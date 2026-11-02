Meet Hannah Cheng: The Visionary Behind the Most Beloved Dumplings in the U.S.

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If you're a foodie, you've likely waited in line at Mimi Cheng's in New York. At the helm of the brand is cofounder Hannah Cheng, yet before she opened one of the most beloved—and delicious—dumpling restaurants in the city and started her frozen-food brand, Cheng was actually working at J.P. Morgan on the rates derivatives sales desk.
While working in finance, Cheng frequently brought her mother's homemade dumplings into her office, and her coworkers begged her to share those dumplings. Realizing the demand for Taiwanese comfort food that her mother's dumplings had created among her colleagues, Cheng and her sister decided to open a Taiwanese restaurant in 2014. They chose a location in the East Village and named the restaurant Mimi Cheng's as an ode to their mom.
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The sisters went on to open four more restaurants in New York City, and after establishing those additional locations, they expanded into the frozen-food space, which was actually their intention from the beginning.
The founders recently made the decision to close the restaurant side of the business to focus fully on selling their frozen dumplings. Today, Mimi Cheng's is available nationwide in major retailers such as Whole Foods, Bristol Farms, and many others.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear Cheng explain how closing the renowned restaurants actually helped the brand.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.