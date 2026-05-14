It's nearly that time of year when wearing jeans starts to feel repetitive and denim outfit ideas run dry. Don't worry—there's a fresh way to style your favourite jeans, and it revolves around the shoes, specifically eel-leather flats. This exotic animal print features a smooth texture, a natural striped pattern, and a high shine. The best part is that the pattern is timeless and ageless, so anyone can wear it at any time of the year. Celebrities like Demi Moore and Harry Styles have adopted this look, pairing jeans with eel-leather flats.
Moore and Styles have a 31-year age gap and distinct fashion tastes, but despite their differences, they have proven that eel-leather loafers can make your basic jeans look and feel new and elegant in 2026. Take, for example, Moore, who was spotted in L.A. wearing frayed-hem jeans with a beige knit cardigan, a Gucci bag, and eel-leather loafers. Meanwhile, in Rome, Styles was seen in a beige car coat, straight-leg jeans, The Row's eel-leather Soft Loafers, and a beanie.
While croc and snakeskin flats are chic and pair well with jeans, the eel-print flats feel noteworthy because not everyone has their hands on a pair—yet. If you're inspired to add rich-looking eel-leather shoes to your rotation, keep scrolling. Ahead, we're sharing the best flats along with fresh straight-leg jeans to pair with them.
Shop the Best Eel-Leather Flats and Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Long high-rise straight-leg jeans
Agolde's pinch-waist jeans are worth taking a closer look at.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Eel
Saint Laurent always gets it right.
H&M
Straight High Jeans
Your friends will think you bought these from a luxury store.
The Row
Soft Eel Loafer
I heard these are very comfortable.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
Ecru denim really comes into its own come summertime.
Reformation
Zealand Flat Mule
Whether you're rushing to the office or the supermarket, these are the perfect throw-on mule.
Khaite
Danielle High-Rise Straight Jeans
Who What Wear editors, influencers and fashion people alike love these.
LORO PIANA
Rebecca Eel Ballet Flats
This colour is just stunning.
ZARA
Zw Collection Cigarette Mid-Waist Jeans
Black jeans are a year-round capsule wardrobe staple.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.