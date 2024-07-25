Emily Ratajkowski Wore Autumn's Biggest Boot Trend With Micro Shorts for a Flight

As someone who puts a lot of thought into what I wear to the airport, I always love to see what celebrities wear for flights—Emily Ratajkowski being one of them. What I admire about her is that she always chooses outfits that are true to her style and make her the coolest girl in the room as opposed to what's "practical." Take her latest airport outfit, for instance. Instead of something sensible like jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers, EmRata wore a white tee with matching white boxer shorts. To complete the outfit, she wore biker boots, which are poised to be autumn 2024's biggest boot trend.

With their array of buckles and heavy weight, biker boots aren't the most airport-friendly shoes per se, but if I owned Ratajkowski's Miu Miu boots, I'd probably wear them to the airport, too, especially since they'd take up an entire suitcase. The trend was heating up last autumn, but I predict it is poised to be even bigger this autumn. These particular Miu Miu boots, one of autumn 2023's It shoes, are already selling out, and high street retailers already have lots of biker boots stocked. The fact that EmRata chose to pair them with a very summery outfit in the middle of July indicates that she's not waiting on everyone else to start wearing items that will undoubtedly be the season's biggest trends.

Keep scrolling to see Ratajkowski's latest airport outfit and shop biker boots for yourself.

On Emily Ratajkowski: Miu Miu Studded Leather Knee-High Boots (£1950)

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Boots

Miu Miu Studded Leather Knee-High Boots £1950 SHOP NOW Style with a cotton shorts or toughen up a pretty dress.

Miu Miu Leather Biker Boots £1950 SHOP NOW These are set to be autumn's most important buy.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE BIKER BOOTS HERE:

H&M Suede Biker Boots £140 SHOP NOW These suede boots also come in brown.

Reformation Foster Ankle Boot £398 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with wide-leg trousers.

Ganni Faux Leather Biker Boots £580 SHOP NOW The mid-calf length makes these easy to style with a wide range of trousers and skirts.

Paris Texas Roxy 45 Leather Biker Boots £630 SHOP NOW The square toe detail gives these a polished edge.

Arket Leather Biker Boots £279 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out.

All Saints Tay Calf Length Leather Biker Boots £299 SHOP NOW The chunky sole adds to the hardy energy.

Dune Totoe Leather Biker Boots £180 SHOP NOW The biker boots trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Urban Outfitters Black Leather Motocross Harness Boots £85 £51 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.