Kristina Blahnik on Preserving and Expanding Manolo Blahnik's Legacy

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Manolo Blahnik is perhaps the most beloved shoe and accessories brand in the world, and its secret to success lies in the soul of the family rather than the sole of the shoe. At the helm is Kristina Blahnik, who, naturally, grew up surrounded by the world of shoes.
As a child, she spent afternoons after school helping at the family's flagship store, learning the rhythm of the business without ever imagining she would one day lead it. Architecture called to her instead. She studied at the University of Cambridge, built her own practice, and worked as an architect for just under a decade. Then, in 2009, everything changed. Her uncle, Manolo, could no longer travel to the factories to develop the new collection, so she stepped in. What began as temporary help became a full-time commitment to the family company she had never planned to join.
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Four years later, in 2013, she became CEO, though, candidly, she still prefers the title "creative strategist." Under her guidance, the brand has continued to evolve, growing from two boutiques to 20 and from a team of 26 to more than 250 people. Upholding Manolo's commitment to keeping the brand thoroughly modern, she has also led major collaborations that link Manolo Blahnik with houses ranging from Birkenstock to Balenciaga.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Blahnik continues to write her own chapter at the brand. The shoes remain at the center, but the story is hers: a careful expansion built on family roots, quiet determination, and a creative vision that carries Manolo Blahnik forward.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.