Not Black, Not White: This Is the Neutral Knitwear Trend Fashion People Are Reaching for Now

If my wardrobe could talk, I imagine its first words would be a gentle scolding on my bad habit of reaching for the same black pieces day in and day out, and that it’s time I welcomed a little variation into the mix.
Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not one to dabble too much in colour—neutrals are classics for a reason. But even I have to admit that my devotion to all things black has gone a touch too far. Determined to stay true to my sleek, pared-back palette whilst introducing a subtle point of difference, I’ve found the perfect way to break the cycle. Inspired by the chicest dressers on the Instagram feed, this season I'm starting up a search for the perfect brown cardigan.
Taking cues from the chocolate-brown colour trend that’s been dominating this autumn, this knitwear staple feels like a natural evolution of my wardrobe. Near-black in depth and tone yet richer in warmth and dimension, a chic brown cardigan offers a seasonal upgrade that’s incredibly easy to wear.
From deep, indulgent chocolate hues to lighter cappuccino tones, brown knits bring an easy elegance to any outfit. Layer one over a white T-shirt for a refined take on comfort dressing, or wear it on its own for a subtly sultry feel. Whether paired with denim, tailored trousers or a simple midi skirt, this trend feels as elevated as it does easy to wear.
It’s no wonder that high-street and designer labels are tuning into this growing knitwear movement. Below, I’ve rounded up the best brown cardigans to shop now. Read on to discover my edit.
Shop Brown Cardigans:
H&M
Cardigan
The chocolate-brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and this pretty style comes in sizes XXS–XXL.
H&M
Collared Cardigan
In lieu of a shirt or light jacket, style this collared knit over a fresh white tee.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation's Clara Cashmere Cardigan is a best-seller for a reason.
Sézane
Othello Cardigan
Whilst I love this in deep brown, it also comes in five other shades.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Knitted Cardigan With Gold Buttons
The wool composition ensures a cosy feel.
Soft Goat
Brushed Cardigan
Bundle up in style in Soft Goat's elegant wrap knit.
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Cardigan
Style this with a white tee underneath for a fresh, polished look.
Mango
Fine Rib Knit Cardigan
The fine-knit design makes this easy to layer underneath jackets and coats.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.