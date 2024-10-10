I've Been a Stylist for Over a Decade—8 Winter Outfit Formulas I Recommend If You Want to Look Polished

These are the types of days—when it's still cool in the mornings and evenings but gets slighter warmer in the middle of the day—can make it feel impossible to dress correctly for the weather. Well, almost. The perfect autumn outfit for this kind of weird in-between season needs to marry fashion with function. That means it's all about layering. Some of the chicest autumn outfits work so well because they feature classic wardrobe staples in of-the-moment layering combinations that bring both a forward feel to the looks and a practicality for keeping up with the roller coaster of the day's temperatures.

While there are plenty of tried-and-true layering combinations that always work—think a T-shirt underneath a cardigan underneath a trench coat—I've sourced a number of key outfits that'll never fail. The looks in question are all especially relevant for autumn 2024, and I also think said outfits could earn you compliments thanks to their more creative feel. Some people might even go so far as to assume you started working with a secret stylist to amp up your wardrobe. And you know? I say let them. With that, keep scrolling for a few autumn layering outfit ideas, complete with shopping inspiration.

EASY LAYERING OUTFITS THAT MAKE YOU LOOK POLISHED:

1. Button-Down Shirt + White T-shirt + Blazer

Style Notes: Freshen up a casual jeans outfit by layering a white T-shirt and striped button-down underneath your boxiest blazer. Let the white peek out from underneath the shirt by leaving the top few buttons undone, and tuck it all into a pair of high-rise jeans for a polished finish.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £350 SHOP NOW

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Blue Multi Stripe Fine Poplin Shirt £95 SHOP NOW

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE + Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Rectangular-Buckle Leather Belt £67 SHOP NOW

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini Textured Black £380 SHOP NOW

2. Waistcoat + Blazer + Maxi Coat

Style Notes: Waistcoats are still key for autumn, and one cool way to wear yours is to layer it underneath a coordinating blazer. For added warmth depending on the forecast, throw a maxi coat in a tonal colour on top to keep the look polished.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Tailored Waistcoat £165 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Cream Textured Funnel Coat £245 SHOP NOW

3. V-Neck Knit + White T-shirt + Leather Jacket + Jeans

Style Notes: Layering a crisp white tee underneath your jumper, especially a V-neck that shows off the contrasting colours, is the coolest way to wear your basics right now. Pair the combo with '90s-inspired denim and a leather jacket for the freshest everyday outfit that's secretly so easy to throw together.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Veda Dalia Relaxed Leather Blazer £478 SHOP NOW

Navygrey The Classic V Navy £185 SHOP NOW

Levi 501 90's Ankle Jeans £100 SHOP NOW

PROENZA SCHOULER Lug Sole Glossed-Leather Platform Loafers £895 SHOP NOW

4. Double Jumper + Tailored Trouser + Suede Bag

Style Notes: Double the knits equals double the fun (and warmth). Tap into the monochromatic trend by wearing a knit and tying another one in the same hue over your shoulders to match. Wear with matchy-matchy trousers for the full tonal vibe.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Wool Crop Relaxed Knit £109 SHOP NOW

Whistles Cashmere V Neck Knit £199 SHOP NOW

Reiss Hallie Textured Wide Leg Suit Trousers £150 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Lotus Medium Suede Tote £2560 SHOP NOW

5. Jumper + White T-Shirt + Delicate Skirt

Style Notes: The best way to wear a white T-shirt right now? Letting one peek out from underneath a crewneck sweater. It's an easy way to add a forward feel to your everyday basics—and the combo works with everything from jeans to a sequin skirt.

Shop the Look:

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW

Róhe Ivory Embellished Midi Skirt £570 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Puzzle Edge Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £2550 SHOP NOW

6. Trouser Suit + Button-Down Shirt + Tank Top

Style Notes: The savviest layering techniques are all in the details. Next time you wear a collared shirt and blazer, leave the collar out over the blazer's lapels for some added interest.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW

Autograph Pure Cotton Collared Relaxed Shirt £50 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank £100 SHOP NOW

Arket Penny Martin and Arket Tailored Trousers £119 SHOP NOW

Reformation Heather Block Heeled Mule £298 SHOP NOW

7. Denim Dungarees + Trench Coat + Trainers

Style Notes: This is your reminder not to sleep on dungarees during the transitional seasons—they're much more versatile than you might have thought. Right now, fashion people and celebrities (ahem, Hailey Bieber) are wearing them underneath a maxi coat, and it brings an unexpectedly elevated feel to the otherwise casual piece.

Shop the Look:

Reformation River Relaxed Denim Overalls £228 SHOP NOW

Autograph Cotton Rich Longline Trench Coat £149 SHOP NOW

Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On Trainers £60 SHOP NOW

8. Roll Neck Dress + Collarless Jacket

Style Notes: Collarless, structured jackets are arguably *the* It piece to know for autumn. Of all the ways to wear one, we love the idea of layering it over a long ribbed dress—bonus points for chic stripes.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Tweed Jacket With Pockets £80 SHOP NOW

ZARA Striped Long Knit Dress £36 SHOP NOW

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW