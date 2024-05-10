Zendaya Just Tried the Trend That Makes Any Bag Look More Elegant and Expensive

When Zendaya tries a trend we can all try as well (because it's easy and affordable), I'll be here to take note and tell you about it. This time, that trend is one she wore both before and after the Met Gala, and it simply consisted of tying a silk scarf to her bag. In this case, that bag was a Louis Vuitton tote, which she adorned with a neutral-coloured scarf.

Lately, everyone has taken to "Birkin-ifying" their bags, AKA adorning them with tchotchke that add personality to them. A silk scarf undoubtedly falls under that category, and I find it to be the most expensive-looking tchotchke you can add to a bag. Yours doesn't have to be Hermès or Louis Vuitton—any bag will do. And if you add an elegant silk scarf to it à la Zendaya, it'll look far more luxurious.

I highly recommend trying this trend with your own bags, so I found a handful of pretty silk scarfs to do so with. Scroll to shop the Zendaya-inspired accessory.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop Silk Scarves to Tie Onto Your Bags:

& Other Stories Leopard Square Scarf £35 SHOP NOW

Toteme Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf £160 SHOP NOW

H&M Printed Satin Scarf £12 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Printed Square Scarf £29 SHOP NOW

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Striped Silk Scarf £425 SHOP NOW

COS Leaf-Print Silk Scarf £95 SHOP NOW

Mads Norgaard Animal Print Organic Cotton Head Scarf £25 SHOP NOW

Liberty Alphabet Minerva F 45x45 Silk Scarf £95 SHOP NOW