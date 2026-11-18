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Our Editors Share Niche, Fashion-Girl Gift Recommendations for This Holiday Season - YouTube
It's finally gifting season, and our editors are back with gift recommendations that you'll want to give and receive.
For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Who What Wear cofounder Hillary Kerr sits down in studio with Editor in Chief Kat Collings and associate editorial director Eliza Huber to chat all about the best and buzziest gifts you should be giving this holiday season. From sentimental jewelry to high-tech beauty to cozy home essentials, they have got you covered.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
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For the fashion-and-beauty lover…
SEIGENSHA
A Dictionary of Color Combinations Vol 1 (japanese Edition)
Ralph Lauren Home
Ralph Lauren: Catwalk
Heaven Mayhem
Pirrie Pill Box
Therabody US
Theraface Depuffing Wand
Loretta Caponi
Solas Nightdress
LA BONNE BROSSE
N.02 the Small Care & Detangling Hairbrush the Essential Cherry Red
ORA
Ora Method Led Gua Sha
Mane
Medium Thermal Brush 1.5"
For the homebody…
Stack Magazines
Mildew Issue 2
Future Publishing
Whitney Peak - Who What Wear 20th Anniversary Special Edition Magazine & Collector's Item
Bialetti
Bialetti Moka Pot
Charvet
Suede Slippers
OSEA Malibu
Undaria Algae Body Oil
For the host…
Lucky Star Candle
Winners’ Candle
Fortuny
Pair of Hook Tassels | Antique Pink
Lazy Jamie
Pecking Order Snack Bowls
Flamingo Estate
Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Flamingo Estate
Sappho Fig Duo
Domaine Glinavos
Paleokerisio Semi-Sparkling Orange Wine
Flamingo Estate
Spicy Strawberry Fruit Snack
Gohar World
Bottle Apron, Battenberg Lace
For all your stocking-stuffer needs…
J.Crew
Cashmere-Blend Trouser Socks
Anfisa
Ân-Gloss Ceramide Lip Tint
VESTIGE
Silk Lavender Fish Sachet
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
For someone worth splurging for…
Dorsey
Spencer Ring in Moissanite, Sterling Silver
MOSSIGHI
Lily Finger Cuff
Edie Parker
Gemstoned Lighter Case
For just about anyone…
Jamie Haller
The Penny Loafer in Black
SchweitzerLinen
Gweneth
Santa Maria Novella
Melograno in Scented Terracotta
France Luxe
3/4" Headband - Tokyo
Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Thorns and Roses
Miranda July
All Fours
Amazon
Kindle 16GB (newest Model), Now Thinner, Lighter, and Faster, 6" Display, Ube