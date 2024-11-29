Taylor Swift Just Wore Black Skinny Jeans in the Most 2024 Way to the Chiefs Game
As expected, Taylor Swift is back in Kansas City on this Black Friday Chiefs game day, and as expected, she's wearing red. Swift has done a pretty epic job of incorporating red into her outfits for the games over the past year, and today was no exception.
Swift, who rarely wears jeans, opted for a pair of cropped black skinny jeans for the game. So what made them look so "2024"? Well, red, the neverending It color. Swift wore the color in the form of a half-zip pullover by Louis Vuitton, completing the outfit with a pair of towering lace-up ankle boots. Not only was the pullover red, but it also included burgundy trim, the other color everyone is wearing nonstop this year. In my humble opinion, if you're going to wear skinny jeans, it's best to pair them with something more oversize on top, so Swift and I are clearly on the same page.
Keep scrolling to see Swift's chic game-day look and shop similar pieces for yourself.
On Taylor Swift: Louis Vuitton sweater; Versace Medusa 95 Kleio Leather Shoulder Bag ($2390); Alaïa Platform Lace Up Boots ($1650)
Shop Red Pullovers, Black Skinny Jeans, and Platform Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
