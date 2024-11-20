Taylor Swift Just Wore 6" Gucci Heels With the Outfit Trend I'm Buying From Reformation
Taylor Swift is back at it again, visiting another NYC hotspot in an outfit I'm sure will lead to plenty of discussion, which I'm here to add to. It's safe to say that what Swift wears for these restaurant outings (this time, to the new private supper club Chez Margaux) gets more attention than what many celebrities wear to high-profile red carpets. She knows this, and one can assume that a lot of thought goes into her outfits for these occasions. The one she wore last night was particularly polished, but it's an outfit trend that's as easy as it gets: a matching set.
Swift opted for a checked black-and-white trench-style coat and miniskirt by Carolina Herrera, but if you don't want to spend thousands, I find that matching two-piece sets are something that Reformation does quite well, and it currently has lots of chic, winter-friendly versions of the trend. Swift paired her matching set with a structured Fendi bag and towering 6-inch Gucci loafer platforms, which put her at an impressive 6'4".
Below, see for yourself how Swift styled her two-piece set, and shop some of my favorite sets for winter at Reformation, along with Swift's exact shoes if you would also like to add 6 inches of height.
On Taylor Swift: Carolina Herrera coat and skirt; Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Bag ($4400); Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers Slingbacks ($1500)
Shop Her Shoes
Shop Two-Piece Matching Sets From Reformation
Shop the matching Emani Dress ($248).
Shop the matching Isabelle Regenerative Wool Embroidered Sweater Dress ($248).
Shop the matching Buxton Skirt ($168).
Shop the matching Rory Skirt ($178).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
