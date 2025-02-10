Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Includes This French-Girl Jacket Trend
No matter who wins Super Bowl LIX, one star's hot streak will remain undefeated: Taylor Swift. The recording artist and number one fan of Travis Kelce has been on fire as of late with her outfits. From head-to-toe Chanel and Louis Vuitton looks to custom jewelry designs by Stephanie Gottlieb and Lorraine Schwartz, Swift has emerged as the clear winner of this season's WAG style awards—if such a thing were to exist!
Tonight, Swifties across the country were on high alert to identify the star's designer of choice, and Taylor most definitely did not disappoint. Accessorizing with a Givenchy Nano Voyou bag in Chief's red and the newly iconic ruby red "T" charm from last week's Grammys repurposed from a leg chain to a necklace, Swift stood out in a stark white double-breasted blazer by Saint Laurent paired with thigh-high white leather boots and teeny tiny denim shorts. And of course, her signature red lips. It's part rock 'n' roll girlfriend mixed with potential footballer fiancée, right? We hope? Maybe!
Either way, Taylor Swift has seriously upped her style game this season, and we can't wait to see what she and Travis step out in next. Win or lose. As long as we're not ending the night in the friend zone, there's no doubt that Swift's football season fashion has been a slam dunk.
Keep scrolling to check out Swift in her Super Bowl finest, then shop key pieces to re-create the look for your next mega sporting event. Or bachelorette party—just saying.
A photo posted by on
On Taylor Swift: Saint Laurent blazer; Lorraine Schwartz necklace; Givenchy bag
How French Women Wear White Blazers
Jeanne Damas attended a Jacquemus show wearing this pitch-perfect white blazer.
Carine Roitfeld is another French fan of the white blazer.
Carla Bruni likes to pair her white blazers with skinny pants.
Shop White Blazers
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
