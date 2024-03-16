Every Perfect Celebrity Outfit on My Spring Mood Board (and How to Re-Create Them)

By Remy Farrell
Celebs, they're just like us. Well, in the sense that come spring, they also have to think just as hard about fashionable yet functional outfits for transitional weather (even those that have help from a stylist). After all, it's part of the territory to dress to impress, so who better to inspire our spring wardrobes than the chic A-listers whose ensembles live inside our minds rent-free?

Lately, we've seen our favourite famous dressers stepping out in trending trousers, polished shoe styles, and simple skirts (usually accompanied by the ubiquitous spring jacket—the trench), but casting our net further afield has caught some unmissable off-duty outfits that wouldn't look out of place walking down our local high-street (in the best possible way).

It goes without saying that we keep a close eye on what celebs are wearing both on and off the red carpet, and whether you identify more with Sofia Richie Grainge's Park Avenue polish, Sienna Miller's dressed-up boho, or Laura Harrier's modern take on romantic dresses and skirts, we've put together a look you're going to love, inspired by celeb street style.

Keep scrolling to see the seven best celebrity outfits for spring and to shop the key pieces needed to re-create their look.

1. Sofia Richie Grainge's Trench Coat + Leggings + Trainers

sofia richie grainge outfit

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Style Notes: If you're looking for an outfit that says "laidback-weekend-ready", you won't get better than this. Sure, if you break it down it's really just a black top, leggings and trainers, but with the addition of a sharp car coat or trench (and an impossibly luxe bag), the whole 'fit is elevated into Instagrammable territory. We might have tried (and failed) to get our hands on Sofia's now sold out Alaïa bag, but we've found an alternative just as good for half the price, but die-hard designer stans, watch this space—we'll let you know as soon as there is a restock.

celebrity spring outfits 2024

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Cotton Blend Trench Coat
ARKET
Cotton Blend Trench Coat

The perfect spring coat.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

It's worth stocking up on these basics.

lululemon, Align™ High-Rise Pant 25
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"

Our editor's favourite leggings.

Fleca Leather Shoulder Bag - Hereu - Women | Luisaviaroma
Hereu
Fleca Leather Shoulder Bag

Such a dreamy bag.

1906 Rubber-Trimmed Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
1906 Rubber-Trimmed Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers

You'll get a lot of wear out of these.

2. Sienna Miller's Leather Jacket + Slip Dress

celebrity spring outfits 2024

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Style Notes: In case you hadn't heard, boho is officially back, so who else could we possibly turn for tips on making the trend feel modern than the queen of the disc belt herself—Sienna Miller. Her kaftan and floppy hat days might be behind her now, but the slip dress and leather jacket combo she wore to the AW'24 Chloé show feel so 2024 (despite the chunky wooden wedges just out of shot). If this how we're wearing free-spirited fashion now, sign us up.

celebrity spring outfits 2024

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Leather Racer JacketCOS
COS
Leather Racer Jacket

This jacket is unisex so has just the right oversized fit.

Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress

You'll wear this on repeat come summer.

COS, Fold Micro tote
COS
Fold Micro tote

If you thought this was designer, I wouldn't blame you.

Moda in Pelle Moana Cross Strap Block Heel Clog
Moda in Pelle
Moana Cross Strap Block Heel Clog

This throwback shoe trend is back on the agenda.

3. Alexa Chung's Oversized Button-Down + Tailored Trousers

celebrity spring outfits

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Style Notes: It doesn't get easier than an oversized shirt and trousers, and we particularly love Alexa's black and blue colour combo plus sensible emergency knit (we do live in Britain after all). Should you be worried that such a tried and tested formula feels a little bit samey, the key to nailing this look is the addition of a statement shoe. Why choose a loafer when a studded ballet flat is just as comfortable but lightyears ahead in the style stakes? Bravo, Alexa, this is my next office outfit sorted.

celebrity spring outfits 2024

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

The Chessie: Chambray, Light Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Chessie: Chambray, Light Blue

With Nothing Underneath is the first place I turn to for any kind of shirting.

The Chunky Field - Undyed Ecru
Navygrey
The Chunky Field

I already own this, and I base all of my outfits around it.

High-Waist Straight Trousers - Women
Mango
High-Waist Straight Trousers

A flattering but subtle kick-flare silhouette.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

It's a miracle these haven't sold out.

Classic Men's Belt
Aspinal of London
Classic Men's Belt

I've been looking for a versatile belt exactly like this.

4. Jennifer Lawrence's Yellow Jacket + Trousers + Silk Scarf

celebrity spring outfits

(Image credit: BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID)

Style Notes: Just when we thought we'd seen every which way to style a silk scarf, Jennifer Lawrence brought back the Audrey Hepburn-esque headscarf and I'm immediately hooked. This whole look feels like it should be dated but somehow still appeals to younger fashion fans. I've switched out J.Law's mock croc ankle boots for something a little more spring friendly (thank god for ballet flats), and for those unconvinced that wearing your scarf in the same way will work when you're not being chased by paparazzi, you can always neckerchief it instead.

celebrity spring outfits 2024

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Daphne Long Waisted Blazer
Aligne
Daphne Long Waisted Blazer

Back in stock and a certified bestseller.

Cigarette Trousers
H&M
Cigarette Trousers

I can't get enough of this fit.

Coperni, Swipe Mini Textured-Leather Bucket Bag
Coperni
Swipe Mini Textured-Leather Bucket Bag

Everyone is talking about Coperni bags.

Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps

I still can't believe that these are from M&S.

Aspinal Signature Shield Silk Scarf
Aspinal of London
Aspinal Signature Shield Silk Scarf

How to up the style stakes.

5. Laura Harrier's Bandeau Top + Gingham Skirt

celebrity spring outfits 2024

(Image credit:  Photopix/GC Images)

Style Notes: It just so happens that one of Laura Harrier's most photographed outfits happens to be our personal favourite—a simple bandeau top and full gingham skirt. This easy yet elegant combination is exactly the kind of effortlessly polished we aspire to be, particularly in the warmer months, and if a pretty print like gingham isn't made for spring, I don't know what is.

celebrity spring outfits

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Smoke Grey Strapless Top
Labeca
Smoke Grey Strapless Top

Bandeau tops are one of the few 90s trends we're happy to see make a return.

Kinga Long Pleated Skirt
Aligne
Kinga Long Pleated Skirt

I have a feeling that this is going to sell very quickly.

30montaigne S9u Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Dior Eyewear
30montaigne S9u Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

J'adore Dior.

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Tokyo | Black Smooth

Quite possibly the perfect, everyday shoulder bag.

Pebble EarringsOtiumberg
Otiumberg
Pebble Earrings

And speaking of everyday wear, these have got you covered.

6. Kendall Jenner's All Black + Pop of Red

celebrity spring outfits

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Style Notes: No, we're not tired of wearing our jumpers around our shoulders, and no, we're not tired of pops of red either. This simple but effective trend cropped up almost overnight towards the end of 2023, and if you weren't wearing red tights or carrying a red handbag, it's likely that you bought a red jumper for this exact purpose, and yes! Celebs do it too. A monochromatic look takes almost no time to plan but always looks "put together", so on the days when you "have nothing to wear" and five minutes to get ready, this is definitely one to revisit.

celeb spring outfits 2024

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Fine Knit Sweater
Zara
Fine Knit Sweater

Perfect for shoulder-robing.

Apro Vest in Black
Ninety Percent
Apro Vest in Black

A dressier take on the tank top.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers

These are bestsellers for a reason.

Gucci Horsebit Chain Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Gucci Horsebit Chain Small Shoulder Bag

Kendall's exact bag is this Gucci Horsebit.

Leather Statement Heel Pointed Mules
M&S Collection
Leather Statement Heel Pointed Mules

These come in terracotta too.

7. Sydney Sweeney's Denim Dress + Knee-High Boots

celebrity spring outfits

(Image credit: BACKGRID)

Style Notes: If Sydney Sweeney's recent looks have taught us anything, it's that she deserves to be counted alongside the Katie Holmes', the Tracee Ellis Ross', and the Alexa Chung's as one of the 2020's best dressed celebs. Take this rainy day look for example—who would have thought that head-to-toe denim and suede would be perfect for spring, but after a grey start to the season its only sensible to have a cold-weather ensemble in your arsenal too for the days that bandeau tops and skirts just won't cut it. Now this is how you dress up blue denim.

celeb spring outfits

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop the Look:

Belted Denim Maxi Shirt Dress
Dries Van Noten
Belted Denim Maxi Shirt Dress

Indigo wash denim has never looked elegant.

Regan Knee Boot
Reformation
Regan Knee Boot

Reformation boots are so comfortable.

Glimpse Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
MIU MIU
Glimpse Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Summer, is that you?

Miu Miu, Logo Plaque Hobo Shoulder Bag
Miu Miu
Logo Plaque Hobo Shoulder Bag

Sydney's exact bag is stil in stock, and in the sale.

Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

