There's nothing like the start of a new year to kick yourself into action, whatever that may mean for you. While I don't necessarily believe in making resolutions, I do like to go into January with a clean slate (literally), which is why I always make it a priority to audit my closet at the start of the New Year and naturally do a good bit of purging. First up? My shoes. My 50+ pairs have begun to spill out of my closet and I've even had to convert a shelving unit to storing them, so saying that I need a good gutting would be, well, an understatement.

With that, I set out on an epic journey to get rid of the styles I no longer needed or wore. But I also tapped my fellow Who What Wear editors for their opinions. After many discussions in the office, trend research, and my self-audit, I've concluded that seven main shoe trends are hitting their expiration dates in 2025. I know, I'm sad too, but I'm preparing to say goodbye to my sky-high platforms and puffy shoes to make way for several far chicer and more current options.

What's important to note is that these are just personal preferences of mine and my fellow editors. If you love a platform heel and they work with your look, then by all means, continue as you were!

Pausing: Bright Barbie Pink

Trying Out: Chocolate Brown Tones

With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, the hue is quickly taking over as the new default shoe colour, and it's so much chicer than black. If you're going to add a bit of colour to your closet this year, a pair of chocolate brown flats, sneakers, or loafers will ensure a luxe vibe. On the contrary, we're feeling less and less of those vibrant Barbie pink hues that dominated not too long ago.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer

A sleek classic that will go with every style of trouser.

Pointed Leather Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Leather Court Shoes

These look so luxurious.

Zenn Suede Knee-High Boots
Aquazzura
Zenn Suede Knee-High Boots

A classic boot that will always look sophisticated.

Pausing: Hiking Boots

In: Sleek Knee-High Boots

I would always recommend owning a pair of sleek knee-high boots. Even though they were once considered trendy, this style has officially graduated to staple status, so investing in a pair would be wise, as you'll wear them for so many years to come. Of course, being that boots take up the most room in our closets, abiding by a strict one-in-one-out rule is crucial and that means one style of boots is on the way out: combat boots.

Women's Lee Boots in Glazed Leather in Black
YSL
Lee Boots in Glazed Leather in Black

Pure wow in boot form.

Quest Boot
Massimo Dutti
Stretch High-Heel Boots

Massimo Dutti is a great destination for sleek footwear on the higher end of the high street.

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot

These come in four different shade—all are worth checking out.

Stiletto Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots

Snake print is trending hard right now.

Pausing: High-Top Sneakers

Trying Out: Racing Sneakers

Between viral pairs like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo, it's clear that racing is becoming *the* sport defining the coolest sneakers at the moment, speeding ahead (sorry, had to) of soccer- and basketball-inspired styles.

Black Tokyo Sneakers
adidas Originals
Black Tokyo Sneakers

Black and white finishes can easily work in a winter wardrobe.

Speedcat Og Men's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers

Red have been favoured by celebrities.

Plume Nappa Leather and Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Nappa Leather and Suede Sneakers

The fashion girl's choice.

Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers

For the directional, the Taekwondo are the most unusual.

Pausing: Puffy Shoes

Trying Out: Satin Shoes

There's nothing the fashion crowd loves more than a novelty shoe and Prada-esque elegant satin is what's resonating with the insider set the most right now, with puffy shoes on the decline in my circles.

Satin Pumps
Prada
Satin Pumps

The ultimate, trend-leading choice.

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Satin Mary Jane ballet flats

These are adorable. I beg you to look at the weather forecast before you wear them.

Satin High-Heel Mules
ZARA
Satin High-Heel Mules

Party shoes that also look cool worn casually with jeans? Located.

Heeled Satin Mules
H&M
Heeled Satin Mules

Slip on, look chic.

Pausing: Sky-High Platforms

Trying Out: Sleek Slingbacks

Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact in 2025, with viral pairs from Saint Laurent and Toteme popping up everywhere we look.

Carine 55 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Carine 55 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Named after Carine Roitfeld? It would make sense!

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Very classic, very worthwhile.

Patent-Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps
TOTEME
Patent-Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps

For something a little alternative, Toteme has the answer in this mini wedge.

Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
AEYDE
Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Picture these red slingbacks with 10-denier tights and we're on track for a great look.

Pausing: Loafer Mules

Trying Out: Luxe Slippers

Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which are made from a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, are proving to be the unlikely It shoes right now.

Moccasins
CHANEL
Moccasins

These are predicted to be an It shoe of 2025.

Brie Suede Ballet Flats
A.Emery
Brie Suede Ballet Flats

It's all about comfort here.

Flat Split Suede Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Slingback Shoes

A little bit bohemian, these look good with wide-leg trousers.

Cigar Loafer, Black
Dear Frances
Cigar Loafer, Black

Out: PVC Shoes

In: Rich Suede

Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy shoes—from loafers and sneakers to ballet flats and boots.

Suede Leather Boot With Buckle Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suede Leather Boot With Buckle Detail

These are giving convincing vintage vibes.

Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
M&S Collection
Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

A very premium shape and colour for M&S.

Suede Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Suede Penny Loafers

And these tick the brown trend box—win win.

Kaia High Ankle Boots - Honey - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Kaia High Ankle Boots

French brands love chunk silhouette like this.

Tb.56 Suede Brown Leather Sneakers
ALOHAS
Tb.56 Suede Brown Leather Sneakers

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

