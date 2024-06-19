Katie Holmes Just Wore the Flat Shoe Colour All the Cool Girls Are Wearing This Summer
I've always found shoe colour trends to be just as intriguing of general shoe trends—if not more so. They're just so easy. You can choose any shoe style you want in that particular color and you'll look on-trend in an instant. But this season, one of the biggest shoe trends is kind of specific. It's a colour plus a style that's getting the most love in fashion right now. It's white flat shoes, and Katie Holmes just wore a pair with a fit-and-flare dress on the streets of New York.
We can credit this wildly popular shoe trend to Chanel, who made its white knitted logo Mary Janes the impossible-to-find It shoe of S/S 24 (you can see every influencer on Instagram in them these days, and Lana Del Rey wearing them recently in Italy). Holmes opted for a pair of leather pointed-toe Mary Janes, which are an elegant alternative to traditional Mary Janes, but if loafers, ballet flats, slingbacks, or simple pointed-toe flats are more your speed, the trend applies to those too.
I've convinced myself to shop for a new pair of white flats, so if you're on the same page, keep scrolling to shop some of the best options on the market.
On Katie Holmes: ME+EM Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress (£250)
Shop Flat White Shoes
A perfect flats for all the brides—for when the heels get too much.
I'm living for these edgy buckled mary jane flats, they'll look so good worn with a simple tee and jeans.
Who says white shoes have to be simple and plain—this embellished pair say otherwise.
Picture these worn with a flowing white dress and a raffia tote.
Yes we are still on the mesh/raffia/net flats bandwagon and we are showing no signs of getting off.
The black version of these ballet flats from The Row were on my wish-list for ages, but now I think I'm jumping ship to the white ones.
Toteme can do no wrong in my book, just look at these flats!
The flats that have the internet and fashion world divided.
I love the extending pointed toe of this pair, they can make even the most casual outfits feel more dressier.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
- Humaa HussainJunior Branded Content Editor
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Denim Trend Everyone Is Trading Black Jeans for Right Now
Time to lighten up.
By Allyson Payer
-
Katie Holmes and J.Law Just Styled a Graphic-Tee-and-Jeans Outfit in Exactly the Same Way
They're more alike than I thought.
By Natalie Munro
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Classy Shoe Style That Looks So Good With Skirts
Chic as always.
By Allyson Payer
-
Katie Holmes Keeps Styling Her Summer Trousers With These Anti-Trend Flat Shoes
I'm inspired.
By Natalie Munro
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore 3 Fresh Colour Trends to Elevate Her Simplest Summer Outfits
I'm inspired.
By Natalie Munro
-
It's Going to Be a Flat-Shoe Summer—3 COS Styles That Will Sell Out by June
Anti-trend heroes ahead.
By Florrie Alexander
-
From NYC to Paris, the Chic Flat-Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing on Repeat
Bring on the trending colour.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Classy Fashion People in London, Paris and L.A. Are All Wearing This Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend
Easy yet so elegant.
By Brittany Davy