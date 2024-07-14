9 Elegant Outfits That Are Casual Enough for the Airport
I don't know about you, but I find that creating airport outfits for hot summer days very tricky. I always have and probably always will, but at the present moment, thanks to a flurry of influencer looks on my grid, I'm actually going into summer armed with a handful of outfit ideas that I'm planning to wear to the airport over the coming months.
The reason dressing for the airport in the summer is so difficult is pretty obvious. It's hot outside and freezing in the airport and on the planes. Plus, you're going to be confined to small spaces for several hours, and if your outfit or shoes are uncomfortable, your travel day might be ruined. On top of that, all anyone does at the airport is people-watch, so you probably want to look chic. In my opinion, the best way to check all of these boxes is with easy, elegant outfits that are comfortable enough to wear for hours.
To guide you out of this predicament, my little fingers spent a lot of time scrolling through Instagram in search of airport outfit essentials. Keep scrolling to find out what you need to put these looks together and shop the pieces you might be missing.
ELEGANT AIRPORT OUTFITS:
1. Button-Down + Loose Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Whilst one of the golden rules for comfortable airport dressing is no jeans, that doesn't apply to looser styles. Baggier fits, elastic waistbands and wide legs are all fair game with these trousers. Tuck in your button-down and you'll have an airport outfit that never looks sloppy.
Shop the Look:
Tuck it in or leave it loose over shorts, skirts and linen trousers.
Comfortable and available in 12 other colours too.
2. Relaxed Blazer + Sweatsuit + Sneakers
Style Notes: A blazer always serves as the ideal piece for layering. It looks polished but gives you cover from the airplane vents blasting cool air. Wear a sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms underneath to strike the right balance of athleisure. If you want to make this outfit more summer-friendly, you could easily swap the sweatshirt out for a tee or vest.
Shop the Look:
A linen blend blazer is better for summer trips to the airport.
Made of modal and cotton, these will be *so* comfortable.
3. Trench + Jumper + Mary Janes
Style Notes: What really sets this quintessential French-girl outfit apart is the jumper draped under the trench. Not only is Ellie's look perfectly put together, but it's well thought out too considering the unpredictability of the airport. If you have a pair of slouchy, comfortable jeans, style them with it or swap your denim in for wide-leg trousers. Mary Janes are the icing on top if you want something more elevated than trainers.
Shop the Look:
4. Tweed Jacket + Black Sweatpants + Baseball Cap
Style Notes: Just like a blazer, a tweed jacket is a helpful item in your wardrobe that easily dresses up more laidback pieces like tracksuit bottoms. Add a baseball cap for a sporty twist that gels with a pair of a trainers.
Shop the Look:
The boxy, cropped silhouette is a chic way to elevate leggings or tracksuit bottoms.
These will keep you cosy on the plane, but they're breezy enough for when you land in your destination.
5. Linen Co-Ord + Sandals
Style Notes: For a really hot day, you can't go wrong with a linen set. Whether it's a matching two-piece or mismatched, and shorts and a shirt or trousers, it's the perfect way to stay cool but covered up. Chunky sandals complete the look.
Shop the Look:
If you're going somewhere hot, you could also wear this over your swimwear.
6. Tank Dress + Straw Tote
Style Notes: If you want to wear a dress to the airport, opt for a tank style like Lucy's. Comfortable and chic in equal measure, it's a solid choice for those us that would rather avoid any sort of waistband. A raffia tote is great for throwing all your travel essentials in, and can also be used on the beach, too.
7. Maxi Skirt + Cardigan
Style Notes: If you're trying to work out how best to wear a skirt to the airport, Kim has the formula nailed down. A long maxi skirt in a soft material gives plenty of coverage and warmth whilst giving you more movement than tight trousers. Layer a cosy knit cardigan over top of a white vest or tee and you'll be prepared for whatever the plane throws your way. With a button-down style, it's so easy to take off and stash in your bag once you get to your warmer destination. Trendy trainers are always a smart move, too.
Shop the Look:
The jersey material gives you some stretch, which is ideal when you're buckled into a plane chair for hours.
8. Oversize Cotton Sweater + White Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Opt for a 100 per cent cotton jumper so you won't get overheated and white jeans for a lighter look in summer months. You can also swap in light and dark wash denim with this outfit. The point is for it to be loose and comfortable without you feeling frumpy. Accessories also make a huge difference, as Sasha proves. Add a bandana, some silver jewellery or a cute handbag.
Shop the Look:
A wide-leg fit leaves your legs feeling good, even if you're stuck in the middle seat.
9. Long Cardigan + Leggings + Boat Shoes
Style Notes: A long cardigan, shacket or jacket is a smart move, not only does it look sleek, but it doubles as a blanket if you're stuck on a plane with frigid temps. Copy a page from Annabel's playbook and go with neutral tones, topping it all of with a structured, carry-on friendly tote and a pair of black sunnies.
Shop the Look:
There's plenty of fabric for wrapping up in, but it's made with linen so it won't be too hot either.
This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
