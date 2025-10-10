Sorry, All Black–Kate Middleton Just Went Head-to-Toe in the Chicest Colour Trend of the Season

There are certain celebrities I look to for very specific kinds of outfit inspiration.
If I need fresh ideas on how to style new-season trends, I’ll scroll through Elsa Hosk’s feed. When I want to update my wardrobe staples, I might turn to Jennifer Lawrence. But when it comes to mastering elegant, sophisticated dressing, no one delivers quite like Catherine, Princess of Wales. Almost inherently polished, Kate has perfected the art of refined styling. She pays close attention to fit and tailoring, often choosing clean lines and timeless pieces that exude elegance.
Meanwhile, her colour palette plays a huge part too; always poised, always considered. And this week, she earned extra points in my books by stepping out in a head-to-toe look that not only felt supremely chic, but also championed the colour trend fashion insiders are backing for the season ahead.
Offering a refreshing alternative to the all-black ensembles so many of us default to in the colder months, this tonal hue feels just as easy to wear. Thanks to its subtle, grounded undertones, it layers beautifully within its own palette. Kate proved as much by pairing a sleek Victoria Beckham suit with a tonal green tee, nailing the art of colour drenching with her usual understated flair.
A longtime fan of tonal dressing, the Princess was spotted just last week in a head-to-toe grey look. But this week’s mossy green moment feels even more elevated; a sophisticated twist that reads as fresher and more fashion-forward than deeper neutrals.
More interesting than black yet just as versatile, take your colour-blocking cues from Kate Middleton this season and explore my edit of the best olive green pieces to shop right now.
Shop Kate Middleton's Look:
Victoria Beckham
Single-Breasted Blazer
Whilst Kate's exact Victoria Beckham blazer is no longer on sale, this elegant alternative is a near-identical match.
Victoria Beckham
Alina High-Rise Flared Pants
Style these with tall pointed-toe heels to make you leg go on and on.
Shop the Olive-Green Colour Trend:
H&M
Draped Top
Style this with a pair of tonal trousers or skirt, or contrast the earthy hue with a pair of black trousers.
Mango
Pleated Knit Skirt
This floor-grazing knit skirt is perfect for styling throughout the height of winter. Just pair with tights and tall boots for maximum warmth.
Nobody's Child
Khaki Green Double Breasted Trench Coat
The khaki trench-coat trend is taking off this season, and this sleek, single-breasted style from Nobody's Child is one of my favourites.
M&S Collection
Faux Suede Pencil Crossbody Bag
Loop this over your body, or wear it tucked under your arm as a clutch.
Free People
Bobbi Slouch Suede Tote
Whilst I love this in the rich olive shade, it also comes in brown, black and sand.
ALIGNE
Daphne Velvet V-Neck Waisted Blazer
Rendered in a sumptuous velvet finish, the rich mossy hue takes on a supreme elegance.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.