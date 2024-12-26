Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That I Think Are on Their Way Out
There's nothing like the start of a new year to kick yourself into action, whatever that may mean for you. While I don't necessarily believe in making resolutions, I do like to go into January with a clean slate (literally), which is why I always make it a priority to audit my closet at the start of the New Year and naturally do a good bit of purging. First up? My shoes. My 50+ pairs have begun to spill out of my closet and I've even had to convert a shelving unit to storing them, so saying that I need a good gutting would be, well, an understatement.
With that, I set out on an epic journey to get rid of the styles I no longer needed or wore. But I also tapped my fellow Who What Wear editors for their opinions. After many discussions in the office, trend research, and my self-audit, I've concluded that seven main shoe trends are hitting their expiration dates in 2025. I know, I'm sad too, but I'm preparing to say goodbye to my sky-high platforms and puffy shoes to make way for several far chicer and more current options.
What's important to note is that these are just personal preferences of mine and my fellow editors. If you love a platform heel and they work with your look, then by all means, continue as you were!
Pausing: Bright Barbie Pink
Trying Out: Chocolate Brown Tones
With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, the hue is quickly taking over as the new default shoe colour, and it's so much chicer than black. If you're going to add a bit of colour to your closet this year, a pair of chocolate brown flats, sneakers, or loafers will ensure a luxe vibe. On the contrary, we're feeling less and less of those vibrant Barbie pink hues that dominated not too long ago.
Pausing: Hiking Boots
In: Sleek Knee-High Boots
I would always recommend owning a pair of sleek knee-high boots. Even though they were once considered trendy, this style has officially graduated to staple status, so investing in a pair would be wise, as you'll wear them for so many years to come. Of course, being that boots take up the most room in our closets, abiding by a strict one-in-one-out rule is crucial and that means one style of boots is on the way out: combat boots.
Massimo Dutti is a great destination for sleek footwear on the higher end of the high street.
Pausing: High-Top Sneakers
Trying Out: Racing Sneakers
Between viral pairs like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo, it's clear that racing is becoming *the* sport defining the coolest sneakers at the moment, speeding ahead (sorry, had to) of soccer- and basketball-inspired styles.
Black and white finishes can easily work in a winter wardrobe.
For the directional, the Taekwondo are the most unusual.
Pausing: Puffy Shoes
Trying Out: Satin Shoes
There's nothing the fashion crowd loves more than a novelty shoe and Prada-esque elegant satin is what's resonating with the insider set the most right now, with puffy shoes on the decline in my circles.
These are adorable. I beg you to look at the weather forecast before you wear them.
Pausing: Sky-High Platforms
Trying Out: Sleek Slingbacks
Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact in 2025, with viral pairs from Saint Laurent and Toteme popping up everywhere we look.
Named after Carine Roitfeld? It would make sense!
For something a little alternative, Toteme has the answer in this mini wedge.
Picture these red slingbacks with 10-denier tights and we're on track for a great look.
Pausing: Loafer Mules
Trying Out: Luxe Slippers
Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which are made from a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, are proving to be the unlikely It shoes right now.
A little bit bohemian, these look good with wide-leg trousers.
Out: PVC Shoes
In: Rich Suede
Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy shoes—from loafers and sneakers to ballet flats and boots.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
