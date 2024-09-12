Taylor Swift Wore Thigh-High Boots and Micro Shorts to the VMAs

By
published
in News

The VMAs red carpet wouldn't be anything without a surprise appearance. In true superstar fashion, America's It girl, Taylor Swift, arrived in style on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. While Swift's appearance wasn't totally unexpected (the star is nominated for 12 awards tonight, the most of any artist this year), the "Bad Blood" singer doesn't often make appearances, making tonight a special treat.

Swift, who is currently on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, shut down the red carpet in a Dior look styled with a pair of thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots and leather gloves. Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift's longtime go-to stylist for the majority of her red carpet looks, is the mastermind behind the star's VMAs ensemble.

Lately, Swift has been taking it "easy" during her time off from tour, watching sports, going to dinner in Brooklyn, and attending her friend's wedding. The star attended the U.S. Open with her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs football player, Travis Kelce. The lovebirds were spotted at the New York tennis tournament just this past weekend, with Swift opting to wear a sweet, summery Reformation dress that's almost sold out in every size already (her effect is unmatched!).

Scroll below to see every detail of Taylor Swift's 2024 VMAs red carpet look.

Taylor Swift at the 2024 VMAs wearing Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift on the 2024 VMAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift on the 2024 VMAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Explore More:
Taylor Swift Vmas Award Shows
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸