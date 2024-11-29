As expected, Taylor Swift is back in Kansas City on this Black Friday Chiefs game day, and as expected, she's wearing red. Swift has done a pretty epic job of incorporating red into her outfits for the games over the past year, and today was no exception.

Swift, who rarely wears jeans, opted for a pair of cropped black skinny jeans for the game. So what made them look so "2024"? Well, red, the neverending It color. Swift wore the color in the form of a half-zip pullover by Louis Vuitton, completing the outfit with a pair of towering lace-up ankle boots. Not only was the pullover red, but it also included burgundy trim, the other color everyone is wearing nonstop this year. In my humble opinion, if you're going to wear skinny jeans, it's best to pair them with something more oversize on top, so Swift and I are clearly on the same page.

Keep scrolling to see Swift's chic game-day look and shop similar pieces for yourself.

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Louis Vuitton sweater; Versace Medusa 95 Kleio Leather Shoulder Bag ($2390); Alaïa Platform Lace Up Boots ($1650)

Shop Red Pullovers, Black Skinny Jeans, and Platform Boots

COS Merino Wool Half-Zip Jumper $170 SHOP NOW

The Row Halvar Cashmere Sweater $2150 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Mesh-Knit Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater $138 SHOP NOW

Paige Transcend Hoxton Ankle Jeans $189 SHOP NOW

Madewell Stovepipe Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

AG Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans $215 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Platform Lace Up Boot $1650 SHOP NOW

Prada New Brixxen Re-Nylon Combat Boots $1620 SHOP NOW