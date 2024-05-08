I've Worked It Out—These 6 Shoe Styles Look So Chic With Capri Pants

If there's one thing I know this season, it's that the capri pants trend is back in a big way. Cropping on all of our favourite influencers, and appearing in more recent runway shows than I can count, everywhere I look, fashion people are here for the capri-pants renaissance.

Whilst I'm now on board with the retro trend, I have to admit that, when I first saw them make their way back onto the market, I was a little lost on how I'd style them. Having come far since their heyday in the 00s, to give the trousers a 2024 twist and make them feel even more relevant for now, I did my best to seek out all of the combinations that do the trousers justice. Today, I'm focusing my efforts on shoes.

After hours of research, I can confidently say that these are the six best shoes to wear with capri pants. Scroll below to see which pairs made the cut.

The 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Capri Pants, Hands Down

1. Clogs

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Just like capris, clogs are back from their long slumber this season—and they've never looked better. Style the two together for a casual outfit that any fashion editor would commend you for.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Structured Bombshell Capri Pants
Maeve
Maeve Structured Bombshell Capri Pants

Style with clogs or wear with sleek kitten heels.

Faye Clog
Aerosoles
Faye Clog

A white option for summer.

Clog
Golden Goose
Clog

A classic clog.

2. Strappy Sandals

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

Style Notes: Give these retro trousers 2024 feel by styling with barely-there sandals. Ideal for wearing throughout the hottest months, this chic combination balances an elegant footwear trend with a playful pant to create an elevated outfit that you'll want to come back to.

Shop the Look:

Capri Leggings - Women
mango
Capri Leggings

These affordable leggings are destined to sell out.

Viv Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Viv Leather Sandals

I always come back to A.Emery for their elegant sandals.

Dennie Ankle Strap Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD
Dennie Ankle Strap Sandal

These also come in six other colors.

3. Sleek Trainers

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Style Notes: As opposed to chunkier styles, sleek trainers compliment the streamlined look of capri trousers. For a playful edge opt for a colourful pair, and style with baseball cap or jersey headband to keep the sporty vibe going.

Shop the Look:

Stella Kick Flare Ponte Crop Pants
Liverpool Los Angeles
Stella Kick Flare Ponte Crop Pants

I'm a huge fan of the kick flare.

Mexico 66
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66

Add a pop of color into your spring wardrobe.

Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers

These also come in yellow, blue, and red.

4. Heeled Mules

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: In my opinion these retro trousers look the sleekest with a small heel—and I can't get enough of the heeled mule trend. Making the casual trouser feel so much smarter, the heeled mule trend is a worthy investment

Shop the Look:

Liverpool Charlie Wide Cuff Capri Jeans
Liverpool Los Angeles
Charlie Wide Cuff Capri Jeans

I'm loving the denim capri look.

Reformation, Daniela Kitten Mule
Reformation
Daniela Kitten Mule

These also come in three other colors.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

These sculptural shoes will elevate any outfit.

5. Mary Janes

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Mary jane shoes are still a key 2024 staple and make for the perfect pairing for the emerging capri pants trend. Adding a pretty touch to any ensemble, this shoe will ensure a comfortable stride and an elevated outfit that you'll feel great in all day.

Shop the Look:

Ultra Cropped Trousers
Monki
Stretchy Capri Trousers

The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat

These come in so many pretty colors.

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane

These come in six other colors.

6. Heeled Ballet Pumps

Influencer styles capri pants.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Style Notes: Heeled ballet pumps are emerging as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season. Adding an extra inch of height and elongating your legs in the process, the ultra-cropped capri pants trends look especially elevated with this new season shoe.

Shop the Look:

Maeve Gingham High-Rise Capri Pants
Maeve
Maeve Gingham Capri Pants

The gingham print trend is going to be huge this summer.

Maeve Heeled Ballet Pumps
Maeve
Heeled Ballet Pumps

How pretty is this blue?

Bibi Lou Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps
Bibi Lou
Heeled Ballet Pumps

Style with tights on a chilly day or go without when the sun is shining.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

