The £5 Accessory Chic Women In London and New York Are Adding to Their Spring Outfits

This season the fashion set are all on board with a newly trending accessory that's being used to add a sleek, polished and expensive-looking twist to an outfit this spring.

Having spotted jersey headbands crop up on my FYP, I was beginning to get the urge to join in on the trend. Now, having seen them over and over again on Fashion Week attendees in New York and London, I'm absolutely certain that this is the accessory I've been missing in my life.

Sweeping the hair off the face, this trend works overtime to add dimension to an outfit. With a decidedly "rich" energy, the elasticated headband has been in fashion people's rotations for decades. Once seen framing the face of Bridget Bardot, in 2024 the stretchy accessory manages to translate the same effortless energy today as it did when styled in the '60s.

This practical trend serves many purposes. Ideal of adding a polished element, stretching a hair-wash that little bit further, and taming flyaways, the Fashion Week saviour sells itself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With prices starting for at only £5, this is the kind of purchase I can get behind. From H&M to Filippa K, shop the jersey headband trend below.

SHOP THE JERSEY HEADBAND TREND

H&M 2-Pack Jersey Headbands £8 SHOP NOW This affordable styling trick is going to be everywhere soon.

Monki 2-Pack Jersey Headbands £9 SHOP NOW This product includes headbands in two different sizes.

Pull & Bear 2-Pack of Headbands £6 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your sping-time outfit.

Soft Goat Accessories Knitted Headband £55 SHOP NOW This soft knitted headband will add some extra warmth in these final winter days.

Filippa K Jersey Headband £28 SHOP NOW Style with your hair, or pull it back into a sleek bun.

Emi Jay Heart Rhinestone-Embellished Jersey Headband £15 SHOP NOW Add a Y2K twist.

Good Squish Headband Twin Peaks £30 SHOP NOW The fastest way to elevate your look.

Accessorize 2-Pack Jersey Headbands £5 SHOP NOW The grey colour trend is continuing its reign this spring.

Dayflex Headband 3 Pack £25 SHOP NOW The three-pack comes with a Grey, Khaki and Navy headband.

Natural Life Boho Bandeau £10 SHOP NOW This also comes in a floral print.

Urban Outfitters Plain Headband 2-Pack £9 SHOP NOW Slick back your hair in style.