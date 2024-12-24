5 Boot Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe

European boot trends: biker boots

(Image credit: @mayadegraeve)

Boot season is here, and I for one couldn’t be happier about it. I am selective when it comes to shopping, but the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from now until April. For the past few years, I have navigated London's winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole. However, this year, I am craving a change. I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf.

If money were no object, I would opt for the glossy merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality, my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I'm tempted by the sleek buckled riding boots at Massimo Dutti. There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock 'n' roll–esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the A/W 24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.

Snow is always on the menu, which is fitting as retro snow boots, from the likes of Sorel, Ugg, and Moon Boot, are having a moment. Plus, they will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Black leather ankle boots will always be an everyday staple, while the colour of the season—burgundy—is also taking over footwear departments. Keep reading to see the five boot styles that are trending in Europe this winter.

1. Moto Boots

European boot trends: moto leather boots

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

Style Notes: The one boot style that is overwhelming new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.

Shop Moto Boots:

Silverstone Shearling Moto Boots
FP Collection
Silverstone Shearling Moto Boots

Cosy meets edgy—these shearling-lined moto boots are your winter-ready statement piece.

NAP
CHLOÉ
Dakota Buckled Suede Ankle Boots

A suede moto boot is so chic.

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boot

Bold yet versatile, these moto boots combine rugged charm with a sleek silhouette.

Biker Ii
Jimmy Choo
Biker Ii

Refined rebellion: Luxe leather biker boots with a timeless edge.

Embellished Leather Knee Boots
ACNE STUDIOS
Embellished Leather Knee Boots

Elevate your winter wardrobe with these ultra-sleek knee-high boots.

2. Riding Boots

European boot trends: riding boots

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: It's all about the flat knee-high boot this year, and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!

Shop Riding Boots:

Leather Riding Boots Black
Toteme
Leather Riding Boots Black

Classic equestrian vibes redefined with a modern Scandinavian touch.

Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment

Versatile sophistication: These riding boots feature removable accents for two looks in one.

Buckles Leather Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Buckles Leather Boots

Leather boots with bold buckle details perfect for urban adventures.

Shearling-Lined Suede Knee Boots
LEGRES
Shearling-Lined Suede Knee Boots

Stay cosy and chic with these plush shearling-lined knee boots in luxurious suede.

NAP
Khaite
Marfa Leather Knee Boots

Sculptural lines meet supple leather for a statement-making knee boot.

3. Burgundy Boots

European boot trends: burgundy boots

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: When it comes to colour trends, rich burgundy shades are dominating this winter. Boots look instantly more luxurious when realised in a glossy merlot leather.

Shop Burgundy Boots:

Georgia Leather Knee Boots
CHLOÉ
Georgia Leather Knee Boots

Western-inspired sophistication: Sleek leather with intricate stitching details.

Cycas Ankle Boot 80
Jimmy Choo
Cycas Ankle Boot 80

Elevate any outfit with these heeled ankle boots.

Knee-High Leather Boots
Arket
Knee-High Leather Boots

These burgundy leather knee-high boots bring effortless drama.

Chester Leather Chelsea Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Chester Leather Chelsea Boots

Classic Chelsea boots get a seasonal update in rich burgundy leather.

Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots

Textural luxury: Croc-effect leather makes these knee-high boots a standout.

4. Snow Boots

European boot trends: snow boots

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Style Notes: Snow boots always dominate in ski resorts in Austria, France, and beyond, but this year, the hiking boot trend has ramped up a notch, and so you might even see fleece-trimmed boots in snow-dusted cities.

Shop Snow Boots:

Torino V Faux Shearling-Lined Leather-Trimmed Suede Boots
SOREL
Torino V Faux Shearling-Lined Leather-Trimmed Suede Boots

Winter-ready comfort with faux shearling and durable suede construction.

Icon Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
MOON BOOT
Icon Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots

Futuristic flair meets winter practicality in these iconic snow boots.

FP
Hunter
Amble Short Snow Boots

Compact yet cosy, these short snow boots keep you warm on chilly days.

Sorel Tivoli V Tall Waterproof Snow Boots
SOREL
Sorel Tivoli V Tall Waterproof Snow Boots

Weatherproof and stylish, these tall snow boots are perfect for snowy adventures.

Alta Badia 2 B Shearling and Suede Snow Boots
BOGNER
Alta Badia 2 B Shearling and Suede Snow Boots

Elevated snow boots featuring plush shearling and premium suede.

5. Black Leather Ankle Boots

European winter boot trends: pointed black boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: And finally, we couldn't leave out this classic. Black leather ankle boots are always a popular choice, and this year, our favourite styles have a low heel and a pointed or angular toe.

Shop Black Leather Ankle Boots:

Roberta Ankle Boot
Reformation
Roberta Ankle Boot

Vintage-inspired ankle boots with a modern twist for everyday elegance.

Zipper Toe Boot - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Zipper Toe Boot

These sleek boots have zipped detailing for a minimalist edge.

Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black
Toteme
Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black

I have these and can attest to their credibility.

COS
COS
Square Toe Leather Ankle Boots

A high-street staple—COS never disappoints.

Bronco Leather Chelsea Boots
PROENZA SCHOULER
Bronco Leather Chelsea Boots

Elevate your everyday look with these sculptural, high-gloss Chelsea boots.

