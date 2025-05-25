I've been a fashion editor for a long time, so believe me when I tell you that I don't think I've seen such a high calibre of summer shoe trends around for some time. Between the pretty Mary Janes and elegant, barely-there sandals, my shoe-obsessed self is having a field day. My favourite of the lot? An emerging flat shoe that's suddenly taken my FYP by storm.

Cut to the shape of a classic ballerina, but with all of the breathability of a pair of strappy sandals, I can't stop thinking about the lattice flat shoe trend.

A natural evolution from the mesh shoe trend that dug its claws into fashion circles around the world last summer, this emerging silhouette riffs off the woven design, taking things further and widening the weave, creating a lattice effect that adds lightness and airiness to the ballet flat silhouette.

Whilst the raffia and fabric styles first piqued my attention, lately it's jelly iterations that I can't seem to stop thinking about. An inherently playful shoe, the jelly fabrication delivers in nostalgia in a way very few other shoe trends can, emulating the plastic sandals so many of us wore as children. That said, in this refined shape, they feel much more grown-up. That doesn't mean, however, you should ignore fabric and leather pairs, of which there are plenty.

If you've found it hard to choose between a ballerina and a pair of sandals this summer, consider this a sign to dip your toes into the lattice flat shoe trend. Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs below.

SHOP LATTICE FLAT SHOES: