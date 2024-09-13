Sorry, Trousers—This Anti-Trend, Throw-On Dress Is My Go-To Wardrobe Staple This Autumn

If there's one dress I'm forever a fan of, it's a black one. Knitted or silky, short or long, a black dress is a style I can always get behind—and that's coming from someone who typically steers away from dresses altogether. Part of their appeal is their versatility, and the fact that with a few clever accessory switches they can take you from day to night, casual weekend lunches to a much-anticipated date night. That being said, I'm always on the hunt for fresh outfit inspiration, especially now that I'm in autumn outfit planning mode. Bring on the Instagram scrolling.

@nlmarilyn wearing a black dress and pointed-toe boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Let's start with the dress itself. With the drop in temperature, my priorities are shifting from breezy linen styles to cosy knitted ones. In my opinion, nothing is more elegant than a long-sleeved midi or maxi dress, especially when its a finely knitted style. That's the kind of dress you could wear with a trench and trainers for a more casual ensemble, or with the very on-trend pointed-toe boots for a more seductive look. Then there are the evening wear options—slinky slip dresses, ankle-grazing maxis and sophisticated strapless styles will all score serious fashion points, and also can be styled for day by layering with cardigans or blazers.

If you're also looking for fresh black dress outfit inspiration, look no further—below I've found eight excellent black dress looks for every occasion, and every style.

8 BLACK DRESS OUTFITS I LOVE FOR AUTUMN 2024

1. Maxi Dress+ Denim Jacket + Pointed-Toe Heels

@sylviemus_ wearing a black dress and denim jacket

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Style Notes: Black dresses and jackets are a classic pairing, and this season I'm backing the denim jacket as a great way to create a casual yet cool outfit. I love the way the blue denim contrasts with the sophistication of the black maxi—and the pointed toe heels are the ultimate finishing touch.

Shop the look:

Asymmetric Flared-Hem Maxi Dress
COS
Asymmetric Flared-Hem Maxi Dress

A dress for all occasions.

Boxy Denim Jacket
& Other Stories
Boxy Denim Jacket

Such a classic fit.

Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle
MANGO
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

I'm obsessed with their Nineties vibe.

Serif Tote - Leather
COS
Serif Tote - Leather

Totes are a must-have bag this season.

2. Long-Sleeved Dress + Knee-High Boots

@tamaramory wearing a black dress and boots holding a coat

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: Knee-high boots are an autumn staple, and these versatile shoes work particularly well with black dresses of all styles. Personally, I love the effortlessly elegant look of pairing sharp-toed boots with a demure long-sleeved dress. So classic.

Shop the look:

Jersey Maxi Dress
TOTEME
Jersey Maxi Dress

A minimalist's dream black dress.

Stiletto Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto Leather Knee Boots

Yes, please.

Woven Leather Tote Bag | Black
Jigsaw
Woven Leather Tote Bag | Black

Woven leather is a trend I'm really loving at the moment.

Tailored Herringbone Wool Coat
COS
Tailored Herringbone Wool Coat

A soft brown wool coat is the perfect autumn outerwear.

3. Maxi Dress + Waistcoat + Mesh Flats

@dinahansen wearing a black maxi and waistcoat

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Style Notes: Autumn sun peering though? Take advantage and incorporate some of your summer staples into your autumn wardrobe by layering a waistcoat over a sleeveless black dress, and finish off with this year's most surprising hit shoe—the mesh flat.

Shop the look:

Vea Dress
Reformation
Vea Dress

Proving that black dresses are unbeatably sleek.

Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat
COS
Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat

Trust me, a black waistcoat will always come in handy, all year long.

Mesh Ballerinas
Arket
Mesh Ballerinas

The easiest mesh flat you can find.

Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Hoop Earrings | Silver Plated
Missoma
Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Hoop Earrings | Silver Plated

Silver hoops are the required finishing touch.

4. Mini Dress + Long Coat + Flat Boots

@dawn.tan wearing a black mini dress, boots and coat

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Even if the temperatures plummet, you don't have to give up your love of mini dresses. Opt for a knitted style and pair with knee-high boots—these flat versions are particularly on trend this season—and an ankle-grazing coat to guard against sharp winds.

Shop the look:

Belted Mini Knit Dress
& Other Stories
Belted Mini Knit Dress

The included belt is such a great detail.

Wool Maxi City Coat | Charcoal
Jigsaw
Wool Maxi City Coat in Charcoal

A truly timeless coat.

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

The riding boot will always be in style.

Set of Two Domed Cuffs
& Other Stories
Set of Two Domed Cuffs

How cool are these cuff bracelets?

5. Knitted Dress + Cropped Jacket + Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

@abimarvel wearing a knit dress and cropped jacket

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: All of us at Who What Wear are huge fans of knitted dresses, especially for transitional season dressing. Follow Abi's example and give yours extra definition by pairing with a cropped jacket that will accentuate the waist.

Shop the look:

Knitted Dress With Contrasting Trims
MANGO
Knitted Dress With Contrasting Trims

I love the contrast trim.

Water-Repellent Crop Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
Water-Repellent Crop Jacket Zw Collection

A cropped take on the classic trench? I'm sold.

Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels
COS
Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels

If you don't want to give up on the mesh trend, these are the answer.

Chunky Hoop Earrings
Arket
Chunky Hoop Earrings

Chunky hoops are such an easy way to elevate an outfit.

6. Slip Dress + Cardigan + Mary Janes

@chrissyford wearing a slip dress and cardigan

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

Style Notes: A black slip dress is a great piece to have on hand for evening wear, but Chrissy's look proves how easily you can style it for the day, too. A fitted cardigan adds some more shape, and the flat Mary Janes keep it relaxed yet polished.

Shop the look:

Satin Midi Dress
ZARA
Satin Midi Dress

Wear this solo to your next event and you're sure to impress.

Cropped Rib-Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Cropped Rib-Knit Cardigan

This shape is ideal for layering over a dress.

Mary Jane Flats

Arket
Mary Jane Flats

The square toe is such a cool detail.

Leather-Effect Shoulder Bag
MANGO
Leather-Effect Shoulder Bag

This looks like a designer piece.

7. Strapless Dress + Mules

@brittanybathgate wearing a strapless dress and mules

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: A black dress is a classic evening piece for a reason. Ever since I saw this picture of Brittany I've been dreaming of recreating the look—it just exudes such timeless sophistication. Simple, yet so effective.

Shop the look:

Cate Strapless Twist-Front Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress
TOVE
Cate Strapless Twist-Front Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

Such a gorgeous silhouette.

Leather Mules
COS
Leather Mules

Simple mules look so effortless.

T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch

Pure luxury.

Savi Sculptural Droplet Pendant Necklace | Sterling Silver
Missoma
Savi Sculptural Droplet Pendant Necklace

This is the kind of necklace you could wear with jeans and a t-shirt as well as an evening dress.

8. Mini Dress + Trainers + Trench

@_loissterling wearing a black mini dress, trench coat and trainers

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Is this the perfect autumn weekend outfit? I think so. Lois expertly styles a black mini with a classic trench coat for a simple and polished look, before adding a trend-lead touch with colourful trainers and socks.

Shop the look:

Pocket-Detail Mini Dress
H&M
Pocket-Detail Mini Dress

Dress it up or down, the choice is yours!

Kensington Trench
Reformation
Kensington Trench

Don't sleep on Reformation's outerwear.

Adidas , Sl 72 Trainers
Adidas
Sl 72 Trainers

These are already in my basket...

Swing Crossbody - Leather
COS
Swing Crossbody - Leather

A classic.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

