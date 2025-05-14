The Casual and Elegant Trouser Trend Fashion People Everywhere Are Wearing With Flats and Trainers

Fashion people like Zoë Kravitz are wearing pedal pusher leggings with flats and trainers. Scroll down the pant trend and shop the best styles here.

Zoe Kravitz wears a black hat, gray t shirt, black jacket, black pedal pusher leggings, and black flats.
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
By
published
in News

After reading the headline of this story, you might guess that I'm talking about linen or silk trousers, as those are the styles fashion people typically gravitate toward during summer. However, the trend I'm referring to offers something more unexpected: a sleek, elevated alternative to traditional leggings that feels totally right for 2025. The style in question? Pedal pusher(or capri) leggings.

Pedal pusher leggings have been all over the streets in the past few weeks, but recently, they've been endorsed by Zoë Kravitz, who was spotted sporting a pair in NYC. She kept it casual yet cool in black leggings, styling them with an oversize T-shirt, a sporty jacket, a bucket hat, and leather flats.

Zoe Kravitz wears a black hat, gray t shirt, black jacket, black pedal pusher leggings, and black flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

For those unfamiliar, pedal pushers are a style of cropped pants that typically hits just below the knee. Modern pedal pushers come in various styles, including denim, tailored fabrics, and now leggings, which is a more athletic and streamlined take on the silhouette. Whether you're heading out for a walk with friends or squeezing in a workout, pedal pusher leggings offer a polished look that still feels effortless. Their cropped length, body-skimming fit, and sporty-meets-chic vibe make them the perfect fusion of comfort and trendiness. Inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to shop the best styles.

Shop the Best Pedal Pusher Leggings:

Capri High-Rise Leggings
Norma Kamali
Capri High-Rise Leggings

Wear this elevated pair for a night out on the town.

Capri Leggings – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Capri Leggings

I always come back to Arket for its high-quality, flattering, and comfortable trouser styles.

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant

If Hailey Bieber were to own any of these, this would be the pair.

Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove™
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove™

A versatile pair for under £20

Navy Capri Leggings
Mint Velvet
Navy Capri Leggings

If you already own a black pair. try navy,

Spanxshape Invisible Capri Pants - Medium Control
SPANX
Spanxshape Invisible Capri Pants - Medium Control

These are for those who prefer shiny spandex leggings.

Airbrush V-Cut Define Capri - White
Alo
Airbrush V-Cut Define Capris

The V-cut waistband is so flattering.

Bette Super Slim Capris
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris

A summer staple.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Crop 17"

If you haven't tried Lululemon before, now is the time to do so.

Scuba Capri | Black
Róhe
Scuba Capri

Last but certainly not least, this is Rohe' iteration.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸