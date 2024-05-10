Zendaya Just Tried the Trend That Makes Any Bag Look More Elegant and Expensive
When Zendaya tries a trend we can all try as well (because it's easy and affordable), I'll be here to take note and tell you about it. This time, that trend is one she wore both before and after the Met Gala, and it simply consisted of tying a silk scarf to her bag. In this case, that bag was a Louis Vuitton tote, which she adorned with a neutral-coloured scarf.
Lately, everyone has taken to "Birkin-ifying" their bags, AKA adorning them with tchotchke that add personality to them. A silk scarf undoubtedly falls under that category, and I find it to be the most expensive-looking tchotchke you can add to a bag. Yours doesn't have to be Hermès or Louis Vuitton—any bag will do. And if you add an elegant silk scarf to it à la Zendaya, it'll look far more luxurious.
I highly recommend trying this trend with your own bags, so I found a handful of pretty silk scarfs to do so with. Scroll to shop the Zendaya-inspired accessory.
Shop Silk Scarves to Tie Onto Your Bags:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
