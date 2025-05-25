Not a Ballerina, Not a Sandal: If You’re Wearing This Specific Flat-Shoe Trend, I Know You Have Cool Style

In years to come, summer 2025 will be known as the season of the lattice flat. To get ahead of the blossoming trend, discover our edit of the best pairs below.

Influencer wears lattice ballet flats.
(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen, @lucywilliams02, @smythsisters)
I've been a fashion editor for a long time, so believe me when I tell you that I don't think I've seen such a high calibre of summer shoe trends around for some time. Between the pretty Mary Janes and elegant, barely-there sandals, my shoe-obsessed self is having a field day. My favourite of the lot? An emerging flat shoe that's suddenly taken my FYP by storm.

Cut to the shape of a classic ballerina, but with all of the breathability of a pair of strappy sandals, I can't stop thinking about the lattice flat shoe trend.

Influencer wears lattice ballet flats.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

A natural evolution from the mesh shoe trend that dug its claws into fashion circles around the world last summer, this emerging silhouette riffs off the woven design, taking things further and widening the weave, creating a lattice effect that adds lightness and airiness to the ballet flat silhouette.

Influencer wears lattice ballet flats.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Whilst the raffia and fabric styles first piqued my attention, lately it's jelly iterations that I can't seem to stop thinking about. An inherently playful shoe, the jelly fabrication delivers in nostalgia in a way very few other shoe trends can, emulating the plastic sandals so many of us wore as children. That said, in this refined shape, they feel much more grown-up. That doesn't mean, however, you should ignore fabric and leather pairs, of which there are plenty.

Influencer wears lattice ballet flats.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

If you've found it hard to choose between a ballerina and a pair of sandals this summer, consider this a sign to dip your toes into the lattice flat shoe trend. Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs below.

SHOP LATTICE FLAT SHOES:

MANGO, Natural Fibre Ballerina Flats - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Natural Fibre Ballerina Flats

With a natural fabrication and large, open weave, these are ideal for high summer styling.

Matisse Jelly Picnic Flats
MATTISE
Jelly Picnic Flats

The jelly-ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Plastic Mesh Ballet Flats
H&M
Plastic Mesh Ballet Flats

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

Knotted Leather Flats
JIL SANDER
Knotted Leather Flats

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Alba Leather-Trimmed Crochet Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather-Trimmed Crochet Ballet Flats

Whilst I love these in black, they also come in three other shades.

Regency Bow-Embellished Woven Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Regency Bow-Embellished Woven Leather Ballet Flats

From gingham shorts to billowy dresses, you'll be surprised to see how well these style with you wider summer wardrobe.

Tramonto Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats
EMME PARSONS
Tramonto Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The raffia material lends these a casual, beach-ready look.

