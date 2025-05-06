6 Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe Right Now

I'm a London-based fashion editor, and my Who What Wear colleagues in the U.S. often like to tap me for insights into the trends that are bubbling up on this side of the Atlantic. This time around, my editor has tasked me with sharing the shoe trends that you'll see in every stylish European destination this summer. While leather Grecian sandals, white sneakers, and classic espadrilles will always see a spike in sales during the summer months in this market, there are several styles that are contenders for the shoes of summer 2025.

Whether you're navigating London's underground system, cycling in Copenhagen, or traversing the cobbled streets of Provence, the dominant shoe trends are all rooted in practical design, with styles you could easily walk 10,000 steps in. When it comes to sneakers, retro silhouettes have proved big business for brands like Adidas and Puma in recent years, and there has been a surge in demand for brown suede runner styles that have a distinct '70s aesthetic. Fashion insiders are clambering for a Dries Van Noten pair, and I see toffee-hued Puma Speedcats every time I leave my East London flat.

As for sandals, the flip-flop movement instigated by The Row is still going strong, and contemporary European brands like Toteme and Aeyde are delivering sleek city thong sandals in black leather, proving this style is no longer reserved for lazy beach days. However, clog sandals are poised to be the key style for summer 2025. Miu Miu championed clog sliders in its spring/summer 2025 show, and Hermès created open-toe clogs in an indulgent mocha. Every European high-street giant is currently whipping up its own take on this trend. For more insights, keep reading for the six shoe trends that are selling quickly in Europe right now.

Shop Chic European Shoe Trends:

1. Clog Sandals

Style Notes: Wooden clogs have been given a style overhaul for 2025 thanks to the likes of Zimmermann, Miu Miu, and Hermès. This is the sandal style I will be investing in for pedicure season, as I'm eyeing up a pair from Ancient Greek Sandals. Expect to see Miu Miu's glossy sliders all over your Instagram feed in no time.

Shop Clogs:

ARKET Suede Clogs £139 SHOP NOW A high street gem!

Chloé Jeannette Leather Wedge Clogs £950 SHOP NOW Thank-you Chemena.

ZARA Buckle and Stud Clogs £60 SHOP NOW Feminine shoe style with an edge.

2. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: Boat shoes have dusted off their preppy reputation thanks to an endorsement from Miuccia Prada in 2024, with British Vogue declaring it the year of the boat shoe. Once the ultimate emblem of a posh boarding-school aesthetic and beloved by gilet-clad investment bankers, deck shoes have gained a younger, more fashion-forward fan base who will be spending another summer in well-worn boat shoes.

Shop Boat Shoes:

M&S Collection Suede Flat Boat Shoes £50 SHOP NOW M&S always comes through.

Free People Sperry 2-Eye Boat Shoes £98 SHOP NOW I have these in my basket atm.

TOD'S Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Boat Shoes £540 SHOP NOW They even look good in a very bright colour.

3. Brown Sneakers

Style Notes: Anyone who knows their sneakers will be well aware that sportswear giants like Nike, Puma, and Adidas have had great success with rereleasing retro silhouettes in recent years. Can you say Samba? Whether you opt for a pair of Cortezes or SL 72s, it's all about rich chocolate and toffee suede finishes that add a nostalgic '70s flair to any outfit.

Shop Brown Sneakers:

adidas Originals Samba Og Trainers in Brown Crochet and Cream £95 SHOP NOW My favourite sneaker of all time.

NIKE + Isamaya Ffrench Air Max Dn Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW These with an all white outfit would look so chic.

AUTRY Windspin Calf Hair Sneakers £235 SHOP NOW My sister's all time favourite sneaker.

4. Loafers

Style Notes: Once again, we have to give Miu Miu an honourable mention for its elasticated penny loafers that were one of the standout shoes of the spring/summer 2025 season. There was almost as many loafers as sandals in the spring/summer 2025 shows, from classic penny loafers to flats adorned with gold hardware to unusual silhouettes.

Shop Loafers:

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW I need these, please and thank-you.

ARKET Suede Moccasin Loafers £189 SHOP NOW The suede is everything.

Gucci Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer £810 SHOP NOW A timeless classic.

5. Flip-Flops

Style Notes: The Row has changed how we see flip-flops, elevating them beyond rubber styles that were previously only worn with denim cutoffs to the beach. Sleek but understated leather flip-flops have become the minimalist's go-to sandals thanks to the likes of Aeyde, St. Agni, and Toteme.

Shop Flip-Flops:

The Row City Flip Flop in Leather £860 SHOP NOW Well done Olsen twins.

Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops Black £370 SHOP NOW A heeled option elevates this shoe style.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops – Burgundy £34 SHOP NOW Burgundy is such a 2025 colour.

6. Heeled Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: Finally, if you want to add some Parisian charm to your summer ensembles, may I suggest a pair of ballerina shoes with a low block heel? This design detail adds a sophisticated spin to a wardrobe classic. Thankfully, Mango has designed the perfect pair.

Shop Heeled Ballet Flats:

Sam Edelman Rosa Block Heel Ballet £160 SHOP NOW These are so chic.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Vlogo Patent-Leather Slingback Flats £850 SHOP NOW A slingback version is a must for the warmer months.