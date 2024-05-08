I've Worked It Out—These 6 Shoe Styles Look So Chic With Capri Pants

If there's one thing I know this season, it's that the capri pants trend is back in a big way. Cropping on all of our favourite influencers, and appearing in more recent runway shows than I can count, everywhere I look, fashion people are here for the capri-pants renaissance.

Whilst I'm now on board with the retro trend, I have to admit that, when I first saw them make their way back onto the market, I was a little lost on how I'd style them. Having come far since their heyday in the 00s, to give the trousers a 2024 twist and make them feel even more relevant for now, I did my best to seek out all of the combinations that do the trousers justice. Today, I'm focusing my efforts on shoes.

After hours of research, I can confidently say that these are the six best shoes to wear with capri pants. Scroll below to see which pairs made the cut.

The 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Capri Pants, Hands Down

1. Clogs

Style Notes: Just like capris, clogs are back from their long slumber this season—and they've never looked better. Style the two together for a casual outfit that any fashion editor would commend you for.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Maeve Structured Bombshell Capri Pants $118 SHOP NOW Style with clogs or wear with sleek kitten heels.

Aerosoles Faye Clog $115 SHOP NOW A white option for summer.

Golden Goose Clog $490 SHOP NOW A classic clog.

2. Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: Give these retro trousers 2024 feel by styling with barely-there sandals. Ideal for wearing throughout the hottest months, this chic combination balances an elegant footwear trend with a playful pant to create an elevated outfit that you'll want to come back to.

Shop the Look:

mango Capri Leggings $50 SHOP NOW These affordable leggings are destined to sell out.

A.EMERY Viv Leather Sandals $180 SHOP NOW I always come back to A.Emery for their elegant sandals.

Marc Fisher LTD Dennie Ankle Strap Sandal $120 SHOP NOW These also come in six other colors.

3. Sleek Trainers

Style Notes: As opposed to chunkier styles, sleek trainers compliment the streamlined look of capri trousers. For a playful edge opt for a colourful pair, and style with baseball cap or jersey headband to keep the sporty vibe going.

Shop the Look:

Liverpool Los Angeles Stella Kick Flare Ponte Crop Pants $89 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of the kick flare.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 $120 SHOP NOW Add a pop of color into your spring wardrobe.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW These also come in yellow, blue, and red.

4. Heeled Mules

Style Notes: In my opinion these retro trousers look the sleekest with a small heel—and I can't get enough of the heeled mule trend. Making the casual trouser feel so much smarter, the heeled mule trend is a worthy investment

Shop the Look:

Liverpool Los Angeles Charlie Wide Cuff Capri Jeans $98 SHOP NOW I'm loving the denim capri look.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mule $278 SHOP NOW These also come in three other colors.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW These sculptural shoes will elevate any outfit.

5. Mary Janes

Style Notes: Mary jane shoes are still a key 2024 staple and make for the perfect pairing for the emerging capri pants trend. Adding a pretty touch to any ensemble, this shoe will ensure a comfortable stride and an elevated outfit that you'll feel great in all day.

Shop the Look:

Monki Stretchy Capri Trousers $11 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $120 SHOP NOW These come in so many pretty colors.

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane $120 SHOP NOW These come in six other colors.

6. Heeled Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: Heeled ballet pumps are emerging as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season. Adding an extra inch of height and elongating your legs in the process, the ultra-cropped capri pants trends look especially elevated with this new season shoe.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Maeve Gingham Capri Pants $98 $60 SHOP NOW The gingham print trend is going to be huge this summer.

Maeve Heeled Ballet Pumps $160 SHOP NOW How pretty is this blue?