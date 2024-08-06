Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Just Wore the '70s Bag Trend That Will Dominate This Autumn

Even though we are currently in the full swing of summer, with people still sporting jelly sandals and lightweight dresses, I recently came across photos of Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber flaunting the '70s bag trend that's expected to dominate this autumn.

Last week, Kravitz was seen in Los Angeles carrying Saint Laurent's leopard-print boho shoulder bag, breathing new life into a style that some may consider "outdated." She effortlessly paired it with a white T-shirt, chic blazer, and baggy jeans, adding a black baseball cap and black loafers to finish the simple yet undeniably elegant ensemble.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag (£2,290)

Meanwhile, that same week in another part of town, Bieber also embraced the slouchy bag trend. She accessorized with the same printed Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 bag, styling it alongside a leather jacket, black flare leggings, and pointed kitten heels to attend church with her husband, Justin Bieber.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's evident that the classic, autumn-ready bag style is making a powerful comeback and is anticipated to be one of, if not *the* most significant handbag trend for fall 2024. And it's not just Bieber and Kravitz who are leading the charge. The resurgence of the bohemian aesthetic was unmistakable at Chloe's F/W 24 fashion show, featuring sheer blouses, ruffled dresses, suede clogs, oversized eyeglasses, and corduroy boot-cut jeans. This became one of the most talked-about shows of the season, not only because of the debut of the new creative director, Chemena Kamali, but also because it reminded us that the '70s boho aesthetic effortlessly exuded a carefree, cool-girl look that everyone sought to emulate—and still does.

Trust us: in two months, chic fashion individuals from Paris to New York will be incorporating this handbag silhouette (and boho trends in general) into their wardrobes. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, explore our favorite slouchy shoulder bags, including the celebrity-favored Saint Laurent bag, below.

Shop our favorite boho-inspired bags:

SAINT LAURENT Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag £2290 SHOP NOW I'm 99.9% sure this pony-hair bag will be everywhere this fall.

MANGO Suede Shopper Bag £60 SHOP NOW A smaller version works, too!

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag £298 SHOP NOW This is a PSA that burgundy will be one of autumn's biggest colour trends.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW So perfect and it's under £150.

CHLOÉ Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag £1790 SHOP NOW Chloé's F/W 24 collection has brought back boho-inspired fashion in a big way.

The Row Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather £2220 SHOP NOW Fashion people everywhere ride for this bag.

Little Liffner Pillow Suede Tote Bag £621 SHOP NOW I always turn to Little Liffner for handbags that are both accessible and luxurious.

THE ROW Bindle 3 Leather Shoulder Bag £2090 SHOP NOW Another The Row style I predict fashion people and celebs will love.

Charles & Keith Lumen Slouchy Bag £79 SHOP NOW See, we told you burgundy was going to be everywhere...

H&M Slouchy Bag £33 SHOP NOW A high-street option that looks desinger. What's not to love?

John Lewis ANYDAY North/south Bag £45 SHOP NOW The good news about this bag style is it is both chic and practical in equal measure.

KHAITE Lotus Medium Suede Tote £2560 SHOP NOW Just stunning.

Arket Suede Shoulder Bag £189 SHOP NOW Arket has really stepped up its accessories game this year.