Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Just Wore the '70s Bag Trend That Will Dominate This Autumn

Even though we are currently in the full swing of summer, with people still sporting jelly sandals and lightweight dresses, I recently came across photos of Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber flaunting the '70s bag trend that's expected to dominate this autumn.

Last week, Kravitz was seen in Los Angeles carrying Saint Laurent's leopard-print boho shoulder bag, breathing new life into a style that some may consider "outdated." She effortlessly paired it with a white T-shirt, chic blazer, and baggy jeans, adding a black baseball cap and black loafers to finish the simple yet undeniably elegant ensemble.

Zoë Kravitz wears a black baseball cap, a white t-shirt, black blazer, baggy jeans, black loafers, and a slouchy Saint Lauren bag in leopard while leaving dinner with Yves Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello in West Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag (£2,290)

Meanwhile, that same week in another part of town, Bieber also embraced the slouchy bag trend. She accessorized with the same printed Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 bag, styling it alongside a leather jacket, black flare leggings, and pointed kitten heels to attend church with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber wears a black leather jacket, black leggings, black kitten heels, black sunglasses, and Saint Laurent's slouchy bag in leopard while attending Church in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's evident that the classic, autumn-ready bag style is making a powerful comeback and is anticipated to be one of, if not *the* most significant handbag trend for fall 2024. And it's not just Bieber and Kravitz who are leading the charge. The resurgence of the bohemian aesthetic was unmistakable at Chloe's F/W 24 fashion show, featuring sheer blouses, ruffled dresses, suede clogs, oversized eyeglasses, and corduroy boot-cut jeans. This became one of the most talked-about shows of the season, not only because of the debut of the new creative director, Chemena Kamali, but also because it reminded us that the '70s boho aesthetic effortlessly exuded a carefree, cool-girl look that everyone sought to emulate—and still does.

Trust us: in two months, chic fashion individuals from Paris to New York will be incorporating this handbag silhouette (and boho trends in general) into their wardrobes. If you want to stay ahead of the curve, explore our favorite slouchy shoulder bags, including the celebrity-favored Saint Laurent bag, below.

Shop our favorite boho-inspired bags:

Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag

I'm 99.9% sure this pony-hair bag will be everywhere this fall.

Suede Shopper Bag
MANGO
Suede Shopper Bag

A smaller version works, too!

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This is a PSA that burgundy will be one of autumn's biggest colour trends.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

So perfect and it's under £150.

Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag

Chloé's F/W 24 collection has brought back boho-inspired fashion in a big way.

Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather
The Row
Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather

Fashion people everywhere ride for this bag.

Little Liffner, Pillow Suede Hobo Bag
Little Liffner
Pillow Suede Tote Bag

I always turn to Little Liffner for handbags that are both accessible and luxurious.

Bindle 3 Leather Shoulder Bag
THE ROW
Bindle 3 Leather Shoulder Bag

Another The Row style I predict fashion people and celebs will love.

Lumen Slouchy Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Lumen Slouchy Bag

See, we told you burgundy was going to be everywhere...

Hobo Bag
H&M
Slouchy Bag

A high-street option that looks desinger. What's not to love?

John Lewis Anyday North/south Hobo Bag
John Lewis ANYDAY
North/south Bag

The good news about this bag style is it is both chic and practical in equal measure.

Lotus Medium Suede Tote
KHAITE
Lotus Medium Suede Tote

Just stunning.

Suede Shoulder Bag - Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Suede Shoulder Bag

Arket has really stepped up its accessories game this year.

SUEDE HOBO BAG
Russell and Bromley
Everyday Oversized Shoulder Bag

You probably already head to Russell & Bromely for the footwear, but don't sleep on it's bag collection either.

