Sorry, Trousers—This Anti-Trend, Throw-On Dress Is My Go-To Wardrobe Staple This Autumn

If there's one dress I'm forever a fan of, it's a black one. Knitted or silky, short or long, a black dress is a style I can always get behind—and that's coming from someone who typically steers away from dresses altogether. Part of their appeal is their versatility, and the fact that with a few clever accessory switches they can take you from day to night, casual weekend lunches to a much-anticipated date night. That being said, I'm always on the hunt for fresh outfit inspiration, especially now that I'm in autumn outfit planning mode. Bring on the Instagram scrolling.

Let's start with the dress itself. With the drop in temperature, my priorities are shifting from breezy linen styles to cosy knitted ones. In my opinion, nothing is more elegant than a long-sleeved midi or maxi dress, especially when its a finely knitted style. That's the kind of dress you could wear with a trench and trainers for a more casual ensemble, or with the very on-trend pointed-toe boots for a more seductive look. Then there are the evening wear options—slinky slip dresses, ankle-grazing maxis and sophisticated strapless styles will all score serious fashion points, and also can be styled for day by layering with cardigans or blazers.

If you're also looking for fresh black dress outfit inspiration, look no further—below I've found eight excellent black dress looks for every occasion, and every style.

8 BLACK DRESS OUTFITS I LOVE FOR AUTUMN 2024

1. Maxi Dress+ Denim Jacket + Pointed-Toe Heels

Style Notes: Black dresses and jackets are a classic pairing, and this season I'm backing the denim jacket as a great way to create a casual yet cool outfit. I love the way the blue denim contrasts with the sophistication of the black maxi—and the pointed toe heels are the ultimate finishing touch.

Shop the look:

COS Asymmetric Flared-Hem Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW A dress for all occasions.

& Other Stories Boxy Denim Jacket £95 SHOP NOW Such a classic fit.

MANGO Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with their Nineties vibe.

COS Serif Tote - Leather £200 SHOP NOW Totes are a must-have bag this season.

2. Long-Sleeved Dress + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: Knee-high boots are an autumn staple, and these versatile shoes work particularly well with black dresses of all styles. Personally, I love the effortlessly elegant look of pairing sharp-toed boots with a demure long-sleeved dress. So classic.

Shop the look:

TOTEME Jersey Maxi Dress £370 SHOP NOW A minimalist's dream black dress.

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW Yes, please.

Jigsaw Woven Leather Tote Bag | Black £220 SHOP NOW Woven leather is a trend I'm really loving at the moment.

COS Tailored Herringbone Wool Coat £300 SHOP NOW A soft brown wool coat is the perfect autumn outerwear.

3. Maxi Dress + Waistcoat + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Autumn sun peering though? Take advantage and incorporate some of your summer staples into your autumn wardrobe by layering a waistcoat over a sleeveless black dress, and finish off with this year's most surprising hit shoe—the mesh flat.

Shop the look:

Reformation Vea Dress £178 SHOP NOW Proving that black dresses are unbeatably sleek.

COS Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat £85 SHOP NOW Trust me, a black waistcoat will always come in handy, all year long.

Arket Mesh Ballerinas £139 SHOP NOW The easiest mesh flat you can find.

Missoma Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Hoop Earrings | Silver Plated £109 SHOP NOW Silver hoops are the required finishing touch.

4. Mini Dress + Long Coat + Flat Boots

Style Notes: Even if the temperatures plummet, you don't have to give up your love of mini dresses. Opt for a knitted style and pair with knee-high boots—these flat versions are particularly on trend this season—and an ankle-grazing coat to guard against sharp winds.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Belted Mini Knit Dress £57 SHOP NOW The included belt is such a great detail.

Jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat in Charcoal £385 SHOP NOW A truly timeless coat.

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW The riding boot will always be in style.

& Other Stories Set of Two Domed Cuffs £57 SHOP NOW How cool are these cuff bracelets?

5. Knitted Dress + Cropped Jacket + Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Style Notes: All of us at Who What Wear are huge fans of knitted dresses, especially for transitional season dressing. Follow Abi's example and give yours extra definition by pairing with a cropped jacket that will accentuate the waist.

Shop the look:

MANGO Knitted Dress With Contrasting Trims £50 SHOP NOW I love the contrast trim.

ZARA Water-Repellent Crop Jacket Zw Collection £70 SHOP NOW A cropped take on the classic trench? I'm sold.

COS Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW If you don't want to give up on the mesh trend, these are the answer.

Arket Chunky Hoop Earrings £27 SHOP NOW Chunky hoops are such an easy way to elevate an outfit.

6. Slip Dress + Cardigan + Mary Janes

Style Notes: A black slip dress is a great piece to have on hand for evening wear, but Chrissy's look proves how easily you can style it for the day, too. A fitted cardigan adds some more shape, and the flat Mary Janes keep it relaxed yet polished.

Shop the look:

ZARA Satin Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW Wear this solo to your next event and you're sure to impress.

& Other Stories Cropped Rib-Knit Cardigan £65 SHOP NOW This shape is ideal for layering over a dress.

Arket Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW The square toe is such a cool detail.

MANGO Leather-Effect Shoulder Bag £46 SHOP NOW This looks like a designer piece.

7. Strapless Dress + Mules

Style Notes: A black dress is a classic evening piece for a reason. Ever since I saw this picture of Brittany I've been dreaming of recreating the look—it just exudes such timeless sophistication. Simple, yet so effective.

Shop the look:

TOVE Cate Strapless Twist-Front Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress £495 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous silhouette.

COS Leather Mules £155 SHOP NOW Simple mules look so effortless.

TOTEME T-Lock Textured-Leather Clutch £820 SHOP NOW Pure luxury.

Missoma Savi Sculptural Droplet Pendant Necklace £115 SHOP NOW This is the kind of necklace you could wear with jeans and a t-shirt as well as an evening dress.

8. Mini Dress + Trainers + Trench

Style Notes: Is this the perfect autumn weekend outfit? I think so. Lois expertly styles a black mini with a classic trench coat for a simple and polished look, before adding a trend-lead touch with colourful trainers and socks.

Shop the look:

H&M Pocket-Detail Mini Dress £38 SHOP NOW Dress it up or down, the choice is yours!

Reformation Kensington Trench £368 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Reformation's outerwear.

Adidas Sl 72 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW These are already in my basket...