The £5 Accessory Chic Women In London and New York Are Adding to Their Spring Outfits
This season the fashion set are all on board with a newly trending accessory that's being used to add a sleek, polished and expensive-looking twist to an outfit this spring.
Having spotted jersey headbands crop up on my FYP, I was beginning to get the urge to join in on the trend. Now, having seen them over and over again on Fashion Week attendees in New York and London, I'm absolutely certain that this is the accessory I've been missing in my life.
Sweeping the hair off the face, this trend works overtime to add dimension to an outfit. With a decidedly "rich" energy, the elasticated headband has been in fashion people's rotations for decades. Once seen framing the face of Bridget Bardot, in 2024 the stretchy accessory manages to translate the same effortless energy today as it did when styled in the '60s.
This practical trend serves many purposes. Ideal of adding a polished element, stretching a hair-wash that little bit further, and taming flyaways, the Fashion Week saviour sells itself.
With prices starting for at only £5, this is the kind of purchase I can get behind. From H&M to Filippa K, shop the jersey headband trend below.
SHOP THE JERSEY HEADBAND TREND
This soft knitted headband will add some extra warmth in these final winter days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
