Katie Holmes Just Wore the Flat Shoe Colour All the Cool Girls Are Wearing This Summer

Allyson Payer
I've always found shoe colour trends to be just as intriguing of general shoe trends—if not more so. They're just so easy. You can choose any shoe style you want in that particular color and you'll look on-trend in an instant. But this season, one of the biggest shoe trends is kind of specific. It's a colour plus a style that's getting the most love in fashion right now. It's white flat shoes, and Katie Holmes just wore a pair with a fit-and-flare dress on the streets of New York.

We can credit this wildly popular shoe trend to Chanel, who made its white knitted logo Mary Janes the impossible-to-find It shoe of S/S 24 (you can see every influencer on Instagram in them these days, and Lana Del Rey wearing them recently in Italy). Holmes opted for a pair of leather pointed-toe Mary Janes, which are an elegant alternative to traditional Mary Janes, but if loafers, ballet flats, slingbacks, or simple pointed-toe flats are more your speed, the trend applies to those too.

I've convinced myself to shop for a new pair of white flats, so if you're on the same page, keep scrolling to shop some of the best options on the market.

Katie Holmes wearing a navy dress

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: ME+EM Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress (£250)

Shop Flat White Shoes

+ Net Sustain Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
+ Net Sustain Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

A perfect flats for all the brides—for when the heels get too much.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

I'm living for these edgy buckled mary jane flats, they'll look so good worn with a simple tee and jeans.

Goldie Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
STUART WEITZMAN
Goldie Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Who says white shoes have to be simple and plain—this embellished pair say otherwise.

Marcie Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
CHLOÉ
Marcie Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Picture these worn with a flowing white dress and a raffia tote.

Prada, Leather Flats
Prada
Leather Flats

Does it get any more luxe? I think not.

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Yes we are still on the mesh/raffia/net flats bandwagon and we are showing no signs of getting off.

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

So smooth and soft—I can see myself walking miles in these.

Elastic Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Elastic Leather Ballet Flats

The black version of these ballet flats from The Row were on my wish-list for ages, but now I think I'm jumping ship to the white ones.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

The net, the ties the shape!—I'm in love.

+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

Toteme can do no wrong in my book, just look at these flats!

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

The flats that have the internet and fashion world divided.

Emilia Leather Point-Toe Ballet Flats
STUART WEITZMAN
Emilia Leather Point-Toe Ballet Flats

I love the extending pointed toe of this pair, they can make even the most casual outfits feel more dressier.

