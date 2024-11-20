Taylor Swift Just Wore 6" Gucci Heels With the Outfit Trend I'm Buying From Reformation

Taylor Swift is back at it again, visiting another NYC hotspot in an outfit I'm sure will lead to plenty of discussion, which I'm here to add to. It's safe to say that what Swift wears for these restaurant outings (this time, to the new private supper club Chez Margaux) gets more attention than what many celebrities wear to high-profile red carpets. She knows this, and one can assume that a lot of thought goes into her outfits for these occasions. The one she wore last night was particularly polished, but it's an outfit trend that's as easy as it gets: a matching set.

Swift opted for a checked black-and-white trench-style coat and miniskirt by Carolina Herrera, but if you don't want to spend thousands, I find that matching two-piece sets are something that Reformation does quite well, and it currently has lots of chic, winter-friendly versions of the trend. Swift paired her matching set with a structured Fendi bag and towering 6-inch Gucci loafer platforms, which put her at an impressive 6'4".

Below, see for yourself how Swift styled her two-piece set, and shop some of my favorite sets for winter at Reformation, along with Swift's exact shoes if you would also like to add 6 inches of height.

Taylor Swift wearing a black and white matching set

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Taylor Swift: Carolina Herrera coat and skirt; Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Bag ($4400); Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers Slingbacks ($1500)

Shop Her Shoes

Gucci, Horsebit Platform Loafer Slingbacks
Gucci
Horsebit Platform Loafers Slingbacks

Shop Two-Piece Matching Sets From Reformation

Irene Jacket
Reformation
Irene Jacket in Charcoal Plaid

Shop the matching Emani Dress ($248).

Isabelle Regenerative Wool Sweater Jacket
Reformation
Isabelle Regenerative Wool Sweater Jacket in Linen

Shop the matching Isabelle Regenerative Wool Embroidered Sweater Dress ($248).

Milana Two Piece
Reformation
Milana Two Piece in Pitch Black

Francesca Two Piece
Reformation
Francesca Two Piece in Brown Check

Sutton Top Es
Reformation
Sutton Top in Brown Herringbone

Shop the matching Buxton Skirt ($168).

Maud Two Piece
Reformation
Maud Two Piece in Grey

Brynlee Two Piece
Reformation
Brynlee Two Piece in Camel

Blair Two Piece
Reformation
Blair Two Piece in Black

Marin Jacket
Reformation
Marin Jacket in Cream

Shop the matching Rory Skirt ($178).

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear.

