Boho-Chic Is Summer's Biggest Trend—Fashion People Have Found the Prettiest Way to Wear It

Judith Jones
By
published

Sienna Miller in white lace Chloé dress

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Boho chic is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and the Olsens, is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's autumn/winter 2024 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. The throwback trend seems surprisingly fresh for 2024, and the fashion crowd is here for it.

So how do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our summer 2024 wardrobes? This time around we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laidback '70s-inspired styles. Aside from a must-have bohemian blouse, one piece you won't regret investing in is a billowy boho dress. For 2024, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and free-spirited details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Below, I'm sharing some of my favorite boho dresses for the summer season which can easily be styled with knee-high boots and a leather jacket once fall/winter rolls around.

Keep scrolling for the best boho dresses that feel on-trend for 2024.

Get Inspired By the Boho Dresses Seen on the Chloé A/W 24 Runway:

Chloé lace dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

ruffle maxi dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chloe dress on the runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chloe dress on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ruffle mini dress on the Chloe F/W 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Lace maxi dress from the Chloe F/W 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Discover How Influencers Are Styling Their Boho Dresses for Summer:

@annabelrosendahl wearing a flowy black maxi dress

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: A flowy black maxi dress is arguably the easiest way to hop on the trend, especially if your prefer darker hues year round. Style with a pair of ballets flats and statement necklace for days out.

@aniyahmorinia wearing a white mini dress

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: You can never go wrong with a white mini in summer, and I love how Aniyah has paired hers with pale yellow accessories and chic sunglasses.

@oliviamarcus wearing a green maxi dress

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: Olivia's green printed maxi screams boho chic. This summer I'll be shopping for a similar version of this dress to wear it with low-heeled strappy sandals for my garden parties.

@sallyomo wearing a neutral flowy maxi dress

(Image credit: @sallyomo)

Style Notes: Sally proves that you don't have to opt sheer or lacy fabrics to hop on the boho aesthetic. This neutral tone high neck maxi is such an elegant take on the trend.

Shop our Favourite Boho Dresses:

Fluid Tunic Dress in Silk Georgette
CHLOÉ
Fluid Tunic Dress in Silk Georgette

Straight off the A/W 24 runway.

Taking Sides Maxi
free-est
Taking Sides Maxi

Lean into earthy hues.

Asos Design Plunge Elastic Tea Midi Dress With Ruched Waist in Rust
ASOS DESIGN
Plunge Elastic Tea Midi Dress With Ruched Waist in Rust

For a subtle take on the trend.

River Island, Pink Palm Tree Embellished Beach Maxi Dress
River Island
Pink Palm Tree Embellished Beach Maxi Dress

The epitome of boho chic.

Oliana Dress -- Sienna Anemone Bloom
DÔEN
Oliana Dress -- Sienna Anemone Bloom

Dôen dresses exude a romantic, boho aesthetic.

Patsy - Ivory
RIXO ⋆
Patsy - Ivory

The one you'll be reaching for all summer.

Balloon-Sleeved Maxi Dress
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Maxi Dress

Billowy sleeves and a relaxed silhouette? The perfect combo.

Odelia Mini
Free People
Odelia Mini

Time for an LWD boho update.

Emmaretta Dress -- Wild Clover Floral
DÔEN
Emmaretta Dress

For holiday and beyond.

Plenty of Love Maxi
free-est
Plenty of Love Maxi

This will transition seamlessly into autumn.

Extratropical Maxi Dress
free-est
Extratropical Maxi Dress

A low back for an effortless summer look.

New Look, White Mixed Print Cotton Smock Mini Dress
New Look
White Mixed Print Cotton Smock Mini Dress

Just add lace up sandals to this pretty print minidress.

Semi-Transparent Kaftan With Bows
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Kaftan With Bows

A simple take on the trend.

Bianca Fauxchet Midi
free-est
Bianca Fauxchet Midi

It's hard to choose between the Maple Syrup and the ivory hue.

Vestido Midi Ilana
Ulla Johnson
Vestido Midi Ilana

You could easily wear this to work.

Danses Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Danses Dress

Jane Birkin vibes.

Kori Knit Dress
Reformation
Kori Knit Dress

Just add a tan suede belt slung low on the hips for a throwback boho vibe.

Veronique Shirred Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
SEA
Veronique Shirred Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Ethereal and elegant.

Spell Ocean Gown
Spell
Ocean Gown

So pretty.

Marlene Dress -- Fleur Du Matin
DÔEN
Marlene Dress

Another stunner from Dôen.

Moon Phase Midi Slip
Intimately
Moon Phase Midi Slip

Sheer perfection.

H&M, Modal-Blend Flounce-Trimmed Dress
H&M
Modal-Blend Flounce-Trimmed Dress

So good for the price.

Inda Open Knit Mini Dress
Reformation
Inda Open Knit Mini Dress

Nothing says boho like a little crochet.

Annina - Slate Blue
RIXO ⋆
Annina Dress

A silk and lace dress to swoon over.

Ottie Belted Braided Leather- and Ramie-Trimmed Embroidered Linen Mini Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Ottie Belted Braided Leather- and Ramie-Trimmed Embroidered Linen Mini Dress

Simply add oversize sunnies and a big suede shoulder bag.

Maeve Long-Sleeve Sheer Printed Maxi Dress
Maeve
Maeve Long-Sleeve Sheer Printed Maxi Dress

Just look at all those cool boho details.

Lali Ruffled Satin Maxi Dress
ULLA JOHNSON
Lali Ruffled Satin Maxi Dress

When you want to lean into the trend for a special event.

Wilder Days Printed Mini Dress
Free People
Wilder Days Printed Mini Dress

A dress that says free-spirited summer.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸