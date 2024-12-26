There's nothing like the start of a new year to kick yourself into action, whatever that may mean for you. While I don't necessarily believe in making resolutions, I do like to go into January with a clean slate (literally), which is why I always make it a priority to audit my closet at the start of the New Year and naturally do a good bit of purging. First up? My shoes. My 50+ pairs have begun to spill out of my closet and I've even had to convert a shelving unit to storing them, so saying that I need a good gutting would be, well, an understatement.

With that, I set out on an epic journey to get rid of the styles I no longer needed or wore. But I also tapped my fellow Who What Wear editors for their opinions. After many discussions in the office, trend research, and my self-audit, I've concluded that seven main shoe trends are hitting their expiration dates in 2025. I know, I'm sad too, but I'm preparing to say goodbye to my sky-high platforms and puffy shoes to make way for several far chicer and more current options.

What's important to note is that these are just personal preferences of mine and my fellow editors. If you love a platform heel and they work with your look, then by all means, continue as you were!

Pausing: Bright Barbie Pink

Trying Out: Chocolate Brown Tones

With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, the hue is quickly taking over as the new default shoe colour, and it's so much chicer than black. If you're going to add a bit of colour to your closet this year, a pair of chocolate brown flats, sneakers, or loafers will ensure a luxe vibe. On the contrary, we're feeling less and less of those vibrant Barbie pink hues that dominated not too long ago.

Gucci Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer £810 SHOP NOW A sleek classic that will go with every style of trouser.

H&M Pointed Leather Court Shoes £65 SHOP NOW These look so luxurious.

Aquazzura Zenn Suede Knee-High Boots £910 SHOP NOW A classic boot that will always look sophisticated.

Pausing: Hiking Boots

In: Sleek Knee-High Boots

I would always recommend owning a pair of sleek knee-high boots. Even though they were once considered trendy, this style has officially graduated to staple status, so investing in a pair would be wise, as you'll wear them for so many years to come. Of course, being that boots take up the most room in our closets, abiding by a strict one-in-one-out rule is crucial and that means one style of boots is on the way out: combat boots.

YSL Lee Boots in Glazed Leather in Black £1605 SHOP NOW Pure wow in boot form.

Massimo Dutti Stretch High-Heel Boots £239 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti is a great destination for sleek footwear on the higher end of the high street.

Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot £548 SHOP NOW These come in four different shade—all are worth checking out.

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots £690 SHOP NOW Snake print is trending hard right now.

Pausing: High-Top Sneakers

Trying Out: Racing Sneakers

Between viral pairs like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo, it's clear that racing is becoming *the* sport defining the coolest sneakers at the moment, speeding ahead (sorry, had to) of soccer- and basketball-inspired styles.

adidas Originals Black Tokyo Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW Black and white finishes can easily work in a winter wardrobe.

PUMA Speedcat OG Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Red have been favoured by celebrities.

Miu Miu Plume Nappa Leather and Suede Sneakers £630 SHOP NOW The fashion girl's choice.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW For the directional, the Taekwondo are the most unusual.

Pausing: Puffy Shoes

Trying Out: Satin Shoes

There's nothing the fashion crowd loves more than a novelty shoe and Prada-esque elegant satin is what's resonating with the insider set the most right now, with puffy shoes on the decline in my circles.

Prada Satin Pumps £860 SHOP NOW The ultimate, trend-leading choice.

Le Monde Beryl Satin Mary Jane ballet flats £491 SHOP NOW These are adorable. I beg you to look at the weather forecast before you wear them.

ZARA Satin High-Heel Mules £36 SHOP NOW Party shoes that also look cool worn casually with jeans? Located.

H&M Heeled Satin Mules £38 SHOP NOW Slip on, look chic.

Pausing: Sky-High Platforms

Trying Out: Sleek Slingbacks

Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact in 2025, with viral pairs from Saint Laurent and Toteme popping up everywhere we look.

Saint Laurent Carine 55 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £860 SHOP NOW Named after Carine Roitfeld? It would make sense!

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 SHOP NOW Very classic, very worthwhile.

TOTEME Patent-Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps £480 SHOP NOW For something a little alternative, Toteme has the answer in this mini wedge.

AEYDE Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps £330 SHOP NOW Picture these red slingbacks with 10-denier tights and we're on track for a great look.

Pausing: Loafer Mules

Trying Out: Luxe Slippers

Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which are made from a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, are proving to be the unlikely It shoes right now.

CHANEL Moccasins £1020 SHOP NOW These are predicted to be an It shoe of 2025.

A.Emery Brie Suede Ballet Flats £185 SHOP NOW It's all about comfort here.

ZARA Flat Split Suede Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW A little bit bohemian, these look good with wide-leg trousers.

Dear Frances Cigar Loafer, Black £470 SHOP NOW

Out: PVC Shoes

In: Rich Suede

Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy shoes—from loafers and sneakers to ballet flats and boots.

MANGO Suede Leather Boot With Buckle Detail £160 SHOP NOW These are giving convincing vintage vibes.

M&S Collection Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £69 SHOP NOW A very premium shape and colour for M&S.

& Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW And these tick the brown trend box—win win.

Sezane Kaia High Ankle Boots £210 SHOP NOW French brands love chunk silhouette like this.