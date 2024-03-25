Katie Holmes Wore the Timeless Shoe Trend That's About to Come Roaring Back into Style
A few words come to mind when describing Katie Holmes's style: relatable, laid-back, and chic. She often embraces timeless elegance, favouring classic pieces that are effortlessly cool. She gravitates towards neutral tones but isn't afraid to incorporate bold accents or statement accessories here and there. Overall, Katie Holmes's fashion sense epitomises modern sophistication with a hint of understated glamour—and that's exactly how I would describe her newest outfit.
Photographed in New York City, Holmes got a jumpstart on spring by wearing a shoe trend that's about to come roaring back into style: espadrille wedges. Every spring and summer, like clockwork, the trend spikes in popularity. While the shoes are the perfect match for floral dresses, Holmes just proved that you can start wearing the trend well before the weather starts to cooperate.
Katie Holmes's espadrilles are from Franco Sarto, which you can handily snap up on Amazon! Still, the shoe style is so core, there are plenty of other styles on offer. I've rounded up the chicest for you below.
SHOP THE ESPADRILLE SHOE TREND
Who knew Holmes was as reliant on Amazon NDD as the rest of us are?
This pair look way more expensive than their price tag. Plus, they also come in black.
A very sleek take on the espadrille shoe trend.
Espadrilles make for a great wedding guest shoe, especially if they feature metallic flashes.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear US.
