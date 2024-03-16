Celebs, they're just like us. Well, in the sense that come spring, they also have to think just as hard about fashionable yet functional outfits for transitional weather (even those that have help from a stylist). After all, it's part of the territory to dress to impress, so who better to inspire our spring wardrobes than the chic A-listers whose ensembles live inside our minds rent-free?

Lately, we've seen our favourite famous dressers stepping out in trending trousers, polished shoe styles, and simple skirts (usually accompanied by the ubiquitous spring jacket—the trench), but casting our net further afield has caught some unmissable off-duty outfits that wouldn't look out of place walking down our local high-street (in the best possible way).

It goes without saying that we keep a close eye on what celebs are wearing both on and off the red carpet, and whether you identify more with Sofia Richie Grainge's Park Avenue polish, Sienna Miller's dressed-up boho, or Laura Harrier's modern take on romantic dresses and skirts, we've put together a look you're going to love, inspired by celeb street style.

Keep scrolling to see the seven best celebrity outfits for spring and to shop the key pieces needed to re-create their look.

1. Sofia Richie Grainge's Trench Coat + Leggings + Trainers

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Style Notes: If you're looking for an outfit that says "laidback-weekend-ready", you won't get better than this. Sure, if you break it down it's really just a black top, leggings and trainers, but with the addition of a sharp car coat or trench (and an impossibly luxe bag), the whole 'fit is elevated into Instagrammable territory. We might have tried (and failed) to get our hands on Sofia's now sold out Alaïa bag, but we've found an alternative just as good for half the price, but die-hard designer stans, watch this space—we'll let you know as soon as there is a restock.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

ARKET Cotton Blend Trench Coat £189 SHOP NOW The perfect spring coat.

H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW It's worth stocking up on these basics.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25" £88 SHOP NOW Our editor's favourite leggings.

Hereu Fleca Leather Shoulder Bag £560 SHOP NOW Such a dreamy bag.

New Balance 1906 Rubber-Trimmed Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW You'll get a lot of wear out of these.

2. Sienna Miller's Leather Jacket + Slip Dress

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Style Notes: In case you hadn't heard, boho is officially back, so who else could we possibly turn for tips on making the trend feel modern than the queen of the disc belt herself—Sienna Miller. Her kaftan and floppy hat days might be behind her now, but the slip dress and leather jacket combo she wore to the AW'24 Chloé show feel so 2024 (despite the chunky wooden wedges just out of shot). If this how we're wearing free-spirited fashion now, sign us up.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

COS COS Leather Racer Jacket £450 SHOP NOW This jacket is unisex so has just the right oversized fit.

H&M Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress £19 SHOP NOW You'll wear this on repeat come summer.

COS Fold Micro tote £110 SHOP NOW If you thought this was designer, I wouldn't blame you.

Moda in Pelle Moana Cross Strap Block Heel Clog £47 SHOP NOW This throwback shoe trend is back on the agenda.

3. Alexa Chung's Oversized Button-Down + Tailored Trousers

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Style Notes: It doesn't get easier than an oversized shirt and trousers, and we particularly love Alexa's black and blue colour combo plus sensible emergency knit (we do live in Britain after all). Should you be worried that such a tried and tested formula feels a little bit samey, the key to nailing this look is the addition of a statement shoe. Why choose a loafer when a studded ballet flat is just as comfortable but lightyears ahead in the style stakes? Bravo, Alexa, this is my next office outfit sorted.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Chessie: Chambray, Light Blue £110 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath is the first place I turn to for any kind of shirting.

Navygrey The Chunky Field £285 SHOP NOW I already own this, and I base all of my outfits around it.

Mango High-Waist Straight Trousers £30 SHOP NOW A flattering but subtle kick-flare silhouette.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £298 SHOP NOW It's a miracle these haven't sold out.

Aspinal of London Classic Men's Belt £95 SHOP NOW I've been looking for a versatile belt exactly like this.

4. Jennifer Lawrence's Yellow Jacket + Trousers + Silk Scarf

(Image credit: BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID)

Style Notes: Just when we thought we'd seen every which way to style a silk scarf, Jennifer Lawrence brought back the Audrey Hepburn-esque headscarf and I'm immediately hooked. This whole look feels like it should be dated but somehow still appeals to younger fashion fans. I've switched out J.Law's mock croc ankle boots for something a little more spring friendly (thank god for ballet flats), and for those unconvinced that wearing your scarf in the same way will work when you're not being chased by paparazzi, you can always neckerchief it instead.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Aligne Daphne Long Waisted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Back in stock and a certified bestseller.

H&M Cigarette Trousers £18 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of this fit.

Coperni Swipe Mini Textured-Leather Bucket Bag £470 SHOP NOW Everyone is talking about Coperni bags.

M&S Collection Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW I still can't believe that these are from M&S.

Aspinal of London Aspinal Signature Shield Silk Scarf £150 SHOP NOW How to up the style stakes.

5. Laura Harrier's Bandeau Top + Gingham Skirt

(Image credit: Photopix/GC Images)

Style Notes: It just so happens that one of Laura Harrier's most photographed outfits happens to be our personal favourite—a simple bandeau top and full gingham skirt. This easy yet elegant combination is exactly the kind of effortlessly polished we aspire to be, particularly in the warmer months, and if a pretty print like gingham isn't made for spring, I don't know what is.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Labeca Smoke Grey Strapless Top £88 SHOP NOW Bandeau tops are one of the few 90s trends we're happy to see make a return.

Aligne Kinga Long Pleated Skirt £129 SHOP NOW I have a feeling that this is going to sell very quickly.

Dior Eyewear 30montaigne S9u Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW J'adore Dior.

Demellier The Tokyo | Black Smooth £345 SHOP NOW Quite possibly the perfect, everyday shoulder bag.

Otiumberg Otiumberg Pebble Earrings £170 SHOP NOW And speaking of everyday wear, these have got you covered.

6. Kendall Jenner's All Black + Pop of Red

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Style Notes: No, we're not tired of wearing our jumpers around our shoulders, and no, we're not tired of pops of red either. This simple but effective trend cropped up almost overnight towards the end of 2023, and if you weren't wearing red tights or carrying a red handbag, it's likely that you bought a red jumper for this exact purpose, and yes! Celebs do it too. A monochromatic look takes almost no time to plan but always looks "put together", so on the days when you "have nothing to wear" and five minutes to get ready, this is definitely one to revisit.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Zara Fine Knit Sweater £26 SHOP NOW Perfect for shoulder-robing.

Ninety Percent Apro Vest in Black £65 SHOP NOW A dressier take on the tank top.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW These are bestsellers for a reason.

Gucci Gucci Horsebit Chain Small Shoulder Bag £2630 SHOP NOW Kendall's exact bag is this Gucci Horsebit.

M&S Collection Leather Statement Heel Pointed Mules £50 SHOP NOW These come in terracotta too.

7. Sydney Sweeney's Denim Dress + Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: BACKGRID)

Style Notes: If Sydney Sweeney's recent looks have taught us anything, it's that she deserves to be counted alongside the Katie Holmes', the Tracee Ellis Ross', and the Alexa Chung's as one of the 2020's best dressed celebs. Take this rainy day look for example—who would have thought that head-to-toe denim and suede would be perfect for spring, but after a grey start to the season its only sensible to have a cold-weather ensemble in your arsenal too for the days that bandeau tops and skirts just won't cut it. Now this is how you dress up blue denim.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Dries Van Noten Belted Denim Maxi Shirt Dress £495 SHOP NOW Indigo wash denim has never looked elegant.

Reformation Regan Knee Boot £598 SHOP NOW Reformation boots are so comfortable.

MIU MIU Glimpse Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £310 SHOP NOW Summer, is that you?