Ashley Olsen Just Carried a £27,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend

By Eliza Huber
published

Ashley Olsen, in an all-black outfit and The Row Lady Bag, and Nicolas Turko walking in New York City

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ashley Olsen isn't spotted out and about very often, but when we do catch a glimpse of the award-winning co-designer of The Row, her outfits never disappoint. Ever. And this latest sighting is far from an exception. Olsen was joined by her The Row co-worker—the brand's Vice President of Brand Identity and Marketing Nicolas Turko—in downtown Manhattan this week, where she wore one of her signature all-black ensembles. But this wasn't just any black outfit. Making it even more impactful than her usual looks, Olsen looped an exclusive, £27,000 version of The Row's Lady Bag, a zip-around top handle bag that's completely sold out despite its expensive price tag, around her arm. As a result, her The Row trench coat and scarf, barrel-leg black jeans, and simple Mansur Gavriel ballet flats weren't the stars of the show, although all four items each are undoubtedly buy-worthy in their own right.

Her chosen handbag fits perfectly with a fast-rising trend in the bag space: Elegant top handles. In addition to a similar version by The Row called the Nina, the market is stacked with lady-like pocketbooks capable of making even the most casual outfits look refined. The options come in all sizes, colours, and materials, making it easy for everyone to find a chic top handle to fit their existing bag collection's needs.

Scroll down to see Olsen's errands look and shop the top-handle bag trend ahead of spring.

Ashley Olsen, in an all-black outfit and The Row Lady Bag, and Nicolas Turko walking in New York City

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ashley Olsen: The Row bag, coat and scarf; Mansur Gavriel flats

Shop The Row's Nina Bag

Nina Leather Tote
THE ROW
Nina Leather Tote

This made-in-Italy top-handle tote will get you a very similar look to Olsen's Lady bag at a much lower price.

Shop More Top-Handle Bags

Double Strap Bag - Women
Mango
Double Strap Bag

The snap closure really adds to the vintage vibe of this affordable Mango option.

The Nano Montreal | Deep Toffee Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee Smooth

I'm into the luxe metal hardware.

Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag

I'm seeing this expensive-looking bag all over my feed.

Huxley Metallic Push-Lock Top Handle Bag
Charles & Keith
Huxley Metallic Push-Lock Top Handle Bag

This chic style comes in an array of colours.

Black Goji Handle Bag
Jil Sander
Goji Handle Bag

This is the kind of bag that you want to hang up in your flat like art.

Sesia Happy Day Large Textured-Leather Tote
LORO PIANA
Sesia Happy Day Large Textured-Leather Tote

A neutral bag you'll wear with everything.

Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag

Everyone on TikTok is saying that this new Reformation bag is a great alt for The Row's lauded Margaux.

Rectangular Leather Handbag - Women
Mango
Rectangular Leather Handbag

I'm bias toward a bag that closes all the way as opposed to an open-top option.

Explore More:
Ashley Olsen Bags The Row
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸