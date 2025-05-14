The Casual and Elegant Trouser Trend Fashion People Everywhere Are Wearing With Flats and Trainers
Fashion people like Zoë Kravitz are wearing pedal pusher leggings with flats and trainers. Scroll down the pant trend and shop the best styles here.
After reading the headline of this story, you might guess that I'm talking about linen or silk trousers, as those are the styles fashion people typically gravitate toward during summer. However, the trend I'm referring to offers something more unexpected: a sleek, elevated alternative to traditional leggings that feels totally right for 2025. The style in question? Pedal pusher(or capri) leggings.
Pedal pusher leggings have been all over the streets in the past few weeks, but recently, they've been endorsed by Zoë Kravitz, who was spotted sporting a pair in NYC. She kept it casual yet cool in black leggings, styling them with an oversize T-shirt, a sporty jacket, a bucket hat, and leather flats.
For those unfamiliar, pedal pushers are a style of cropped pants that typically hits just below the knee. Modern pedal pushers come in various styles, including denim, tailored fabrics, and now leggings, which is a more athletic and streamlined take on the silhouette. Whether you're heading out for a walk with friends or squeezing in a workout, pedal pusher leggings offer a polished look that still feels effortless. Their cropped length, body-skimming fit, and sporty-meets-chic vibe make them the perfect fusion of comfort and trendiness. Inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to shop the best styles.
Shop the Best Pedal Pusher Leggings:
I always come back to Arket for its high-quality, flattering, and comfortable trouser styles.
If Hailey Bieber were to own any of these, this would be the pair.
These are for those who prefer shiny spandex leggings.
If you haven't tried Lululemon before, now is the time to do so.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Trainer Trend Fashion People Have Completely Ignored for Years
Are they really back?
-
It's Legs-Out Season—These 9 Shorts Trends Come Fashion-Person Approved
Keeping things brief.
-
As Seen in New York: A Surprisingly Chic Way to Wear Culottes (Yes, I Said Culottes) This Summer
I feel a trend catching on.
-
I Hate Wearing Jeans, But This High-Street Pair Totally Changed the Game
Chic recommendations incoming...
-
I Wasn't Sold on Capri Pants, But This Shoe Trend Makes Them Look So Chic
Now I'm convinced.
-
I'd Normally Ignore Designer Sneakers, But This One Pair Has Been Trending and Selling Out Repeatedly for Almost 2 Years
I've been influenced.
-
I've Spotted the Chic Jacket Trend That Dominated the Met Gala All Over Zara, H&M and Mango
Suited up for this look.
-
The Elegant Dress Trend Kylie Jenner Wore to the Met Gala Will Be at Every Wedding You Attend in 2025
Trust me.