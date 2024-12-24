5 Boot Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe

Boot season is here, and I for one couldn’t be happier about it. I am selective when it comes to shopping, but the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from now until April. For the past few years, I have navigated London's winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole. However, this year, I am craving a change. I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf.

If money were no object, I would opt for the glossy merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality, my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I'm tempted by the sleek buckled riding boots at Massimo Dutti. There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock 'n' roll–esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the A/W 24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.

Snow is always on the menu, which is fitting as retro snow boots, from the likes of Sorel, Ugg, and Moon Boot, are having a moment. Plus, they will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Black leather ankle boots will always be an everyday staple, while the colour of the season—burgundy—is also taking over footwear departments. Keep reading to see the five boot styles that are trending in Europe this winter.

1. Moto Boots

Style Notes: The one boot style that is overwhelming new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.

Shop Moto Boots:

FP Collection Silverstone Shearling Moto Boots £188 SHOP NOW Cosy meets edgy—these shearling-lined moto boots are your winter-ready statement piece.

CHLOÉ Dakota Buckled Suede Ankle Boots £1290 SHOP NOW A suede moto boot is so chic.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boot £498 SHOP NOW Bold yet versatile, these moto boots combine rugged charm with a sleek silhouette.

Jimmy Choo Biker Ii £850 SHOP NOW Refined rebellion: Luxe leather biker boots with a timeless edge.

ACNE STUDIOS Embellished Leather Knee Boots £1000 SHOP NOW Elevate your winter wardrobe with these ultra-sleek knee-high boots.

2. Riding Boots

Style Notes: It's all about the flat knee-high boot this year, and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!

Shop Riding Boots:

Toteme Leather Riding Boots Black £860 SHOP NOW Classic equestrian vibes redefined with a modern Scandinavian touch.

Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment £239 SHOP NOW Versatile sophistication: These riding boots feature removable accents for two looks in one.

MANGO Buckles Leather Boots £140 SHOP NOW Leather boots with bold buckle details perfect for urban adventures.

LEGRES Shearling-Lined Suede Knee Boots £800 SHOP NOW Stay cosy and chic with these plush shearling-lined knee boots in luxurious suede.

Khaite Marfa Leather Knee Boots £1280 SHOP NOW Sculptural lines meet supple leather for a statement-making knee boot.

3. Burgundy Boots

Style Notes: When it comes to colour trends, rich burgundy shades are dominating this winter. Boots look instantly more luxurious when realised in a glossy merlot leather.

Shop Burgundy Boots:

CHLOÉ Georgia Leather Knee Boots £1550 SHOP NOW Western-inspired sophistication: Sleek leather with intricate stitching details.

Jimmy Choo Cycas Ankle Boot 80 £995 SHOP NOW Elevate any outfit with these heeled ankle boots.

Arket Knee-High Leather Boots £299 SHOP NOW These burgundy leather knee-high boots bring effortless drama.

Gianvito Rossi Chester Leather Chelsea Boots £910 SHOP NOW Classic Chelsea boots get a seasonal update in rich burgundy leather.

PARIS TEXAS Bettina 55 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £805 SHOP NOW Textural luxury: Croc-effect leather makes these knee-high boots a standout.

4. Snow Boots

Style Notes: Snow boots always dominate in ski resorts in Austria, France, and beyond, but this year, the hiking boot trend has ramped up a notch, and so you might even see fleece-trimmed boots in snow-dusted cities.

Shop Snow Boots:

SOREL Torino V Faux Shearling-Lined Leather-Trimmed Suede Boots £150 SHOP NOW Winter-ready comfort with faux shearling and durable suede construction.

MOON BOOT Icon Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots £170 SHOP NOW Futuristic flair meets winter practicality in these iconic snow boots.

Hunter Amble Short Snow Boots £158 SHOP NOW Compact yet cosy, these short snow boots keep you warm on chilly days.

SOREL Sorel Tivoli V Tall Waterproof Snow Boots £158 SHOP NOW Weatherproof and stylish, these tall snow boots are perfect for snowy adventures.

BOGNER Alta Badia 2 B Shearling and Suede Snow Boots £475 SHOP NOW Elevated snow boots featuring plush shearling and premium suede.

5. Black Leather Ankle Boots

Style Notes: And finally, we couldn't leave out this classic. Black leather ankle boots are always a popular choice, and this year, our favourite styles have a low heel and a pointed or angular toe.

Shop Black Leather Ankle Boots:

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW Vintage-inspired ankle boots with a modern twist for everyday elegance.

MANGO Zipper Toe Boot £50 SHOP NOW These sleek boots have zipped detailing for a minimalist edge.

Toteme Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black £590 SHOP NOW I have these and can attest to their credibility.

COS Square Toe Leather Ankle Boots £180 SHOP NOW A high-street staple—COS never disappoints.

PROENZA SCHOULER Bronco Leather Chelsea Boots £895 SHOP NOW Elevate your everyday look with these sculptural, high-gloss Chelsea boots.