If you consider yourself someone who gravitates toward classic fashion items, I'd guess that a good portion of trends don't make it into your wardrobe. This, I completely understand. If they aren't a seamless addition, why force it? All that to say, I've noticed a few classic winter trends that were almost cut out for this style type. Plus, the beauty of so-called classic "trends" is that they're usually timeless. Even if there's a notable boost in popularity, the trend itself rarely ever feels dated. Therefore, if you decide to invest in a few of these for your own wardrobe, you will get plenty of use.
So, if you like to dress cool and current without looking too trendy, or worse, overspending on short-lived trends, this story is for you. If you have a classic style but like to keep it feeling fresh, of the moment, and not too boring, then this story is also for you. If, like me, you fall into both of the aforementioned categories, then you're really in the right place, so buckle up. Up ahead, you'll find 11 trendy items for winter that all the cool girls are wearing right now, but that still feel timeless. Think sheer tights, knitted hoods, cashmere jumpers, knee boots and more.
These are the trending pieces that are undoubtedly cool but tend to remain eternally relevant at the same time. Keep scrolling for the pieces anyone with classic style will want to wear all winter.
Winter 'Trends' to Try If You Have Classic Taste:
1. Statement But Neutral Coats
Style Notes: Whether you opt for shearling, a cape or just a simple tailored style, a beautiful coat really is a forever piece. In regards to more classic styles, this could be a neutral-toned fur jacket or a leather coat with detailed sleeves. These options are timeless but unique and will keep you looking cool regardless of what's underneath!
Shop the Look:
TOTEME
Shearling Coat
This colour screams luxury and will go with anything.
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Faux Fur Coat
This coat has two options thanks to its reversible construction—and both look designer.
Toteme
Signature Doublé Coat Hazel
Gorgeous.
2. Tailoring
Style Notes: Suits and tailored pieces definitely ebb and flow in their popularity; however, they are never truly out. So, seeing as they are very much in right now, it's a great time to bust yours out of the closet and wear them. Waisted silhouettes, like Marilyn's jacket, are extremely relevant right now, as are sleek pencil skirts.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
Pair with tailored trousers, a midi skirt or dark wash jeans.
TOTEME
Grain De Poudre Maxi Skirt
Toteme knows exactly how to create timeless pieces that feel fresh.
Reiss
Wool-Blend Wrapover Blazer
The wrapover neckline makes this blazer stand out from the others in your closet.
3. Slouchy Leather Totes
Style Notes: When it's freezing outside, having the right bag is important. With a slouchy leather tote, you can easily throw everything you need inside and won't have to fumble with tiny zippers or clasps when you can barely feel your fingers. Something about a leather tote also just blends well with winter attire, and I'm appreciative of the trend that leans toward more fluid shapes. It's a nice contrast from more structured handbags.
Shop the Look:
TOTEME
Suede Tote
Suede totes are back again this year, and this one is on my wish list.
M&S
Slouchy Top Handle Shoulder Bag
If you're after a tote in a shade other than black, beige or brown, this olive green is perfect.
Charles & Keith
Lyla Tubular Slouchy Tote Bag
If you like a little more structure, opt for this tote, which still features soft lines.
4. Cashmere Jumpers
Style Notes: Cashmere will forever be a winter classic; however, I've seen so many of my favourite influencers wearing jumpers in this particular style with a crew neck and ribbed trim. Not only is this style trendy, but the way it's being worn is too. Aside from wearing it as usual, these jumpers are being tied around the waist, diagonally across the body and knotted around the shoulders, giving you another unique layering option.
Shop the Look:
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I've been wearing this navy version from COS since the start of autumn.
Hush
Cora Relaxed Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper
A creamy white shade will match with everything in your winter capsule.
KHAITE
Willem Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
For another neckline option, I love this Khaite jumper, which I predict will sell out quickly.
5. Leopard Print
Style Notes: Although classic style often sticks to neutral palettes, sometimes a little pop of colour or pattern is necessary. I love leopard print in any season, but it really hits different in the winter, doesn't it? You can go big by opting for a jacket in this pattern or just add a little pop by way of an accessory. Either way, go for it, and you won't regret doing so.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Santorin Scarf
A very cosy and chic choice for winter.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
The dark wash of these jeans makes the print feel subtler.
adidas
SL 72 OG Shoes
A very fun pair of trainers to make any minimalist look stand out.
6. Cable Knitwear
Style Notes: As much as I don't look forward to the frigid temps of winter, I can't help but get excited about getting back into my cosy cable knits again. There's just something about the knitwear style that looks so luxe and adds an interesting element of texture to any outfit.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
This jumper comes in 16 different colours.
H&M
Cable-Knit Midi Dress
This kitting technique looks just as good on a dress too.
AND/OR
Pippa Alpaca Wool Blend Cardigan
A cable knit cardigan is an ideal layering piece for winter.
7. Sheer Tights
Style Notes: I'm so glad sheer tights are back to getting the respect they deserve. Whether you wear them with a dress, skirt, or even under pants with pumps so just a little shows, they're functional, fashionable, and always make an outfit better.
Shop the Look:
M&S
5pk 15 Denier Body Shaping Shine Tights
These have a slight sheen to them, which I think is so pretty.
Skims
Hosiery Tights
Layer under all your skirts, dresses and even shorts this season.
WOLFORD
Cashmere-Blend Tights
Here's a slightly more opaque option in brown.
8. Cosy Knitted Hoods
Style Notes: I'm all for the reinvention of hoods. Rather than wearing a beanie or a not-so-warm cap come winter, I'm taking a page from Alexis' book and trying a knitted hood. They're soft, cosy and easy to wear with nearly every coat you have. Don't sleep on them!
Shop the Look:
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Hood
This brushed cashmere is so soft. The winter cold won't get in through this.
HERD
Whitby Bonnet in Ecru
So chic.
Kiltane
Knitted Cashmere Bonnet - Red
Red actually goes with everything... take my word for it!
9. Knee Boots
Style Notes: So many boot trends come and go, but knee boots really are forever. Plus, they can be worn in so many ways and always made to feel fresh and new. You can tuck trousers into them, wear jeans over top or pair them with longer skirts and dresses. The options are endless.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Leather Riding Boots
A classic riding boot option in brown.
KHAITE
Andee Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots
Khaite's pointed-toe boots come back around every year. They're timeless.
Sézane
Garrett Boots
You can never go wrong with a glossy black finish.
10. Black Monochrome Outfits
Style Notes: Whenever I want to buy into a trend or silhouette a little outside my comfort zone, buying it in black is like a safety net for me because I can ensure it will be easy to style and still feel like me. Having those pieces in my closet lets me come up with countless all-black outfits that feel cool and current yet still classic.
Shop the Look:
TOTEME
Shield Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
You'll wear this for many winters to come, as it will never feel dated.