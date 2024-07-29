These Are the Best Summer Finds at COS (I'd Know—I Tried Them On)

Welcome to Let's Get a Room, a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favourite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.

I know it's common knowledge now that COS is the perfect affordable equivalent to brands like The Row, but I want to make it clear that I've been saying this for years and as such have been relying on the Swedish fashion brand for expensive-looking, chic, and reliable wardrobe items for just as long. Whether I need something to wear for an event or just a restock on white T-shirts, without thinking twice, I go to COS.

The latter was exactly what I went into the brand's Kings Cross store in London for a few weeks back. I was traveling there for a few days and in need of a crisp, makeup-free white tee to wear to dinner, but while I was in the store, I stumbled across so many covetable finds, from elegant slip dresses to cool red separates. Having only brought a carry-on that was already jam-packed, I couldn't exactly go in on the selection like I wanted to, which is how I ended up heading to SoHo upon my arrival back in New York to right my wrong. Below, check out the damage I did in COS's four-story townhome, trying on at least 25 new summer arrivals before settling on the best 14. Trust me, these aren't the sorts of finds you want to scroll past.

Chic Late-Summer Arrivals I Found at COS This Week

Look 1:

Eliza Huber wearing a red spaghetti-strap top with a black and cream pencil skirt at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

I had spotted this layered pencil skirt in London and then researched it online, knowing that I had to try it on IRL when I got back to NYC, and I'm so glad I did. The material feels immaculate, and the layered effect adds a cool and different look to it that only adds to its appeal. Online, there's a matching layered tank, but the SoHo store didn't have any available in my size, so I got creative and paired it with my favourite item that I tried on all morning, this red spaghetti-strap rib-knit top. The fit on it is impeccable—I loved it so much, in fact, that I got it in two colours and plan to pack both for my Paris trip this week.

Shop the Look:

Strappy Rib-Knit Bandeau
COS
Strappy Rib-Knit Bandeau

Red has become a staple in my summer wardrobe.

Layered Knitted Skirt
COS
Layered Knitted Skirt

A modern take on the classic knit skirt.

Look 2:

Eliza Huber wearing a black bubble blouse with a black pencil skirt at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

This was the last look I tried on before heading to the register having not seen the skirt before my initial trip to the dressing room. I always do one last scan before leaving a store, and this fitted silhouette caught my eye in the corner of the top floor. I'd already pulled this equally perfect bubble blouse but couldn't think of what to style it with until I stumbled across the skirt, so it really was kismet. As it turns out, this was probably my favourite pairing of everything I tried on. Classic, elegant, and timeless—I can imagine wearing this look to fashion week events, cocktail parties, and so much more in 2024, 2025, and beyond.

Shop the Look:

Parachute Blouse
COS
Parachute Blouse

The black is currently out of stock online, but this sage green is just as elegant.

Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt

A maxi pencil skirt will make any outfit look put-together.

Look 3:

Eliza Huber wearing a red button-down denim short-sleeve shirt and matching baggy jeans at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

These pants have been on my radar for a while now after spotting them online, but they sold out so quickly that I never even imagined being able to see them in person. Luckily, the SoHo location had a ton of sizes available, so naturally, I snagged a pair in my size and ran to the dressing room. First off, they're super slouchy and relaxed, so if you like that silhouette, these are going to become a fast favorite for you. The drawstring at the waist is great for adjusting the size as well as the part of your waist or hips where you want them to sit. On their own, these bottoms are a stellar find, but together with the matching denim garment-dyed shirt, you can't lose.

Shop the Look:

Garment-Dyed Resort Shirt
COS
Garment-Dyed Resort Shirt

This will also look good tucked into a poplin midi skirt.

Look 4:

Eliza Huber wearing a navy blue satin dress at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

This is not a £110 dress. This could be a £1100 dress. If you have a wedding to go to at literally any point in the next year, whether it's in the summertime or the dead of winter, this is the dress you should be wearing. The fit is gorgeous, the fabric is luxe and high-quality, and the little tie in the back allows you to adjust the way it falls on the body to ensure it sits perfectly on you.

Shop the Look:

Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress
COS
Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress

So classy.

Look 5:

Eliza Huber wearing a white poplin short-sleeve shirt and jeans at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

As much as I love a dress or skirt moment, my comfort zone is always going to be baggy jeans and a big poplin shirt. I honestly don't love a standard poplin button-down, though, as I always struggle to find ones in the right material with the right fit. Instead, I always opt for pullover, relaxed options. They're great for summer and make for a super-easy, comfortable outfit that still looks chic every time. For that reason, I had to take this resort-style pullover shirt home with me. The jeans, called the Tide jeans, are just as elite, with a perfect blue wash and a super-relaxed fit.

Shop the Look:

Short-Sleeved Resort Shirt
COS
Short-Sleeved Resort Shirt

This will also look good with the matching culottes.

Tide Jeans - Wide
COS
Tide Jeans - Wide

COS' denim is unmatched.

Look 6:

Eliza Huber wearing a red bateau-neck sleeveless top with white linen pants at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

I'm a sucker for a pair of slouchy white linen trousers. They're simply the best, especially for a hot summer day when you still need to look put together and sleek despite the heat. I styled this great pair with a brand-new COS red sleeveless top with a subtle cowl neck, draped fit, and side cutouts. The fabric on it was super elevated—stretchy but still structured somehow. I highly recommend it.

Shop the Look:

High-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top
COS
High-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top

The draping makes this look so sophisticated.

Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers
COS
Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers

These will work hard in your wardrobe.

Look 7:

Eliza Huber wearing a sheer tan polo-neck top with jeans at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

This sheer, champagne-coloured polo caught my eye from across the store when I stopped in the other day. The fabric is really cooling and nice for a hot day, so if you don't mind that it's very sheer, I think it's a must. (I should—I did go home with it, after all.) I kept the styling here pretty simple, wearing the knit top with the same Tide jeans as earlier, showing how they look with something tucked in as opposed to something loose.

Shop the Look:

Scoop-Neck Knitted Polo Shirt
COS
Scoop-Neck Knitted Polo Shirt

This champagne shade will go with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

These were so comfortable.

Look 8:

Eliza Huber wearing a red spaghetti strap top with a white poplin skirt at the COS store.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Me? Picking up a white skirt to try on? Shocker. As I type this, in fact, I'm wearing a different white poplin skirt, if that says anything about my obsession with the summer staple. This option from COS was great because it's slightly shorter than others I've seen lately and has a drawstring waist that makes it adjustable and more comfortable. Plus, it has pockets! I paired it with the same red tank top, layering it on top of the skirt's waistline, though it would be cute tucked in as well.

Shop the Look:

Front-Pleat Mini Skirt
COS
Front-Pleat Mini Skirt

Effortlessly chic.

Shop More New COS Arrivals:

Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress
COS
Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress

This scarf dress sadly wasn't available in the store I visited or else I absolutely would have tried it on.

Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels
COS
Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels

Pair these with jeans and a baggy tee or a maxi slip dress.

Lace-Stitch Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt
COS
Lace-Stitch Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt

Here's the other colour I got in the skirt—it's just as good as the black if not better.

Tie-Detail Pleated Mini Dress
COS
Tie-Detail Pleated Mini Dress

I was seconds away from taking this mini dress home with me. I especially love that it's not a micro-mini like so many of today's shorter dress options. It hits right at the knee and is super classic.

Longline Backless Wool Waistcoat
COS
Longline Backless Wool Waistcoat

This chic waistcoat will become your new favourite wardrobe piece, whether you style it with linen trousers or a silky midi skirt.

Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress
COS
Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress

My friend has this dress and legit wore it three days in a row—it's that good.

Scallop Crossbody - Leather
COS
Scallop Crossbody - Leather

This colour and design combine to create the most elegant bag to take to bring into autumn.

Bias-Cut Maxi Slip Dress
COS
Bias-Cut Maxi Slip Dress

This one is so pretty.

COS, Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans - Tapered

I'm so here for darker denim washes.

Detachable-Hood Short Trench Coat
COS
Detachable-Hood Short Trench Coat

The detachable hood on this already stunning coat puts it over the edge. Perfect for the unpredictable UK weather.

Square-Toe Leather Heeled Ballet Pumps
COS
Square-Toe Leather Heeled Ballet Pumps

Wow. Just wow.

PlissÉ Halterneck Maxi Dress
COS
PlissÉ Halterneck Maxi Dress

This dress lives rent-free in my head. It gives Phoebe Philo vibes.

Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt
COS
Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt

More sheer shirts, please!

Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress
COS
Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress

This midi tank can do no wrong in my book.

Facade Jeans - Straight
COS
Facade Jeans - Straight

I already own at least 50 pairs of jeans, and still, I'm tempted to buy this subtle barrel-leg pair of jeans.

Swing Micro Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Micro Crossbody - Leather

COS' viral crossbody bag is now available in this mini size.

Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts
COS
Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts

I'll never be a bermuda shorts hater. Never.

Ruffled-Cuff Gathered Blouse
COS
Ruffled-Cuff Gathered Blouse

This colour is quite Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and I love that about it.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

