After reading the headline of this story, you might guess that I'm talking about linen or silk trousers, as those are the styles fashion people typically gravitate toward during summer. However, the trend I'm referring to offers something more unexpected: a sleek, elevated alternative to traditional leggings that feels totally right for 2025. The style in question? Pedal pusher(or capri) leggings.

Pedal pusher leggings have been all over the streets in the past few weeks, but recently, they've been endorsed by Zoë Kravitz, who was spotted sporting a pair in NYC. She kept it casual yet cool in black leggings, styling them with an oversize T-shirt, a sporty jacket, a bucket hat, and leather flats.

For those unfamiliar, pedal pushers are a style of cropped pants that typically hits just below the knee. Modern pedal pushers come in various styles, including denim, tailored fabrics, and now leggings, which is a more athletic and streamlined take on the silhouette. Whether you're heading out for a walk with friends or squeezing in a workout, pedal pusher leggings offer a polished look that still feels effortless. Their cropped length, body-skimming fit, and sporty-meets-chic vibe make them the perfect fusion of comfort and trendiness. Inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to shop the best styles.

Shop the Best Pedal Pusher Leggings:

Norma Kamali Capri High-Rise Leggings £110 SHOP NOW Wear this elevated pair for a night out on the town.

ARKET Capri Leggings £57 SHOP NOW I always come back to Arket for its high-quality, flattering, and comfortable trouser styles.

Reformation Gusta Knit Cropped Pant £98 SHOP NOW If Hailey Bieber were to own any of these, this would be the pair.

H&M Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove™ £19 SHOP NOW A versatile pair for under £20

Mint Velvet Navy Capri Leggings £19 SHOP NOW If you already own a black pair. try navy,

SPANX Spanxshape Invisible Capri Pants - Medium Control £78 SHOP NOW These are for those who prefer shiny spandex leggings.

Alo Airbrush V-Cut Define Capris £108 SHOP NOW The V-cut waistband is so flattering.

Free People Bette Super Slim Capris £78 SHOP NOW A summer staple.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17" £78 SHOP NOW If you haven't tried Lululemon before, now is the time to do so.