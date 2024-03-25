Katie Holmes Wore the Timeless Shoe Trend That's About to Come Roaring Back into Style

(Image credit: Courtesy of Franco Sarto)

A few words come to mind when describing Katie Holmes's style: relatable, laid-back, and chic. She often embraces timeless elegance, favouring classic pieces that are effortlessly cool. She gravitates towards neutral tones but isn't afraid to incorporate bold accents or statement accessories here and there. Overall, Katie Holmes's fashion sense epitomises modern sophistication with a hint of understated glamour—and that's exactly how I would describe her newest outfit.

Photographed in New York City, Holmes got a jumpstart on spring by wearing a shoe trend that's about to come roaring back into style: espadrille wedges. Every spring and summer, like clockwork, the trend spikes in popularity. While the shoes are the perfect match for floral dresses, Holmes just proved that you can start wearing the trend well before the weather starts to cooperate.

Katie Holmes's espadrilles are from Franco Sarto, which you can handily snap up on Amazon! Still, the shoe style is so core, there are plenty of other styles on offer. I've rounded up the chicest for you below.

SHOP THE ESPADRILLE SHOE TREND

Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedge Sandal £43 SHOP NOW Who knew Holmes was as reliant on Amazon NDD as the rest of us are?

M&S Collection Wide Fit Ankle Strap Wedge Espadrilles £35 SHOP NOW This pair look way more expensive than their price tag. Plus, they also come in black.

GIANVITO ROSSI 45 Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals £650 SHOP NOW These are the pair I have my eye on.

CASTAÑER Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles £110 SHOP NOW Castañer espadrilles remain cult in fashion circles.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Ariella Zeppa 130 Leather Wedge Mules £690 SHOP NOW I love the play on mules here.

John Lewis John Lewis Lloret Suede Espadrille Sandals, Black £69 SHOP NOW These come in a handful of colourways.

GUCCI Damita Broderie Anglaise Canvas Espadrille Wedge Sandals £750 SHOP NOW The broderie detailing is so pretty.

SAINT LAURENT Paloma Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals £740 SHOP NOW A very sleek take on the espadrille shoe trend.

CASTAÑER + Net Sustain Chiara 80 Metallic Canvas Wedge Espadrilles £130 SHOP NOW Espadrilles make for a great wedding guest shoe, especially if they feature metallic flashes.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Rockstud Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals £740 SHOP NOW How high are you prepared to go?

mango Lace-Up Espadrilles £50 SHOP NOW I'd wear these now with cropped jeans and a soft knitted cardigan.

Gucci GG Matelassé Platform Espadrille £545 SHOP NOW Gucci is backing espadrilles in a big way this year.

