This Once Cheap-Looking Bag Colour is Suddenly Much Trendier Than Black, Tan or Burgundy

For the longest time, I couldn’t shake the idea that white bags looked, well, a little cheap. I’m not entirely sure where that impression came from—perhaps it was their tendency to stain easily, or maybe the starkness of pure white just felt jarring against certain outfits. Whatever the reason, I used to pass over them in favour of “safer” neutrals like black, tan or burgundy.
Lately, however, I've noticed white handbags cropping up in outfits that look anything but cheap. In fact, it was a recent shot of Lila Moss that made me change my stance. Carrying a slouchy DKNY tote in a crisp, optic white, she paired the bag with a plain white T-shirt and cuffed jeans—a simple look that felt modern and effortlessly cool. Naturally, the gleaming white bag matched her outfit, but I also found that it lifted it, adding a fresh twist that a darker bag wouldn’t have achieved.
A clean, neutral shade, this tote is naturally easy to slot into a variety of looks. Take Elsa Hosk, for example, she styled a pale pink shirt with a gauzy white floral skirt, finishing the look with The Row’s Margaux bag in a soft shade of white. The effect was breezy and romantic, and the pale bag helped preserve the light palette of her outfit. A darker bag would have disrupted the flow, whereas white, instead, enhanced it.
Of course, a white handbag’s elegance depends on your ability to keep it clean. While it’s best to avoid rainy days or windy commutes, most scuffs and marks can be tackled with a swipe of leather cleaner. And for anything more stubborn, a professional leather restorer can usually work their magic.
In short, I now see them as a clever way to bring a trendier slant to almost any outfit. Scroll on to shop my edit of the most stylish white handbags available right now.
Shop White Handbags:
H&M
U-Shaped Shoulder Bag
While I love this in the fresh white, it also comes in three other shades.
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
Style this over your shoulder or wear it in your clutches.
The Row
Small N/S Park Tote Bag in Leather
This elegant tote will make the rest of your outfit feel far more considered.
H&M
Rectangular Shoulder Bag
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
MÉTIER
Vérité All Day Leather Tote
This is roomy enough to carry around all of your daily essentials.
Polène
Neiti Bag
This also comes in five other shades.
ALAÏA
Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
This fresh white shade will make your summer styling really pop.
Zara
Braided Elongated Tote Bag
Be quick, I can't see this staying in stock for long.
DeMellier
The Tokyo Bag
DeMellier's bags are a fashion person's favourites.
MANGO
Braided Leather Clutch Bag
The braided finish gives this such an elevated edge.
Loewe
Puzzle Edge Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Loewe's puzzle bag is a fashion person's favourite.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.