Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Just Wore the '70s Bag Trend That Will Dominate This Autumn
Even though we are currently in the full swing of summer, with people still sporting jelly sandals and lightweight dresses, I recently came across photos of Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber flaunting the '70s bag trend that's expected to dominate this autumn.
Last week, Kravitz was seen in Los Angeles carrying Saint Laurent's leopard-print boho shoulder bag, breathing new life into a style that some may consider "outdated." She effortlessly paired it with a white T-shirt, chic blazer, and baggy jeans, adding a black baseball cap and black loafers to finish the simple yet undeniably elegant ensemble.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag (£2,290)
Meanwhile, that same week in another part of town, Bieber also embraced the slouchy bag trend. She accessorized with the same printed Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 bag, styling it alongside a leather jacket, black flare leggings, and pointed kitten heels to attend church with her husband, Justin Bieber.
It's evident that the classic, autumn-ready bag style is making a powerful comeback and is anticipated to be one of, if not *the* most significant handbag trend for fall 2024. And it's not just Bieber and Kravitz who are leading the charge. The resurgence of the bohemian aesthetic was unmistakable at Chloe's F/W 24 fashion show, featuring sheer blouses, ruffled dresses, suede clogs, oversized eyeglasses, and corduroy boot-cut jeans. This became one of the most talked-about shows of the season, not only because of the debut of the new creative director, Chemena Kamali, but also because it reminded us that the '70s boho aesthetic effortlessly exuded a carefree, cool-girl look that everyone sought to emulate—and still does.
Trust us: in two months, chic fashion individuals from Paris to New York will be incorporating this handbag silhouette (and boho trends in general) into their wardrobes. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, explore our favorite slouchy shoulder bags, including the celebrity-favored Saint Laurent bag, below.
Shop our favorite boho-inspired bags:
I'm 99.9% sure this pony-hair bag will be everywhere this fall.
This is a PSA that burgundy will be one of autumn's biggest colour trends.
Chloé's F/W 24 collection has brought back boho-inspired fashion in a big way.
I always turn to Little Liffner for handbags that are both accessible and luxurious.
Another The Row style I predict fashion people and celebs will love.
The good news about this bag style is it is both chic and practical in equal measure.
You probably already head to Russell & Bromely for the footwear, but don't sleep on it's bag collection either.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
