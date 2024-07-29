These Are the Best Summer Finds at COS (I'd Know—I Tried Them On)

Welcome to Let's Get a Room , a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favourite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.

I know it's common knowledge now that COS is the perfect affordable equivalent to brands like The Row, but I want to make it clear that I've been saying this for years and as such have been relying on the Swedish fashion brand for expensive-looking, chic, and reliable wardrobe items for just as long. Whether I need something to wear for an event or just a restock on white T-shirts, without thinking twice, I go to COS.

The latter was exactly what I went into the brand's Kings Cross store in London for a few weeks back. I was traveling there for a few days and in need of a crisp, makeup-free white tee to wear to dinner, but while I was in the store, I stumbled across so many covetable finds, from elegant slip dresses to cool red separates. Having only brought a carry-on that was already jam-packed, I couldn't exactly go in on the selection like I wanted to, which is how I ended up heading to SoHo upon my arrival back in New York to right my wrong. Below, check out the damage I did in COS's four-story townhome, trying on at least 25 new summer arrivals before settling on the best 14. Trust me, these aren't the sorts of finds you want to scroll past.

Chic Late-Summer Arrivals I Found at COS This Week

Look 1:

I had spotted this layered pencil skirt in London and then researched it online, knowing that I had to try it on IRL when I got back to NYC, and I'm so glad I did. The material feels immaculate, and the layered effect adds a cool and different look to it that only adds to its appeal. Online, there's a matching layered tank, but the SoHo store didn't have any available in my size, so I got creative and paired it with my favourite item that I tried on all morning, this red spaghetti-strap rib-knit top. The fit on it is impeccable—I loved it so much, in fact, that I got it in two colours and plan to pack both for my Paris trip this week.

Shop the Look:

COS Strappy Rib-Knit Bandeau £45 £28 SHOP NOW Red has become a staple in my summer wardrobe.

COS Layered Knitted Skirt £75 SHOP NOW A modern take on the classic knit skirt.

Look 2:

This was the last look I tried on before heading to the register having not seen the skirt before my initial trip to the dressing room. I always do one last scan before leaving a store, and this fitted silhouette caught my eye in the corner of the top floor. I'd already pulled this equally perfect bubble blouse but couldn't think of what to style it with until I stumbled across the skirt, so it really was kismet. As it turns out, this was probably my favourite pairing of everything I tried on. Classic, elegant, and timeless—I can imagine wearing this look to fashion week events, cocktail parties, and so much more in 2024, 2025, and beyond.

Shop the Look:

COS Parachute Blouse £75 SHOP NOW The black is currently out of stock online, but this sage green is just as elegant.

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt £110 £55 SHOP NOW A maxi pencil skirt will make any outfit look put-together.

Look 3:

These pants have been on my radar for a while now after spotting them online, but they sold out so quickly that I never even imagined being able to see them in person. Luckily, the SoHo location had a ton of sizes available, so naturally, I snagged a pair in my size and ran to the dressing room. First off, they're super slouchy and relaxed, so if you like that silhouette, these are going to become a fast favorite for you. The drawstring at the waist is great for adjusting the size as well as the part of your waist or hips where you want them to sit. On their own, these bottoms are a stellar find, but together with the matching denim garment-dyed shirt, you can't lose.

Shop the Look:

COS Garment-Dyed Resort Shirt £95 £45 SHOP NOW This will also look good tucked into a poplin midi skirt.

Look 4:

This is not a £110 dress. This could be a £1100 dress. If you have a wedding to go to at literally any point in the next year, whether it's in the summertime or the dead of winter, this is the dress you should be wearing. The fit is gorgeous, the fabric is luxe and high-quality, and the little tie in the back allows you to adjust the way it falls on the body to ensure it sits perfectly on you.

Shop the Look:

COS Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress £110 SHOP NOW So classy.

Look 5:

As much as I love a dress or skirt moment, my comfort zone is always going to be baggy jeans and a big poplin shirt. I honestly don't love a standard poplin button-down, though, as I always struggle to find ones in the right material with the right fit. Instead, I always opt for pullover, relaxed options. They're great for summer and make for a super-easy, comfortable outfit that still looks chic every time. For that reason, I had to take this resort-style pullover shirt home with me. The jeans, called the Tide jeans, are just as elite, with a perfect blue wash and a super-relaxed fit.

Shop the Look:

COS Short-Sleeved Resort Shirt £75 £35 SHOP NOW This will also look good with the matching culottes.

COS Tide Jeans - Wide £85 SHOP NOW COS' denim is unmatched.

Look 6:

I'm a sucker for a pair of slouchy white linen trousers. They're simply the best, especially for a hot summer day when you still need to look put together and sleek despite the heat. I styled this great pair with a brand-new COS red sleeveless top with a subtle cowl neck, draped fit, and side cutouts. The fabric on it was super elevated—stretchy but still structured somehow. I highly recommend it.

Shop the Look:

COS High-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top £35 £20 SHOP NOW The draping makes this look so sophisticated.

COS Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Trousers £75 SHOP NOW These will work hard in your wardrobe.

Look 7:

This sheer, champagne-coloured polo caught my eye from across the store when I stopped in the other day. The fabric is really cooling and nice for a hot day, so if you don't mind that it's very sheer, I think it's a must. (I should—I did go home with it, after all.) I kept the styling here pretty simple, wearing the knit top with the same Tide jeans as earlier, showing how they look with something tucked in as opposed to something loose.

Shop the Look:

COS Scoop-Neck Knitted Polo Shirt £65 SHOP NOW This champagne shade will go with all of the neutrals in your wardrobe.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These were so comfortable.

Look 8:

Me? Picking up a white skirt to try on? Shocker. As I type this, in fact, I'm wearing a different white poplin skirt, if that says anything about my obsession with the summer staple. This option from COS was great because it's slightly shorter than others I've seen lately and has a drawstring waist that makes it adjustable and more comfortable. Plus, it has pockets! I paired it with the same red tank top, layering it on top of the skirt's waistline, though it would be cute tucked in as well.

Shop the Look:

COS Front-Pleat Mini Skirt £75 SHOP NOW Effortlessly chic.

Shop More New COS Arrivals:

COS Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress £180 SHOP NOW This scarf dress sadly wasn't available in the store I visited or else I absolutely would have tried it on.

COS Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW Pair these with jeans and a baggy tee or a maxi slip dress.

COS Lace-Stitch Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW Here's the other colour I got in the skirt—it's just as good as the black if not better.

COS Tie-Detail Pleated Mini Dress £95 SHOP NOW I was seconds away from taking this mini dress home with me. I especially love that it's not a micro-mini like so many of today's shorter dress options. It hits right at the knee and is super classic.

COS Longline Backless Wool Waistcoat £115 SHOP NOW This chic waistcoat will become your new favourite wardrobe piece, whether you style it with linen trousers or a silky midi skirt.

COS Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW My friend has this dress and legit wore it three days in a row—it's that good.

COS Scallop Crossbody - Leather £95 SHOP NOW This colour and design combine to create the most elegant bag to take to bring into autumn.

COS Bias-Cut Maxi Slip Dress £115 SHOP NOW This one is so pretty.

COS Arch Jeans - Tapered £85 SHOP NOW I'm so here for darker denim washes.

COS Detachable-Hood Short Trench Coat £115 SHOP NOW The detachable hood on this already stunning coat puts it over the edge. Perfect for the unpredictable UK weather.

COS Square-Toe Leather Heeled Ballet Pumps £125 SHOP NOW Wow. Just wow.

COS PlissÉ Halterneck Maxi Dress £225 SHOP NOW This dress lives rent-free in my head. It gives Phoebe Philo vibes.

COS Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt £55 SHOP NOW More sheer shirts, please!

COS Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress £85 SHOP NOW This midi tank can do no wrong in my book.

COS Facade Jeans - Straight £95 SHOP NOW I already own at least 50 pairs of jeans, and still, I'm tempted to buy this subtle barrel-leg pair of jeans.

COS Swing Micro Crossbody - Leather £95 SHOP NOW COS' viral crossbody bag is now available in this mini size.

COS Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts £95 SHOP NOW I'll never be a bermuda shorts hater. Never.