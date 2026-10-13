How Danielle Pheloung Turned Her Corporate Girl Content Into a Brand

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
If you're tapped into New York influencer culture, chances are you not only know the Pheloung twins—Danielle and Brigette—but you also love their content and style. Together, the sisters have a combined following of more than two million on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram, making a true impact on modern content creation. Yet before Danielle built an incredibly successful online career, she began as an analyst at Morgan Stanley, honing her skills in a demanding environment.
Later, she moved to Goldman Sachs, serving as a private wealth management associate. Days were filled with intense work, sharp analysis, and the relentless pace of corporate life in New York's financial district.
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Meanwhile, her twin sister Brigette was paving a different path. Known online as Acquired Style, Brigette found immense success on TikTok. Her videos resonated widely, building a devoted following through fashion and personal style. Watching her sister thrive inspired Danielle. While still balancing her corporate role, she began posting her own videos. She shared glimpses of her style and daily life, offering viewers a window into the reality of working a demanding job while expressing her personal aesthetic.
The dual existence grew challenging as Danielle's online presence steadily grew, fueled by authenticity and the connection she forged with her audience. Eventually, the pull of content creation became too strong to ignore. She made the decisive choice to leave Goldman Sachs and transition into full-time content creation. It was a leap from the structured world of finance into the unpredictable realm of social media entrepreneurship.
Drawing on their combined online success, Danielle and Brigette launched Phe Phe in 2025. The lifestyle and clothing brand reflected their shared vision and personal styles. Danielle continued creating content while co-running the company. Phe Phe quickly expanded into several new categories. Most recently, the brand launched a workwear line, a fitting full-circle moment for a founder who once built her following filming office outfits between meetings.
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Danielle Trouser Black
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Danielle turned her corporate career into the blueprint for a brand of her own. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Phe Phe pieces.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.