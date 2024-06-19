Katie Holmes Just Wore the Flat Shoe Colour All the Cool Girls Are Wearing This Summer

I've always found shoe colour trends to be just as intriguing of general shoe trends—if not more so. They're just so easy. You can choose any shoe style you want in that particular color and you'll look on-trend in an instant. But this season, one of the biggest shoe trends is kind of specific. It's a colour plus a style that's getting the most love in fashion right now. It's white flat shoes, and Katie Holmes just wore a pair with a fit-and-flare dress on the streets of New York.

We can credit this wildly popular shoe trend to Chanel, who made its white knitted logo Mary Janes the impossible-to-find It shoe of S/S 24 (you can see every influencer on Instagram in them these days, and Lana Del Rey wearing them recently in Italy). Holmes opted for a pair of leather pointed-toe Mary Janes, which are an elegant alternative to traditional Mary Janes, but if loafers, ballet flats, slingbacks, or simple pointed-toe flats are more your speed, the trend applies to those too.

I've convinced myself to shop for a new pair of white flats, so if you're on the same page, keep scrolling to shop some of the best options on the market.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: ME+EM Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress (£250)

Shop Flat White Shoes

LOEFFLER RANDALL + Net Sustain Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats £250 SHOP NOW A perfect flats for all the brides—for when the heels get too much.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW I'm living for these edgy buckled mary jane flats, they'll look so good worn with a simple tee and jeans.

STUART WEITZMAN Goldie Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £350 SHOP NOW Who says white shoes have to be simple and plain—this embellished pair say otherwise.

CHLOÉ Marcie Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £570 SHOP NOW Picture these worn with a flowing white dress and a raffia tote.

Prada Leather Flats £690 SHOP NOW Does it get any more luxe? I think not.

Reformation Britt Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Yes we are still on the mesh/raffia/net flats bandwagon and we are showing no signs of getting off.

STAUD Alba Leather Ballet Flats £325 SHOP NOW So smooth and soft—I can see myself walking miles in these.

The Row Elastic Leather Ballet Flats £800 SHOP NOW The black version of these ballet flats from The Row were on my wish-list for ages, but now I think I'm jumping ship to the white ones.

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW The net, the ties the shape!—I'm in love.

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats £450 SHOP NOW Toteme can do no wrong in my book, just look at these flats!

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats £890 SHOP NOW The flats that have the internet and fashion world divided.