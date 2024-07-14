9 Elegant Outfits That Are Casual Enough for the Airport

I don't know about you, but I find that creating airport outfits for hot summer days very tricky. I always have and probably always will, but at the present moment, thanks to a flurry of influencer looks on my grid, I'm actually going into summer armed with a handful of outfit ideas that I'm planning to wear to the airport over the coming months.

The reason dressing for the airport in the summer is so difficult is pretty obvious. It's hot outside and freezing in the airport and on the planes. Plus, you're going to be confined to small spaces for several hours, and if your outfit or shoes are uncomfortable, your travel day might be ruined. On top of that, all anyone does at the airport is people-watch, so you probably want to look chic. In my opinion, the best way to check all of these boxes is with easy, elegant outfits that are comfortable enough to wear for hours.

To guide you out of this predicament, my little fingers spent a lot of time scrolling through Instagram in search of airport outfit essentials. Keep scrolling to find out what you need to put these looks together and shop the pieces you might be missing.

ELEGANT AIRPORT OUTFITS:

1. Button-Down + Loose Jeans + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Whilst one of the golden rules for comfortable airport dressing is no jeans, that doesn't apply to looser styles. Baggier fits, elastic waistbands and wide legs are all fair game with these trousers. Tuck in your button-down and you'll have an airport outfit that never looks sloppy.

Shop the Look:

Green-Stripe-Button-Down-Collar-Shirt
Nobody's Child
Green Stripe Button-Down Collar Shirt

Tuck it in or leave it loose over shorts, skirts and linen trousers.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Comfortable and available in 12 other colours too.

Pivot
Russell & Bromley
Pivot Mary Jane Ballerina

This trendy shoe style has serious staying power.

2. Relaxed Blazer + Sweatsuit + Sneakers

Style Notes: A blazer always serves as the ideal piece for layering. It looks polished but gives you cover from the airplane vents blasting cool air. Wear a sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms underneath to strike the right balance of athleisure. If you want to make this outfit more summer-friendly, you could easily swap the sweatshirt out for a tee or vest.

Shop the Look:

Linen Blend Roll-Up Sleeve Open Blazer
Zara
Linen Blend Roll-Up Sleeve Open Blazer

A linen blend blazer is better for summer trips to the airport.

Strappy Square Tank
Klayd
Strappy Square Tank

The perfect sweatshirt swap for summer travels.

Boyfriend Stretch-Modal and Cotton-Blend Jersey Track Pants - Onyx
SKIMS
Boyfriend Stretch-Modal and Cotton-Blend Jersey Track Pants - Onyx

Made of modal and cotton, these will be *so* comfortable.

3. Trench + Jumper + Mary Janes

Style Notes: What really sets this quintessential French-girl outfit apart is the jumper draped under the trench. Not only is Ellie's look perfectly put together, but it's well thought out too considering the unpredictability of the airport. If you have a pair of slouchy, comfortable jeans, style them with it or swap your denim in for wide-leg trousers. Mary Janes are the icing on top if you want something more elevated than trainers.

Shop the Look:

Buckle-Belt Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Buckle-Belt Trench Coat

A staple whether or not you're 30,000 feet up.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

The cashmere will feel luxe but not bulky, making it ideal for packing.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

The deep jewel-toned red is a lovely pop of colour.

4. Tweed Jacket + Black Sweatpants + Baseball Cap

Style Notes: Just like a blazer, a tweed jacket is a helpful item in your wardrobe that easily dresses up more laidback pieces like tracksuit bottoms. Add a baseball cap for a sporty twist that gels with a pair of a trainers.

Shop the Look:

Dale Cropped Jacket
Reformation
Dale Cropped Jacket

The boxy, cropped silhouette is a chic way to elevate leggings or tracksuit bottoms.

Rib-Knit Trousers
H&M
Rib-Knit Trousers

These will keep you cosy on the plane, but they're breezy enough for when you land in your destination.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Women's
Nike
Air Force 1 Low

A classic trainer, whether you're jet-setting or staycationing.

5. Linen Co-Ord + Sandals

Style Notes: For a really hot day, you can't go wrong with a linen set. Whether it's a matching two-piece or mismatched, and shorts and a shirt or trousers, it's the perfect way to stay cool but covered up. Chunky sandals complete the look.

Shop the Look:

Linen Resort Shirt - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Resort Shirt

If you're going somewhere hot, you could also wear this over your swimwear.

Wide Linen Trousers - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers

So comfy!

Sculptural Eva Flip Flops
COS
Sculptural Eva Flip Flops

Easy for slipping off at security.

6. Tank Dress + Straw Tote

Style Notes: If you want to wear a dress to the airport, opt for a tank style like Lucy's. Comfortable and chic in equal measure, it's a solid choice for those us that would rather avoid any sort of waistband. A raffia tote is great for throwing all your travel essentials in, and can also be used on the beach, too.

Flared-Skirt Dress
H&M
Flared-Skirt Dress

This colour looks so expensive.

Oversized Shopper - Raffia
COS
Oversized Shopper - Raffia

I love the slouchiness of this bag.

7. Maxi Skirt + Cardigan

Style Notes: If you're trying to work out how best to wear a skirt to the airport, Kim has the formula nailed down. A long maxi skirt in a soft material gives plenty of coverage and warmth whilst giving you more movement than tight trousers. Layer a cosy knit cardigan over top of a white vest or tee and you'll be prepared for whatever the plane throws your way. With a button-down style, it's so easy to take off and stash in your bag once you get to your warmer destination. Trendy trainers are always a smart move, too.

Shop the Look:

Flared Jersey Skirt
H&M
Flared Jersey Skirt

The jersey material gives you some stretch, which is ideal when you're buckled into a plane chair for hours.

Adidas Originals Samba Og Women's
Adidas
Originals Samba OG

These are sticking around for the foreseeable.

8. Oversize Cotton Sweater + White Jeans + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Opt for a 100 per cent cotton jumper so you won't get overheated and white jeans for a lighter look in summer months. You can also swap in light and dark wash denim with this outfit. The point is for it to be loose and comfortable without you feeling frumpy. Accessories also make a huge difference, as Sasha proves. Add a bandana, some silver jewellery or a cute handbag.

Shop the Look:

The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew
Everlane
The Cotton Honeycomb Square Crew

This jumper will go with absolutely anything.

Harper Cropped Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Harper Cropped Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

A wide-leg fit leaves your legs feeling good, even if you're stuck in the middle seat.

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

Ballet flats are having a renaissance.

Sweet Nothing Cardi
Free People
Sweet Nothing Cardi

Slouchy, cosy and ideal for layering.

9. Long Cardigan + Leggings + Boat Shoes

Style Notes: A long cardigan, shacket or jacket is a smart move, not only does it look sleek, but it doubles as a blanket if you're stuck on a plane with frigid temps. Copy a page from Annabel's playbook and go with neutral tones, topping it all of with a structured, carry-on friendly tote and a pair of black sunnies.

Shop the Look:

White longline cardigan
M&S Collection
Ribbed Longline Cardigan With Linen

There's plenty of fabric for wrapping up in, but it's made with linen so it won't be too hot either.

High-Waisted Leggings
H&M
High-Waisted Leggings

Soft, stretchy and wallet-friendly.

The Tokyo Tote | Black Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Tote

This fits everything and looks good too.

