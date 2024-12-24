5 Boot Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
Boot season is here, and I for one couldn’t be happier about it. I am selective when it comes to shopping, but the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from now until April. For the past few years, I have navigated London's winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole. However, this year, I am craving a change. I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf.
If money were no object, I would opt for the glossy merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality, my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I'm tempted by the sleek buckled riding boots at Massimo Dutti. There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock 'n' roll–esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the A/W 24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.
Snow is always on the menu, which is fitting as retro snow boots, from the likes of Sorel, Ugg, and Moon Boot, are having a moment. Plus, they will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Black leather ankle boots will always be an everyday staple, while the colour of the season—burgundy—is also taking over footwear departments. Keep reading to see the five boot styles that are trending in Europe this winter.
1. Moto Boots
Style Notes: The one boot style that is overwhelming new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.
Shop Moto Boots:
Cosy meets edgy—these shearling-lined moto boots are your winter-ready statement piece.
Bold yet versatile, these moto boots combine rugged charm with a sleek silhouette.
Elevate your winter wardrobe with these ultra-sleek knee-high boots.
2. Riding Boots
Style Notes: It's all about the flat knee-high boot this year, and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!
Shop Riding Boots:
Classic equestrian vibes redefined with a modern Scandinavian touch.
Versatile sophistication: These riding boots feature removable accents for two looks in one.
Stay cosy and chic with these plush shearling-lined knee boots in luxurious suede.
Sculptural lines meet supple leather for a statement-making knee boot.
3. Burgundy Boots
Style Notes: When it comes to colour trends, rich burgundy shades are dominating this winter. Boots look instantly more luxurious when realised in a glossy merlot leather.
Shop Burgundy Boots:
Western-inspired sophistication: Sleek leather with intricate stitching details.
Classic Chelsea boots get a seasonal update in rich burgundy leather.
Textural luxury: Croc-effect leather makes these knee-high boots a standout.
4. Snow Boots
Style Notes: Snow boots always dominate in ski resorts in Austria, France, and beyond, but this year, the hiking boot trend has ramped up a notch, and so you might even see fleece-trimmed boots in snow-dusted cities.
Shop Snow Boots:
Winter-ready comfort with faux shearling and durable suede construction.
Futuristic flair meets winter practicality in these iconic snow boots.
Compact yet cosy, these short snow boots keep you warm on chilly days.
Weatherproof and stylish, these tall snow boots are perfect for snowy adventures.
Elevated snow boots featuring plush shearling and premium suede.
5. Black Leather Ankle Boots
Style Notes: And finally, we couldn't leave out this classic. Black leather ankle boots are always a popular choice, and this year, our favourite styles have a low heel and a pointed or angular toe.
Shop Black Leather Ankle Boots:
Vintage-inspired ankle boots with a modern twist for everyday elegance.
Elevate your everyday look with these sculptural, high-gloss Chelsea boots.
- Humaa HussainJunior Branded Content Editor
-
J Lo, Charli XCX and Fashion People Are Now Wearing Their UGGs with Anti-Skinny Jeans
A classic combo, rebooted.
By Hannah Almassi
-
Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend I Bought From ASOS This Week
We're so similar.
By Hannah Almassi
-
The Ultra-Elegant Shoe Trend Fashion People Keep Using to Elevate Their Basic Jeans
The perfect pairing.
By Natalie Munro
-
Trust Me: I've Looked—These Are the Chicest Knee-High Boots on the High Street
From kitten to stiletto.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Chic Boot Trend That Goes Best With Slim-Leg Trousers
I'm digging out my slim-fit trousers for this.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Can't Face Wearing Heels—5 Flat-Boot Looks That Are Just As Polished
The chunkier, the better.
By Harriet Davey
-
Sienna Miller’s Boots Could Be Called "Dated", But Her Jeans Are So 2025
An outfit she wore whilst hanging out with J.Law!
By Natalie Munro
-
I Spent Hours Researching 2025 Shoe Trends—These 6 Really Count
Trust me, I'm an editor.
By Maxine Eggenberger