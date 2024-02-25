The £5 Accessory Chic Women In London and New York Are Adding to Their Spring Outfits

By Natalie Munro
published

This season the fashion set are all on board with a newly trending accessory that's being used to add a sleek, polished and expensive-looking twist to an outfit this spring.

Having spotted jersey headbands crop up on my FYP, I was beginning to get the urge to join in on the trend. Now, having seen them over and over again on Fashion Week attendees in New York and London, I'm absolutely certain that this is the accessory I've been missing in my life.

black headband trend

Sweeping the hair off the face, this trend works overtime to add dimension to an outfit. With a decidedly "rich" energy, the elasticated headband has been in fashion people's rotations for decades. Once seen framing the face of Bridget Bardot, in 2024 the stretchy accessory manages to translate the same effortless energy today as it did when styled in the '60s.

elastic headband

This practical trend serves many purposes. Ideal of adding a polished element, stretching a hair-wash that little bit further, and taming flyaways, the Fashion Week saviour sells itself.

elastic headband

With prices starting for at only £5, this is the kind of purchase I can get behind. From H&M to Filippa K, shop the jersey headband trend below.

SHOP THE JERSEY HEADBAND TREND

elastic headband
H&M
2-Pack Jersey Headbands

This affordable styling trick is going to be everywhere soon.

elastic headband
Monki
2-Pack Jersey Headbands

This product includes headbands in two different sizes.

2-Pack of Headbands
Pull & Bear
2-Pack of Headbands

Add a pop of colour to your sping-time outfit.

Knitted Headband
Soft Goat Accessories
Knitted Headband

This soft knitted headband will add some extra warmth in these final winter days.

Jersey Headband
Filippa K
Jersey Headband

Style with your hair, or pull it back into a sleek bun.

Heart Rhinestone-Embellished Jersey Headband
Emi Jay
Heart Rhinestone-Embellished Jersey Headband

Add a Y2K twist.

Headband | Twin Peaks
Good Squish
Headband Twin Peaks

The fastest way to elevate your look.

2-Pack Jersey Headbands
Accessorize
2-Pack Jersey Headbands

The grey colour trend is continuing its reign this spring.

Dayflex Headband 3 Pack
Dayflex Headband 3 Pack

The three-pack comes with a Grey, Khaki and Navy headband.

Natural Life Half Boho Bandeau®
Natural Life
Boho Bandeau

This also comes in a floral print.

Plain Headband 2-Pack
Urban Outfitters
Plain Headband 2-Pack

Slick back your hair in style.

Ganni Structured Rib Headband
Ganni
Ganni Structured Rib Headband

This oversized headband is an easy way to add a pop of colour.

