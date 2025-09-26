If You’re Going to Wear Leggings This Autumn, Wear Them in This Shade and Pair Them With This Shoe

When it comes to styling leggings, I've found that the difference between looking gym-bound and city-chic comes down to just a couple of smart swaps: the colour of your leggings and the shoes you pair them with.
There's something inherently expensive-looking about the chocolatey shade's decadent hue. Rather than blending into the background of an outfit, as black often does, rich cocoa tones bring depth, warmth and a subtle luxury. Add in suede—this season’s most sophisticated trainer update—and suddenly comfort dressing feels surprisingly refined.
Unlike white trainers—which, after seasons of colourful and suede styles dominating the market, feel a little less fresh—light brown suede versions bring comfort with a refined edge. Their deeper hue makes them less prone to visible scuffs, while the rich texture adds a level of dimension and luxury that white leather or fabric styles simply can’t match.
Hosk completed her styling with a light brown trench and a matching leather bag, adding stylish accessories that made her leggings and trainers feel far more intentional.
Scroll on to shop the best brown leggings and suede trainers to re-create the look.
Shop Brown Leggings and Suede Trainers:
H&M
Jersey Leggings
Style with the matching sports jacket or pair with a leather layer.
Anthropologie
Maeve Low Profile Trainers
These also come in a leopard print design.
Arket
Soft Stretch Leggings
This warm autumn neutral is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
Much more elevated than a simple white trainers, suede styles make you casual outfits feel much more intentional.
H&M
Sports Leggings With Softmove™
These also come in 17 other shades.
Whistles
Chocolate Soft Suede Unlined Sneaker
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
These long in regular, long and 7/8 lengths.
Mango
Suede Trainers
This also comes in a lighter beige tone.
Mango
Leggings With Zip
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Miu Miu
New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Suede Sneakers
Shop the shoes that started the trend.
Arket
Rib-Knitted Leggings
I'm banking these ahead of the colder months.
Alohas
Tb.56 Suede Trainers
Style with brown leggings or pair these with your favourite jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.