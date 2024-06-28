Boho-Chic Is Summer's Biggest Trend—Fashion People Have Found the Prettiest Way to Wear It

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Boho chic is back. The concoction of frills, suede, platform wedges, handkerchief hemlines, denim, and chiffon that reigned supreme in 2004 and had devoted followers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and the Olsens, is now back on the agenda thanks in large part to Chloé's autumn/winter 2024 runway show. Celebs and the fashion set alike swooned over nostalgic billowy tops tucked into jeans, chiffon dresses paired with leather jackets, oversize sunglasses, wooden clogs, and studded flats as they sashayed down the Paris runway. The throwback trend seems surprisingly fresh for 2024, and the fashion crowd is here for it.

So how do we incorporate the free-spirited trend into our summer 2024 wardrobes? This time around we're leaning into an elevated approach to the laidback '70s-inspired styles. Aside from a must-have bohemian blouse, one piece you won't regret investing in is a billowy boho dress. For 2024, think less paisley prints and instead focus on a chic color palette of earthy neutrals and free-spirited details such as lace and sheer fabrics, chiffon, and ruffles. Below, I'm sharing some of my favorite boho dresses for the summer season which can easily be styled with knee-high boots and a leather jacket once fall/winter rolls around.

Keep scrolling for the best boho dresses that feel on-trend for 2024.

Get Inspired By the Boho Dresses Seen on the Chloé A/W 24 Runway:

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Discover How Influencers Are Styling Their Boho Dresses for Summer:

Style Notes: A flowy black maxi dress is arguably the easiest way to hop on the trend, especially if your prefer darker hues year round. Style with a pair of ballets flats and statement necklace for days out.

Style Notes: You can never go wrong with a white mini in summer, and I love how Aniyah has paired hers with pale yellow accessories and chic sunglasses.

Style Notes: Olivia's green printed maxi screams boho chic. This summer I'll be shopping for a similar version of this dress to wear it with low-heeled strappy sandals for my garden parties.

Style Notes: Sally proves that you don't have to opt sheer or lacy fabrics to hop on the boho aesthetic. This neutral tone high neck maxi is such an elegant take on the trend.

Shop our Favourite Boho Dresses:

CHLOÉ Fluid Tunic Dress in Silk Georgette £2225 SHOP NOW Straight off the A/W 24 runway.

free-est Taking Sides Maxi £108 SHOP NOW Lean into earthy hues.

ASOS DESIGN Plunge Elastic Tea Midi Dress With Ruched Waist in Rust £30 SHOP NOW For a subtle take on the trend.

River Island Pink Palm Tree Embellished Beach Maxi Dress £55 SHOP NOW The epitome of boho chic.

DÔEN Oliana Dress -- Sienna Anemone Bloom £543 SHOP NOW Dôen dresses exude a romantic, boho aesthetic.

RIXO ⋆ Patsy - Ivory £255 SHOP NOW The one you'll be reaching for all summer.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Maxi Dress £45 SHOP NOW Billowy sleeves and a relaxed silhouette? The perfect combo.

Free People Odelia Mini £158 SHOP NOW Time for an LWD boho update.

DÔEN Emmaretta Dress £328 SHOP NOW For holiday and beyond.

free-est Plenty of Love Maxi £118 SHOP NOW This will transition seamlessly into autumn.

free-est Extratropical Maxi Dress £98 SHOP NOW A low back for an effortless summer look.

New Look White Mixed Print Cotton Smock Mini Dress £32 SHOP NOW Just add lace up sandals to this pretty print minidress.

MANGO Semi-Transparent Kaftan With Bows £46 SHOP NOW A simple take on the trend.

free-est Bianca Fauxchet Midi £88 SHOP NOW It's hard to choose between the Maple Syrup and the ivory hue.

Ulla Johnson Vestido Midi Ilana £490 SHOP NOW You could easily wear this to work.

DÔEN Danses Dress £228 SHOP NOW Jane Birkin vibes.

Reformation Kori Knit Dress £228 SHOP NOW Just add a tan suede belt slung low on the hips for a throwback boho vibe.

SEA Veronique Shirred Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £475 SHOP NOW Ethereal and elegant.

Spell Ocean Gown £348 SHOP NOW So pretty.

DÔEN Marlene Dress £864 SHOP NOW Another stunner from Dôen.

Intimately Moon Phase Midi Slip £78 SHOP NOW Sheer perfection.

H&M Modal-Blend Flounce-Trimmed Dress £20 SHOP NOW So good for the price.

Reformation Inda Open Knit Mini Dress £248 SHOP NOW Nothing says boho like a little crochet.

RIXO ⋆ Annina Dress £295 SHOP NOW A silk and lace dress to swoon over.

ZIMMERMANN Ottie Belted Braided Leather- and Ramie-Trimmed Embroidered Linen Mini Dress £1100 SHOP NOW Simply add oversize sunnies and a big suede shoulder bag.

Maeve Maeve Long-Sleeve Sheer Printed Maxi Dress £160 SHOP NOW Just look at all those cool boho details.

ULLA JOHNSON Lali Ruffled Satin Maxi Dress £500 SHOP NOW When you want to lean into the trend for a special event.