horizon, I'm looking for pieces that will instantly rejuvenate my looks and make the shift from summer dressing into autumn layering that much easier.
After hours scouring the site, I've curated a chic 18-piece edit of the best new-in pieces. From soft suded fabrics to light knits, these are the kinds of new season staples that can be slowly and steadily layered alongside our summer wares as we move towards the new season. But as the best pieces tend to do, they're already moving fast.
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Shop New-In For August Buys From Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Puffed Sleeve Blouse - Studio
Such a transeasonal piece that works while we're still in summer and for autumn, too.
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Leather Mini Bag
A chocolate suede bag will go with so many outfits.
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Midi Dress - Studio
Such a chic, simplistic summer dress.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Seamed Midi Skirt - Studio
Wear with sandals while we've got the heat still and swap for boots as it gets colder.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
I love the wash of these jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Blazer With Pocket Detail
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballerinas
A must for any capsule wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Combined Dress - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Lariat Necklace
A long pendant necklace is so chic.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Jacket
The boho trend is still around and this is perfect to channel it.
Massimo Dutti
Striped Shirt With Button Detail
A striped shirt is such a versatile piece in any wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
A black wide-leg trouser is such a hard working staple item.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Belt With Metal Detail
This looks so similar to Déhance belts for a fraction of the cost.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton High-Neck Trench Coat
Such a good price for a trench coat that will last for years to come.
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Striped Open-Knit Polo Shirt
Such an easy piece to throw-on and look instantly put-together.
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend V-Neck Knit Sweater
Massimo Dutti
Jacket With Buttoned Collar Strap
Navy gives a softer finish to black.
Massimo Dutti
Draped High Neck Knit Top
Green isn't usually a colour I'd go for but this shade caught my eye.