Pamela Anderson Just Wore Summer 2024's #1 Skirt Trend With Trainers in France

If there's one thing (well, fashion thing) we'll all remember summer 2024 for, it's undoubtedly the white A-line midi skirt. This summer, the versatile, pretty trend has been embraced by women around the world, who pair it with everything from tees to gilets to swimsuits. It's the former that Pamela Anderson just paired with her white midi skirt while holidaying in Saint-Tropez.

In addition to her white midi skirt, Anderson's quintessential summer holiday outfit consisted of a white T-shirt, raffia bag, and white trainers, proving that the skirt works for casual occasions in addition to dressier ones. And based on how sweltering this summer has been thus far, the most highly specific of 2024 trends makes perfect sense.

Just in case you don't yet own a white midi skirt (or want another one), read on to shop some of my favourites. Based on how popular it is, I predict this is a trend that we'll also be wearing come autumn—but perhaps with a jumper.

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

Shop White Midi Skirts

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW

Free People Lucy Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Striped Cotton Midi Skirt £310 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Box Pleat Midaxi A-Line Skirt £35 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Renta Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £1050 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW

COS Drawstring Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW

Arket A-Line Cotton Skirt £97 SHOP NOW

Jaeger Jaeger A-Line Midi Skirt, White £110 SHOP NOW