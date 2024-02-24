I Asked AI to Come Up With 6 Chic and Easy Outfits—This is How it Went
If the evolution of modern technology has taught us anything, it's that there is an app or a programme for everything. We can order food from the sofa, see who is at the front door while we're not home and there are even apps to tell us when it is dark outside and whether we have sliced our pizza accurately and fairly, but despite these so-called "advances", it is still difficult to answer some of the easiest day-to-day questions like "what should I wear?". That is, until now.
Fans of the 1995's Clueless will remember what was by far my highlight of the entire movie—Cher Horowitz's digital wardrobe, an online algorithm that pieced together the perfect outfit so she didn't have to. The dream scenario, right? No surprise then that as soon as AI bot Chat GPT was launched, we immediately thought about the ways we could apply artificial intelligence to fashion. We've already had 3D printed clothing and digitally designed models, so why not have technology revolutionise the way we get ready in the morning? Intrigued by the idea (and personally curious about Chat GPT's limits), I set out about asking the programme for some outfit ideas for everyday scenarios, and below you'll find the results. Part of me had hoped that AI dressing might be the future, but as it turned out, it had some... interesting thoughts. In the mix you'll find some suggestions that I loved, some that were a little bizarre, and others that are a little dated, so I took the bot's original answers and attempted to bring them into 2024.
So, should you be planning what to wear over the next week, keep scrolling to see what one chatbot had to bring to the table. I think it's fair to say that this fashion editor's job might be safe, for now.
1. French-Inspired Off-Duty Cool
Style Notes: Often, when we're looking for polished outfits that are easy to emulate, we turn to the streets of Paris for inspiration. The French have a way of dressing that is both effortless and elegant, and that seems as good a place as any to start, so, when I asked Chat GPT for a French-inspired outfit I was less than surprised that it automatically suggests a Breton top. Thankfully, there were no berets or red neckerchiefs included, and the rest of the outfit is surprisingly good, so I make almost no adjustments here, and even manage to weave in Lemaire's croissant crossbody bag. Too on the nose? I don't think so.
The Final Outfit:
A good quality cotton is the difference between a bad Breton and a great one.
This comes in black too, but right now I'm a sucker for rich browns.
2. What to Wear to Brunch When You're Bored of Jeans
Style Notes: In my opinion, putting together a brunch outfit is where AI starts to fall down and needs a little more assistance. It's clear that it's pulling references from 1990's Beverly Hills and less 2020's Britain in this respect, and I'm not so keen on the thought of a wide brimmed hat and pair of wedges to accompany eating avocado on toast indoors, so instead I swapped out the shoe for a practical flat, and the giant hat for a cardigan as, you're probably gong to need it. I do however take on board the idea of a printed dress, especially as the weather gets warmer, and the bot is not wrong in suggesting that a classic pair of sunglasses are always the finishing touch that pulls an outfit together.
The Final Outfit:
Call me obsessed but, these are some of the best ballet flats I've seen in ages.
3. What to Wear to Work That Doesn't Include Pinstripes
Style Notes: I had wondered if AI would fall into the trap of believing that everyone wears matching suits to work, and it would seem from the co-ordinating suggestions that it had, so when it came to improving on this workwear suggestion, the first thing I did was change up the colour palette. There are moments of greatness here: the blazer, the cropped trouser, the tote bag and the low heel (yay for practicality!), but in order to make it feel as modern as I'd hoped for, I got rid of the black, navy and grey repetition and added tan, burgundy, cream and white to feel "put together" without being stuffy.
The Final Outfit:
4. When You're Making an Effort, Here's What to Wear for Date Night
Style Notes: To kick things off with an LBD is a pretty strong start, and it's often my go-to when I'm not sure of the dress code of an establishment. Black manages to stand out and be discreet, feel dressy but also be a simple staple, and here the bot uses this foundational colour to accessorise things up to formal wear levels. There's not much to argue with in terms of this approach: black dress + sparkly accessories + heels is a pretty reliable formula, and I particularly enjoy the addition of a statement coat to make things even more interesting. My only advice would be to lower the hemline depending on the level of formality, and if the weather is too chilly for a mini, it's the perfect time to introduce a pair of statement tights.
The Final Outfit:
Jimmy Choo's new drop heel is an It shoe in the making. The ideal way to dress any outfit up to elegant new heights.
No one will believe that these didn't cost four figures.
5. An Off-Duty Outfit Inspired By Scandi Cool
Style Notes: If the French have mastered dressing up to the nines, the Scandis know all about how to do laidback luxe—after all, it's the region that gave us the concept of "hygge" (cosiness and comfortable conviviality). Once again Chat GPT comes up with some solid suggestions, and there's a lot to love about this outfit pairing, my only amends are to make the final look a little less wintery, so gone are the Chelsea boots and chunky scarf, and in their place are mules and a neckerchief. Still, this is the kind of 'fit I'd happily spend a lazy weekend in, bravo AI. This wouldn't look out of place on the streets of Copenhagen.
The Final Outfit:
6. An Expensive Looking Outfit that Won't Break the Bank
Style Notes: Many of us want to know how to look rich without having to spend an arm and a leg, so I posed this important query to Chat GPT expecting very little in the way of solid advice. I am surprised by the results being quite so formal, but I do love the detail of a tailored coat, high-waisted trousers, and what I believe is the key to the whole ensemble—burgundy. Our editors agree that this colour trend always looks premium, so even in the form of a mini bag, a dose of oxblood red makes what could be a very safe outfit feel far more interesting, so all in all, AI hasn't done too badly. Scratch the idea of a green shirt and trousers with "a subtle sheen" and we might just have a failsafe combination that will have people asking "where did you get that from?"
The Final Outfit:
In the sale and still in stock? Act fast before you miss these beauties.
This bag comes in dozens of colours, but claret is by far the chicest.
