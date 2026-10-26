How Monica Padman Became a Podcast Powerhouse

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
If Monica Padman's name sounds familiar in the Second Life space, you're right. The visionary podcast producer and host has made her triumphant return to the podcast—on video—since we last sat down with her five years ago. In 2021, she shared her early dream of becoming an actress and how she ultimately became a creative partner to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Her career then evolved from producer to co-host of the massive hit Armchair Expert, ultimately carving out her own niche in the business.
Armchair Expert launched in 2018 and quickly stood out, becoming Apple’s most-downloaded podcast of the year and winning an iHeart Radio Award for Best New Podcast. Known for vulnerable, honest talks with guests ranging from Kristen Bell to Ashton Kutcher and Jimmy Kimmel, the show built a devoted following of “Armcherries.” Behind the scenes, Padman produces the series, books guests, edits, and manages promotions while serving as on-air co-host and fact-checker.
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Now, rather than entering her “third life,” Padman has continued to grow in her dual role. She and Shepard expanded Armchair Expert, earning a 2026 Golden Globes nomination in the inaugural Best Podcast category. She has also been instrumental in adding numerous shows under the Armchair umbrella. Most recently, she branched into true crime with the riveting podcast Beth’s Dead, which is now entering production for season 2.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Padman is transforming podcasting's ever-evolving landscape and expanding what it means to create and host meaningful audio storytelling.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.