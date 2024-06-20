Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That French Women Love

(Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

If there's a celebrity I would love to trade shoes with, it would definitely be Jennifer Lawrence. Her selection of footwear—which includes a mix of relaxed, refined, and anti-trend styles like clogs, trainers, and sleek flats—perfectly aligns with my need for comfort and love for enduring staples. So naturally, when I saw a new off-duty photo of her today, my eyes immediately dropped to her classic ballet flats.

Lawrence effortlessly proved that ballet flats are timeless, wearing Alaïa's patent-leather cross-strap style. She styled them like so many of our favourite French women do: with a voluminous midi skirt. Then, she subtly and expertly layered more polished elements like an oversize burgundy button-down shirt and tortoiseshell sunglasses that proved to be the perfect finishing touches.

Ballet flats have been a favourite among the fashion set for a few years now and have proven to even transcend seasons. (Think flats with socks.) They offer a refreshing change from sandals and trainers and are a perfect choice when you're ready to give your feet a break from heels.

If you're drawn to this staple style (and who wouldn't be?), scroll down to see the pair Lawrence chose and find similar options that will perfectly complement what's already in your closet.

(Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats (£750)

ALAÏA Black Criss Cross Ballerina Flats £750 SHOP NOW The exact flats Lawrence wore can be yours.

Shop more ballet flats:

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW I can't stop staring. I love the patent leather, the edgy bucked strap, and the almond toe.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £19 SHOP NOW Sometimes just a simple black leather pair does the trick too.

LE MONDE BERYL Mary Jane Mesh Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW The perfect mesh flats because you don't have to worry about having a fresh pedicure.

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW Can we just take a moment for the colour—I can think of so many ways to style these shoes.

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW Two words: sleek and simple.

Zara Patent Leather Mary Janes £25 SHOP NOW Yes to the patent leather and gold buckle.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Reformation's shoe selection is highly underrated in my opinion.

Jeffrey Campbell Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Flat Pumps £165 SHOP NOW Everything about these Jeffrey Campbell shoes—the material, the price, and the comfort.

MANGO Ballerinas With Mesh Strap £110 SHOP NOW Wait—I'm obsessed.

TORY BURCH Leather Ballet Flats £290 £160 SHOP NOW I love the contrasting nude-and-black colourway.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat in Stud-Embellished Leather £118 SHOP NOW These are giving designer energy but are a fraction of the cost.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW If it wasn't clear by now, you need a pair of see-through flats for this season and beyond. And these raffia ones are the perfect summer staples.

AEYDE Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW So darling and cute.