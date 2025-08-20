Silk Veil Nails Might Be the Most Elegant Neutral Manicure of All Time

Silk veil nails are all over our feeds right now—here's what they are and how to get the look.

A collage of sheer white manicure designs
(Image credit: @raelondonnails, @iramshelton, @harrietwestmoreland)
Jump to category:
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News

If, like me, you're obsessed with nail trends, then you'll know that two sheer nail manicures are never the same. As a beauty editor, I've become obsessed with finding the perfect sheer nail polishes to recreate a sheer milky manicure. So, when I spotted silk veil nails doing the rounds on my feeds, I knew this was another sheer nail polish trend I needed to try first-hand.

What Are Silk Veil Nails?

Hands with long nails with a silk veil nail polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Coined by celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton, silk veil nails feature a feature of sheer white polish that instantly makes your hands look naturally neat and healthy. They're much like the milky manicures we've seen of late, but with a far sheerer finish that makes your hands look polished and elevated. As their name suggests, they make a great option for brides you are looking for wedding nail designs but want something timeless, minimalist and low-key for their manicure.

Silk Veil Nail Ideas

Hands with a milky silk veil manicure with gold rings on the fingers

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

How beautiful is this manicure? I love it paired with an almond nail shape.

A photo of hands with a milky silk veil nail colour holding a bottle of Essie Jelly Gloss nail polish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I love how this milky-jelly finish makes the nails look healthy and effortlessly polished.

A close up of silk veil nails with a sheer white-pink polish

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This is a nail look that always looks chic on all nail lengths, but particularly so on short nails.

Sheer milky nails with a subtle shimmer

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I love the subtle touch of sparkle that gives a pretty, shimmering finish to this sheer white manicure look.

Shop The Trend

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸