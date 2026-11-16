Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
If you're obsessed with discovering and shopping contemporary brands, you likely have come to love Chan Luu. The fashion brand was established in 1996 in Los Angeles by Vietnamese designer Chan Luu, and it is known for handcrafted jewelry, ready-to-wear, and accessories that blend traditional artisan techniques with a modern sensibility. Today, Tessa Tran, Luu's niece, is at the helm as creative director and CEO.
Tran's path to leading Chan Luu began far from the design studio. She studied economics at UC San Diego, building a foundation in numbers and strategy; however, fashion pulled at her more strongly than spreadsheets ever could. After graduating, she enrolled in an accelerated fashion-design program at FIDM while interning at her aunt's beloved brand, Chan Luu.
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She started on the ground floor in quality control, learning the meticulous standards that defined the company's reputation. From there, she moved into jewelry design, a role she held for five years. Those years shaped her eye and understanding of the craft. In 2016, she stepped into the position of creative director, guiding the brand's aesthetic with a clear vision rooted in both heritage and modern sensibility.
Five years later, Tran assumed the role of CEO while remaining creative director. The expanded responsibility meant she now oversaw not only design but also the full production of jewelry, ready-to-wear, and accessories. She balanced creative direction with operational leadership, ensuring the brand stayed true to its identity while navigating a competitive market.
In 2023, she led the most significant chapter yet: buying back Chan Luu from private equity. The move returned the company to its roots as a family-owned brand. Under Tran's continued leadership as both creative director and CEO, Chan Luu reclaimed the independence that had defined it from the beginning.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Tran continues to evolve the brand in a modern era, and keep scrolling to shop our favorite Chan Luu pieces.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.