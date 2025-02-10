Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Includes This French-Girl Jacket Trend

No matter who wins Super Bowl LIX, one star's hot streak will remain undefeated: Taylor Swift. The recording artist and number one fan of Travis Kelce has been on fire as of late with her outfits. From head-to-toe Chanel and Louis Vuitton looks to custom jewelry designs by Stephanie Gottlieb and Lorraine Schwartz, Swift has emerged as the clear winner of this season's WAG style awards—if such a thing were to exist!

Tonight, Swifties across the country were on high alert to identify the star's designer of choice, and Taylor most definitely did not disappoint. Accessorizing with a Givenchy Nano Voyou bag in Chief's red and the newly iconic ruby red "T" charm from last week's Grammys repurposed from a leg chain to a necklace, Swift stood out in a stark white double-breasted blazer by Saint Laurent paired with thigh-high white leather boots and teeny tiny denim shorts. And of course, her signature red lips. It's part rock 'n' roll girlfriend mixed with potential footballer fiancée, right? We hope? Maybe!

Either way, Taylor Swift has seriously upped her style game this season, and we can't wait to see what she and Travis step out in next. Win or lose. As long as we're not ending the night in the friend zone, there's no doubt that Swift's football season fashion has been a slam dunk.

Keep scrolling to check out Swift in her Super Bowl finest, then shop key pieces to re-create the look for your next mega sporting event. Or bachelorette party—just saying.

On Taylor Swift: Saint Laurent blazer; Lorraine Schwartz necklace; Givenchy bag

How French Women Wear White Blazers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeanne Damas attended a Jacquemus show wearing this pitch-perfect white blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carine Roitfeld is another French fan of the white blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carla Bruni likes to pair her white blazers with skinny pants.

Shop White Blazers

J.Crew Double-Breasted Blazer $428 SHOP NOW J.Crew blazers are a wardrobe staple in any color.

Vince Soft Sculpture Double-Breasted Blazer $628 SHOP NOW We love this winter white tone.

Madewell Tuxedo Blazer $238 $150 SHOP NOW We love the contrasting black buttons.

WARDROBE.NYC Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer $1650 SHOP NOW Wear it forever.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer $40 SHOP NOW Don't miss out on this affordable version from H&M.

Loro Piana Aurora Linen and Wool-Blend Twill Blazer $3575 SHOP NOW Save this linen blazer for later in the year.

A.L.C. Calla Double Breasted Blazer $895 SHOP NOW Oversized and outstanding.

Eleventy Double Breasted Satin Tuxedo Jacket $837 SHOP NOW Love these satin-wrapped buttons.