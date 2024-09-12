Taylor Swift Wore Thigh-High Boots and Micro Shorts to the VMAs

The VMAs red carpet wouldn't be anything without a surprise appearance. In true superstar fashion, America's It girl, Taylor Swift, arrived in style on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. While Swift's appearance wasn't totally unexpected (the star is nominated for 12 awards tonight, the most of any artist this year), the "Bad Blood" singer doesn't often make appearances, making tonight a special treat.

Swift, who is currently on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, shut down the red carpet in a Dior look styled with a pair of thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots and leather gloves. Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift's longtime go-to stylist for the majority of her red carpet looks, is the mastermind behind the star's VMAs ensemble.

Lately, Swift has been taking it "easy" during her time off from tour, watching sports, going to dinner in Brooklyn, and attending her friend's wedding. The star attended the U.S. Open with her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs football player, Travis Kelce. The lovebirds were spotted at the New York tennis tournament just this past weekend, with Swift opting to wear a sweet, summery Reformation dress that's almost sold out in every size already (her effect is unmatched!).

Scroll below to see every detail of Taylor Swift's 2024 VMAs red carpet look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)