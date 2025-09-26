If You’re Going to Wear Leggings This Autumn, Wear Them in This Shade and Pair Them With This Shoe

Elsa Hosk just showed me the leggings and trainer combination that actually looks chic. Read on to discover her stylish pairing here.

Elsa Hosk sits on steps outside wearing brown leggings with brown suede trainers and a light brown trench coat.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

When it comes to styling leggings, I've found that the difference between looking gym-bound and city-chic comes down to just a couple of smart swaps: the colour of your leggings and the shoes you pair them with.

Take Elsa Hosk's latest look as an example. Instead of defaulting to black leggings and white trainers, she opted for a chocolate-brown pair and finished them with supple brown suede sneakers.

Elsa Hosk sits on steps outside wearing brown leggings with brown suede trainers and a light brown trench coat.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

There's something inherently expensive-looking about the chocolatey shade's decadent hue. Rather than blending into the background of an outfit, as black often does, rich cocoa tones bring depth, warmth and a subtle luxury. Add in suede—this season’s most sophisticated trainer update—and suddenly comfort dressing feels surprisingly refined.

Unlike white trainers—which, after seasons of colourful and suede styles dominating the market, feel a little less fresh—light brown suede versions bring comfort with a refined edge. Their deeper hue makes them less prone to visible scuffs, while the rich texture adds a level of dimension and luxury that white leather or fabric styles simply can’t match.

Hosk completed her styling with a light brown trench and a matching leather bag, adding stylish accessories that made her leggings and trainers feel far more intentional.

Scroll on to shop the best brown leggings and suede trainers to re-create the look.

Shop Brown Leggings and Suede Trainers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸