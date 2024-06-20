Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That French Women Love

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red button-down shirt and sunglasses.

(Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

If there's a celebrity I would love to trade shoes with, it would definitely be Jennifer Lawrence. Her selection of footwear—which includes a mix of relaxed, refined, and anti-trend styles like clogs, trainers, and sleek flats—perfectly aligns with my need for comfort and love for enduring staples. So naturally, when I saw a new off-duty photo of her today, my eyes immediately dropped to her classic ballet flats.

Lawrence effortlessly proved that ballet flats are timeless, wearing Alaïa's patent-leather cross-strap style. She styled them like so many of our favourite French women do: with a voluminous midi skirt. Then, she subtly and expertly layered more polished elements like an oversize burgundy button-down shirt and tortoiseshell sunglasses that proved to be the perfect finishing touches.

Ballet flats have been a favourite among the fashion set for a few years now and have proven to even transcend seasons. (Think flats with socks.) They offer a refreshing change from sandals and trainers and are a perfect choice when you're ready to give your feet a break from heels.

If you're drawn to this staple style (and who wouldn't be?), scroll down to see the pair Lawrence chose and find similar options that will perfectly complement what's already in your closet.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red button-down shirt with a pleated floral midi skirt, sunglasses, and black patent leather ballet flats.

(Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats (£750)

Black Criss Cross Ballerina Flats
ALAÏA
Black Criss Cross Ballerina Flats

The exact flats Lawrence wore can be yours.

Shop more ballet flats:

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

I can't stop staring. I love the patent leather, the edgy bucked strap, and the almond toe.

HM
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Sometimes just a simple black leather pair does the trick too.

Mary Jane Mesh Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Mesh Ballet Flats

The perfect mesh flats because you don't have to worry about having a fresh pedicure.

Leather Mary Jane Flats - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

Can we just take a moment for the colour—I can think of so many ways to style these shoes.

Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Two words: sleek and simple.

Zara PATENT EFFECT FAUX LEATHER MARY JANES
Zara
Patent Leather Mary Janes

Yes to the patent leather and gold buckle.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Reformation's shoe selection is highly underrated in my opinion.

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Flat Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Flat Pumps

Everything about these Jeffrey Campbell shoes—the material, the price, and the comfort.

Ballerinas With Mesh Strap
MANGO
Ballerinas With Mesh Strap

Wait—I'm obsessed.

Leather Ballet Flats
TORY BURCH
Leather Ballet Flats

I love the contrasting nude-and-black colourway.

The Greta Ballet Flat in Stud-Embellished Leather
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat in Stud-Embellished Leather

These are giving designer energy but are a fraction of the cost.

Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats

If it wasn't clear by now, you need a pair of see-through flats for this season and beyond. And these raffia ones are the perfect summer staples.

Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

So darling and cute.

Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
THE ROW
Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The ultimate Mary Jane flats to wear with dresses, jeans, and skirts alike. These went straight to my wish-list.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

