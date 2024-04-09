Ashley Olsen Just Carried a £27,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ashley Olsen isn't spotted out and about very often, but when we do catch a glimpse of the award-winning co-designer of The Row, her outfits never disappoint. Ever. And this latest sighting is far from an exception. Olsen was joined by her The Row co-worker—the brand's Vice President of Brand Identity and Marketing Nicolas Turko—in downtown Manhattan this week, where she wore one of her signature all-black ensembles. But this wasn't just any black outfit. Making it even more impactful than her usual looks, Olsen looped an exclusive, £27,000 version of The Row's Lady Bag, a zip-around top handle bag that's completely sold out despite its expensive price tag, around her arm. As a result, her The Row trench coat and scarf, barrel-leg black jeans, and simple Mansur Gavriel ballet flats weren't the stars of the show, although all four items each are undoubtedly buy-worthy in their own right.

Her chosen handbag fits perfectly with a fast-rising trend in the bag space: Elegant top handles. In addition to a similar version by The Row called the Nina, the market is stacked with lady-like pocketbooks capable of making even the most casual outfits look refined. The options come in all sizes, colours, and materials, making it easy for everyone to find a chic top handle to fit their existing bag collection's needs.

Scroll down to see Olsen's errands look and shop the top-handle bag trend ahead of spring.

On Ashley Olsen: The Row bag, coat and scarf; Mansur Gavriel flats

Shop The Row's Nina Bag

THE ROW Nina Leather Tote £4530 SHOP NOW This made-in-Italy top-handle tote will get you a very similar look to Olsen's Lady bag at a much lower price.

Shop More Top-Handle Bags

Mango Double Strap Bag £46 SHOP NOW The snap closure really adds to the vintage vibe of this affordable Mango option.

DeMellier Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee Smooth £330 SHOP NOW I'm into the luxe metal hardware.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag £40 SHOP NOW I'm seeing this expensive-looking bag all over my feed.

Charles & Keith Huxley Metallic Push-Lock Top Handle Bag £65 SHOP NOW This chic style comes in an array of colours.

Jil Sander Goji Handle Bag £1600 SHOP NOW This is the kind of bag that you want to hang up in your flat like art.

LORO PIANA Sesia Happy Day Large Textured-Leather Tote £3205 SHOP NOW A neutral bag you'll wear with everything.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag £598 SHOP NOW Everyone on TikTok is saying that this new Reformation bag is a great alt for The Row's lauded Margaux.