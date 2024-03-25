Katie Holmes Wore the Timeless Shoe Trend That's About to Come Roaring Back into Style

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

katie holmes wearing espadrilles

(Image credit: Courtesy of Franco Sarto)

A few words come to mind when describing Katie Holmes's style: relatable, laid-back, and chic. She often embraces timeless elegance, favouring classic pieces that are effortlessly cool. She gravitates towards neutral tones but isn't afraid to incorporate bold accents or statement accessories here and there. Overall, Katie Holmes's fashion sense epitomises modern sophistication with a hint of understated glamour—and that's exactly how I would describe her newest outfit.

Photographed in New York City, Holmes got a jumpstart on spring by wearing a shoe trend that's about to come roaring back into style: espadrille wedges. Every spring and summer, like clockwork, the trend spikes in popularity. While the shoes are the perfect match for floral dresses, Holmes just proved that you can start wearing the trend well before the weather starts to cooperate.

katie holmes wearing espadrilles

(Image credit: Courtesy of Franco Sarto)

Katie Holmes's espadrilles are from Franco Sarto, which you can handily snap up on Amazon! Still, the shoe style is so core, there are plenty of other styles on offer. I've rounded up the chicest for you below.

SHOP THE ESPADRILLE SHOE TREND

Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Franco Sarto
Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Who knew Holmes was as reliant on Amazon NDD as the rest of us are?

Wide Fit Ankle Strap Wedge Espadrilles
M&S Collection
Wide Fit Ankle Strap Wedge Espadrilles

This pair look way more expensive than their price tag. Plus, they also come in black.

45 Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals
GIANVITO ROSSI
45 Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals

These are the pair I have my eye on.

Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
CASTAÑER
Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

Castañer espadrilles remain cult in fashion circles.

Ariella Zeppa 130 Leather Wedge Mules
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Ariella Zeppa 130 Leather Wedge Mules

I love the play on mules here.

John Lewis Lloret Suede Espadrille Sandals, Black
John Lewis
John Lewis Lloret Suede Espadrille Sandals, Black

These come in a handful of colourways.

Damita Broderie Anglaise Canvas Espadrille Wedge Sandals
GUCCI
Damita Broderie Anglaise Canvas Espadrille Wedge Sandals

The broderie detailing is so pretty.

Paloma Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals
SAINT LAURENT
Paloma Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals

A very sleek take on the espadrille shoe trend.

+ Net Sustain Chiara 80 Metallic Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
CASTAÑER
+ Net Sustain Chiara 80 Metallic Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

Espadrilles make for a great wedding guest shoe, especially if they feature metallic flashes.

Rockstud Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Rockstud Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals

How high are you prepared to go?

Lace-Up Espadrilles - Women
mango
Lace-Up Espadrilles

I'd wear these now with cropped jeans and a soft knitted cardigan.

Women's Gg Matelassé Platform Espadrille
Gucci
GG Matelassé Platform Espadrille

Gucci is backing espadrilles in a big way this year.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear US.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

