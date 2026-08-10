Zara's Sister Brand Just Launched The Chicest Pre-Autumn Collection—18 Elegant Buys Already Moving Fast

From soft suedes and leathers to light knits and linens, these 18 new-in buys from Massimo Dutti are worth adding to your wardrobe.

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Massimo Dutti August New In
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While the weather might still be in the high 20ºC territory for now, as we know all too well, the British weather is prone to changing in an instant as quickly as the heat arrived; it will be gone again before we know it. As I scroll my favourite online stores, there’s one that I’ve been so impressed by for its transitional wardrobe, and it’s none other than Massimo Dutti.

Known for sleek tailoring, neutral-toned palettes and soft silhouettes, Zara’s wiser older sister is one of my favourite stores on the high street. Balancing trending details with timeless silhouettes, enduring palettes with vibrant accents, each piece has the ability to earn its keep over various seasons and years. Now with autumn on the horizon, I'm looking for pieces that will instantly rejuvenate my looks and make the shift from summer dressing into autumn layering that much easier.

After hours scouring the site, I've curated a chic 18-piece edit of the best new-in pieces. From soft suded fabrics to light knits, these are the kinds of new season staples that can be slowly and steadily layered alongside our summer wares as we move towards the new season. But as the best pieces tend to do, they're already moving fast.

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Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 