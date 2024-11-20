Taylor Swift Just Wore 6" Gucci Heels With the Outfit Trend I'm Buying From Reformation

Taylor Swift is back at it again, visiting another NYC hotspot in an outfit I'm sure will lead to plenty of discussion, which I'm here to add to. It's safe to say that what Swift wears for these restaurant outings (this time, to the new private supper club Chez Margaux) gets more attention than what many celebrities wear to high-profile red carpets. She knows this, and one can assume that a lot of thought goes into her outfits for these occasions. The one she wore last night was particularly polished, but it's an outfit trend that's as easy as it gets: a matching set.

Swift opted for a checked black-and-white trench-style coat and miniskirt by Carolina Herrera, but if you don't want to spend thousands, I find that matching two-piece sets are something that Reformation does quite well, and it currently has lots of chic, winter-friendly versions of the trend. Swift paired her matching set with a structured Fendi bag and towering 6-inch Gucci loafer platforms, which put her at an impressive 6'4".

Below, see for yourself how Swift styled her two-piece set, and shop some of my favorite sets for winter at Reformation, along with Swift's exact shoes if you would also like to add 6 inches of height.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Taylor Swift: Carolina Herrera coat and skirt; Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Bag ($4400); Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers Slingbacks ($1500)

Shop Her Shoes

Shop Two-Piece Matching Sets From Reformation

