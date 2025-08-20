If, like me, you're obsessed with nail trends, then you'll know that two sheer nail manicures are never the same. As a beauty editor, I've become obsessed with finding the perfect sheer nail polishes to recreate a sheer milky manicure. So, when I spotted silk veil nails doing the rounds on my feeds, I knew this was another sheer nail polish trend I needed to try first-hand.
What Are Silk Veil Nails?
Coined by celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton, silk veil nails feature a feature of sheer white polish that instantly makes your hands look naturally neat and healthy. They're much like the milky manicures we've seen of late, but with a far sheerer finish that makes your hands look polished and elevated. As their name suggests, they make a great option for brides you are looking for wedding nail designs but want something timeless, minimalist and low-key for their manicure.
Silk Veil Nail Ideas
How beautiful is this manicure? I love it paired with an almond nail shape.
I love how this milky-jelly finish makes the nails look healthy and effortlessly polished.
This is a nail look that always looks chic on all nail lengths, but particularly so on short nails.
I love the subtle touch of sparkle that gives a pretty, shimmering finish to this sheer white manicure look.
Shop The Trend
Opi Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish - Funny Bunny 15ml
Essie
Essie Nail Polish 5 Allure Sheer White Hint of Pink Colour, Original High Shine and High Coverage Nail Polish 13.5 Ml
Manucurist Active Bright Treatment 15ml
H&M
Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Nails Inc Glowing Out, Time to Glow, Sheer White, Shimmer, Glossy, No Chip, Long Lasting, Quick Dry, Air Dry, Professional Manicures & Pedicures, Fingernails & Toenails, Vegan Nail Polish, 14 Ml
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.