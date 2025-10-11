Not Black, Not White: This Is the Neutral Knitwear Trend Fashion People Are Reaching for Now

All of a sudden, fashion people are swapping their black cardigans for brown. Read on to discover the styles worth shopping now.

Influencer @amaka.hamelijnck wears a brown cardigan with a brown leather jacket and black boots.
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)
If my wardrobe could talk, I imagine its first words would be a gentle scolding on my bad habit of reaching for the same black pieces day in and day out, and that it’s time I welcomed a little variation into the mix.

Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not one to dabble too much in colour—neutrals are classics for a reason. But even I have to admit that my devotion to all things black has gone a touch too far. Determined to stay true to my sleek, pared-back palette whilst introducing a subtle point of difference, I’ve found the perfect way to break the cycle. Inspired by the chicest dressers on the Instagram feed, this season I'm starting up a search for the perfect brown cardigan.

Taking cues from the chocolate-brown colour trend that’s been dominating this autumn, this knitwear staple feels like a natural evolution of my wardrobe. Near-black in depth and tone yet richer in warmth and dimension, a chic brown cardigan offers a seasonal upgrade that’s incredibly easy to wear.

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a brown cardigan with blue jeans and black mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

From deep, indulgent chocolate hues to lighter cappuccino tones, brown knits bring an easy elegance to any outfit. Layer one over a white T-shirt for a refined take on comfort dressing, or wear it on its own for a subtly sultry feel. Whether paired with denim, tailored trousers or a simple midi skirt, this trend feels as elevated as it does easy to wear.

Influencer wears a brown cardigan with blue jeans and suede shoes.

(Image credit: @emswells)

It’s no wonder that high-street and designer labels are tuning into this growing knitwear movement. Below, I’ve rounded up the best brown cardigans to shop now. Read on to discover my edit.

Shop Brown Cardigans:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

