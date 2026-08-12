Sorry, Trainers—These Breakthrough Shoe Trends Make Leggings Look Significantly Chicer

First spotted in a comfy pair of flared leggings and a simple black tank, the model slung a white knit around her waist, pulled her hair back with a zig-zag headband and shielded her eyes with a pair of slim black sunglasses. Whilst the rest of her outfit provided a sleek foundation, it was her white micro-wedge flip-flops that caught my attention. A far chicer alternative to your average plastic flip-flop, Hailey's fresh white pair brought a polished energy to her look, whilst the micro wedge added a subtle lift. The sleek flip-flop design also introduced a '90s sensibility, keeping the whole outfit feeling low-key, effortless and decidedly chic.
Spotted once more in the same pared-back foundation, I noticed Hailey ditch trainers again, this time opting for a shoe trend I expect to see everywhere once September rolls around. A natural evolution of the ballet-flat trend, high-vamp flat shoes are set to become autumn's favourite silhouette. Polished and preppy without feeling fussy, their sleek shape lends leggings a more put-together feel whilst remaining easy enough for everyday wear.
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Whilst Massimo Dutti's Toe Sandals (£100) have already been recognised as one of summer's most important shoe trends according to the Lyst Index, I'm willing to bet that high-vamp flat shoes could be on there next time around.
So, if you're looking for shoe trends that can elevate leggings whilst still offering the comfort you'll want to keep reaching for, read on to shop the best micro-wedge flip-flops and high-vamp flats to wear now.
Shop Micro Wedge Flip-Flops and High-Vamp Flats:
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Heel Sandals With Toe Divider
Shop the specific micro wedge flip-flops that Hailey loves.
John Lewis
Henley Leather Babouche Ballerina Pumps
These high-vamp flats are perfect for early autumn styling.
Reformation
Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal
Whilst I love these in the black and white colour way, they also come in four other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Leather High Vamp Flat Ballet Pumps
Whilst I love these in dark navy, they also come in chocolate brown.
LE MONDE BERYL
Metallic Leather Wedge Sandals
The glistening silver finish elevates your style with ease.
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in brown and light grey.
REJINA PYO
Wedge Thong Leather Metallic Silver
These are much more elevated than your average plastic flip-flops.
Camper
Casi Myra
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
ZARA
Wedge Sandals
The baby blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.