Pamela Anderson Just Wore Summer 2024's #1 Skirt Trend With Trainers in France
If there's one thing (well, fashion thing) we'll all remember summer 2024 for, it's undoubtedly the white A-line midi skirt. This summer, the versatile, pretty trend has been embraced by women around the world, who pair it with everything from tees to gilets to swimsuits. It's the former that Pamela Anderson just paired with her white midi skirt while holidaying in Saint-Tropez.
In addition to her white midi skirt, Anderson's quintessential summer holiday outfit consisted of a white T-shirt, raffia bag, and white trainers, proving that the skirt works for casual occasions in addition to dressier ones. And based on how sweltering this summer has been thus far, the most highly specific of 2024 trends makes perfect sense.
Just in case you don't yet own a white midi skirt (or want another one), read on to shop some of my favourites. Based on how popular it is, I predict this is a trend that we'll also be wearing come autumn—but perhaps with a jumper.
Shop White Midi Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
