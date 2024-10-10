I've Been a Stylist for Over a Decade—8 Winter Outfit Formulas I Recommend If You Want to Look Polished
These are the types of days—when it's still cool in the mornings and evenings but gets slighter warmer in the middle of the day—can make it feel impossible to dress correctly for the weather. Well, almost. The perfect autumn outfit for this kind of weird in-between season needs to marry fashion with function. That means it's all about layering. Some of the chicest autumn outfits work so well because they feature classic wardrobe staples in of-the-moment layering combinations that bring both a forward feel to the looks and a practicality for keeping up with the roller coaster of the day's temperatures.
While there are plenty of tried-and-true layering combinations that always work—think a T-shirt underneath a cardigan underneath a trench coat—I've sourced a number of key outfits that'll never fail. The looks in question are all especially relevant for autumn 2024, and I also think said outfits could earn you compliments thanks to their more creative feel. Some people might even go so far as to assume you started working with a secret stylist to amp up your wardrobe. And you know? I say let them. With that, keep scrolling for a few autumn layering outfit ideas, complete with shopping inspiration.
EASY LAYERING OUTFITS THAT MAKE YOU LOOK POLISHED:
1. Button-Down Shirt + White T-shirt + Blazer
Style Notes: Freshen up a casual jeans outfit by layering a white T-shirt and striped button-down underneath your boxiest blazer. Let the white peek out from underneath the shirt by leaving the top few buttons undone, and tuck it all into a pair of high-rise jeans for a polished finish.
Shop the Look:
2. Waistcoat + Blazer + Maxi Coat
Style Notes: Waistcoats are still key for autumn, and one cool way to wear yours is to layer it underneath a coordinating blazer. For added warmth depending on the forecast, throw a maxi coat in a tonal colour on top to keep the look polished.
Shop the Look:
3. V-Neck Knit + White T-shirt + Leather Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: Layering a crisp white tee underneath your jumper, especially a V-neck that shows off the contrasting colours, is the coolest way to wear your basics right now. Pair the combo with '90s-inspired denim and a leather jacket for the freshest everyday outfit that's secretly so easy to throw together.
Shop the Look:
4. Double Jumper + Tailored Trouser + Suede Bag
Style Notes: Double the knits equals double the fun (and warmth). Tap into the monochromatic trend by wearing a knit and tying another one in the same hue over your shoulders to match. Wear with matchy-matchy trousers for the full tonal vibe.
Shop the Look:
5. Jumper + White T-Shirt + Delicate Skirt
Style Notes: The best way to wear a white T-shirt right now? Letting one peek out from underneath a crewneck sweater. It's an easy way to add a forward feel to your everyday basics—and the combo works with everything from jeans to a sequin skirt.
Shop the Look:
6. Trouser Suit + Button-Down Shirt + Tank Top
Style Notes: The savviest layering techniques are all in the details. Next time you wear a collared shirt and blazer, leave the collar out over the blazer's lapels for some added interest.
Shop the Look:
7. Denim Dungarees + Trench Coat + Trainers
Style Notes: This is your reminder not to sleep on dungarees during the transitional seasons—they're much more versatile than you might have thought. Right now, fashion people and celebrities (ahem, Hailey Bieber) are wearing them underneath a maxi coat, and it brings an unexpectedly elevated feel to the otherwise casual piece.
Shop the Look:
8. Roll Neck Dress + Collarless Jacket
Style Notes: Collarless, structured jackets are arguably *the* It piece to know for autumn. Of all the ways to wear one, we love the idea of layering it over a long ribbed dress—bonus points for chic stripes.
Shop the Look:
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
